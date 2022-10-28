Read full article on original website
Detailed Results of a Houston Poll on Who They Would Vote for Texas Governor.Tom HandyTexas State
The Emergence of Jeremy PenaIBWAAHouston, TX
3 Great Burger Places in TexasAlina AndrasTexas State
H-E-B Announces 2 New Stores In TexasBryan DijkhuizenHouston, TX
Actor Will Ferrell door knocked in Houston to encourage votes for BetoAsh JurbergHouston, TX
3 best free agents Yankees must target after ALCS loss to Astros
The ending of the New York Yankees’ 2022-23 campaign was an abysmal one for the organization. Injuries plagued them toward the latter part of the postseason, and many of their usual reliables underperformed at the season’s biggest stage. With the season behind them, the focus now moves to free agency and how the franchise intends to recuperate from an ALCS sweep to the Houston Astros.
Zack Wheeler gets brutally honest on velocity dip in Phillies’ ugly World Series loss to Astros
Zack Wheeler’s first start in the World Series did not go how he and the Philadelphia Phillies hoped. He not only got lit up by the Houston Astros lineup in Game 2 but saw his velocity diminish. According to Todd Zolecki of MLB.com, Wheeler said of his velocity dip that it was a “bad time […] The post Zack Wheeler gets brutally honest on velocity dip in Phillies’ ugly World Series loss to Astros appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Astros’ Jeremy Pena makes MLB history with Gold Glove win
Jeremy Pena became the first rookie shortstop in MLB history to win a Gold Glove award on Tuesday, per the Astros Twitter account. The Houston Astros’ young star emerged on the scene in a major way in 2022, playing impressive defense while holding his own on offense. Pena’s performance helped to shoulder the burden of Carlos Correa’s free agency departure.
Patriots’ Bill Belichick drops Derek Jeter praise that will make Red Sox, Yankees look twice
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was recently asked who his favorite MLB shortstop of all-time is. The famed head coach offered an answer that will catch both Yankees and Red Sox fans’ attention, per Talkin’ Yanks on Twitter. “There was a lot of good ones,” Belichick said. “Have to go with (Derek) Jeter […] The post Patriots’ Bill Belichick drops Derek Jeter praise that will make Red Sox, Yankees look twice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Thursday night dilemma? Will you watch Phillies, Eagles or both?
Good news, Philly fans. If you want to watch the Phillies and Eagles on Thursday night, you don't have to toggle from streaming to cable. The news of Monday's rainout means the Phillies will play the Houston Astros in Game 5 of the World Series on Thursday, which was originally an off day....
3 changes Astros must make to gain edge over Phillies in World Series
The Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies are tied at one game apiece in the 2022 World Series, turning it into a best of five series as the action shifts back to Philadelphia. That makes Game 3, which will be taking place on Tuesday night after it was postponed on Monday night due to inclement weather, a very important game for both sides.
2 drastic measures Yankees must take to keep Aaron Judge in New York
The New York Yankees are anxiously awaiting the official start of the MLB offseason. After getting swept out of the playoffs by the Houston Astros in the ALCS, the Yankees now have to focus on one thing and one thing only; re-signing Aaron Judge. After Judge’s historic season, in which...
White Sox pick Royals’ Pedro Grifol as manager over Ozzie Guillen, others
The Chicago White Sox are reportedly set to announce Pedro Grifol as their next manager, per Buster Olney. Chicago is hoping for a breath of fresh air following a disappointing 2022 campaign with Tony La Russa leading the charge. Chicago was linked to no shortage of names over the past few weeks, but it is reportedly […] The post White Sox pick Royals’ Pedro Grifol as manager over Ozzie Guillen, others appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chris Sale makes $55 million Red Sox decision ahead of MLB free agency
Chris Sale unsurprisingly exercised his player option with the Boston Red Sox ahead of MLB free agency, per The Boston Globe’s Alex Speier. Sale will now remain in Boston for the final 2 years of his 5-year, $145 million dollar contract. He is set to make $55 million over the next 2 seasons. It would […] The post Chris Sale makes $55 million Red Sox decision ahead of MLB free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Brandin Cooks fires cryptic message Texans’ way after trade deadline
The Houston Texans opted against moving Brandin Cooks at the NFL trade deadline, and it seems that decision isn’t sitting too well with the veteran wide receiver. After missing practice due to “personal reasons” on Tuesday, Cooks took to Twitter with some cryptic messages, seemingly taking a shot at the Texans organization.
Brandin Cooks’ practice absence fires up Texans trade speculation
Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks was not spotted at practice on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline, adding fuel to the fire to that his time with the franchise may be coming to an end. After Cooks was seen liking tweets linking him with a trade to the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, the veteran wideout was not present during the Texans’ practice session on Tuesday, via DJ Bien-Aime. His absence only added to the speculation that a trade was looming for the 29-year-old on deadline day.
Houston Texans: 4 bold predictions for Week 9 vs. Eagles
The Houston Texans are coming off back-to-back losses after they won against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 5. The Texans are set to face no less than the undefeated Philadelphia Eagles at NRG Stadium during Week 9 of the 2022 NFL season. A win here can potentially push the Texans up to third place in the AFC South. Here are our Houston Texans Week 9 predictions as they take on the Eagles.
