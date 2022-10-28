Houston Texans wide receiver Brandin Cooks was not spotted at practice on Tuesday ahead of the 2022 NFL trade deadline, adding fuel to the fire to that his time with the franchise may be coming to an end. After Cooks was seen liking tweets linking him with a trade to the Dallas Cowboys and Minnesota Vikings, the veteran wideout was not present during the Texans’ practice session on Tuesday, via DJ Bien-Aime. His absence only added to the speculation that a trade was looming for the 29-year-old on deadline day.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 5 HOURS AGO