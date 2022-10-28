ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC News

Celebrities are starting to leave Twitter. Here's a running list.

Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter has some in Hollywood heading for the exit. "Grey's Anatomy" creator Shonda Rhimes and others in the entertainment industry say they plan to quit the platform now that it is owned by Musk, a self-proclaimed "free speech absolutist" who has vowed to make sweeping changes — including potentially reversing the ban on former President Donald Trump.
thecomeback.com

Herschel Walker reacts to shocking Barack Obama comments

As former Georgia Bulldogs star running back Herschel Walker continues his campaign for a Georgia Senate seat against incumbent Raphael Warnock, he’s earned himself a few notable critics, including former United States President Barack Obama who blasted him in a speech last week. And now, Walker is responding. During...
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Biden's Homeland Security wants to collaborate with Facebook to target 'dangerous disinformation' on topics including COVID and US withdrawal from Afghanistan, new report claims

The US Department of Homeland Security is pursuing a sprawling campaign against online 'disinformation' through close partnerships with social media companies, raising concerns about encroachments on free speech, according to a new report. In a lengthy report on Monday citing internal documents that have emerged through leaks and court filings,...
MISSOURI STATE

