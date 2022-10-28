Read full article on original website
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports arrests over the weekend of October 28, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol in Carroll county reports the arrest of a Ludlow resident early Saturday. 21-year-old Hunter Shipley was accused of driving while intoxicated and failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. A resident of Helena, in northwest Missouri, 28-year-old Cole Gatewood, was arrested early...
kttn.com
Missouri hunters check 1,846 birds during fall firearms turkey season
Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that hunters checked 1,846 turkeys during Missouri’s fall firearms turkey season, Oct. 1-31. Top harvest counties were Franklin with 70 birds harvested, Gasconade with 52, and Laclede with 50. The top harvest counties in the Green Hills were Harrison with...
kttn.com
SUV demolished in crash involving farm tractor on Highway 46
A northwest Missouri man was hurt Saturday morning when the sports utility vehicle he was driving collided with a farm tractor in Nodaway County. Seventy-year-old Richard Lebow of Parnell was taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries. The operator of the farm tractor, 67-year-old David Miller of Ravenwood, was not reported hurt.
ktvo.com
Young hunters harvest 13,759 deer during early youth portion in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Early data from the Missouri Department of Conservation reports that young hunters ages 6 to 15 harvested 13,759 deer during Missouri’s early youth portion of the 2022 deer hunting season, Oct. 29-30. The top counties were Franklin with 330 deer harvested, Osage with 310 and Howell with 260.
kttn.com
Northwest Missouri Workforce Development Board receives Missouri Heroes Connect program funding
The Northwest Missouri Workforce Development Board has received funding through the state of Missouri’s Missouri Heroes Connect Program. This program is established to assist veterans, military service members, and spouses to address immediate needs and employment. This program is funded using the Missouri Office of Workforce Development’s Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act (WIOA) Dislocated Worker funds, as appropriated by the legislature of the State of Missouri.
wpsdlocal6.com
US 60/62 Mississippi River bridge to close Tuesday, Wednesday
CAIRO, IL — The U.S. 60/62 bridge over the Mississippi River between Missouri and Illinois will be closed to all traffic starting Tuesday, Nov. 1. This is the bridge between Alexander County, Illinois and Mississippi County, Missouri. The closure is expected to last through Wednesday, Nov. 2. Message boards...
Missouri’s governor thanks Mendon community, first responders following deadly train derailment
Four months after a deadly trail derailment in north-central Missouri, Gov. Mike Parson stopped in Mendon Thursday to thank the community and first responders.
kttn.com
Missouri Department of Conservation reports Missouri hunters took eight black bears this season
The Missouri Department of Conservation reports that Missouri hunters harvested eight black bears during the 2022 bear-hunting season, Oct. 17–26. More than 5,880 hunters applied during May for 400 permits for the season with the maximum total harvest being 40 bears. Of the 400 hunters selected through a random drawing of all applicants, 350 hunters purchased permits for the season.
mymoinfo.com
Missouri Cold Weather Rule Starts Tuesday
(Farmington) The Missouri Public Service Commission’s Cold Weather Rule to help customers with heat-related utility bills, begins Tuesday. The rule will remain in effect through March 31st of 2023. The Cold Weather Rule applies to natural gas and electric utilities under P.S.C. jurisdiction that provide heat-related service. Municipally operated...
KFVS12
Missouri lakes restocked with fish
Two Cape Girardeau organizations are partnering to help provide food and clothes to those in need.
This Kind Missouri Man Shelters Hundreds of Animals During Winter
I know of one Missouri man who's heart is in the right place. He quite literally is responsible for hundreds of animals being warmer during the winter months. I first saw the story of Richard Claycomb on One Green Planet. They say that for the past 13 years he's been providing shelter for animals in need in St. Joseph, Missouri. If there's a cat or a dog that's outside and cold, Richard is on a quest to make sure they have a warm enclosure to escape the cold weather.
3 hospitalized after Nodaway County rear-end crash
NODAWAY COUNTY—Three people were injured in an accident just after 11a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2005 Toyota Avalon driven by Lareena L. Amlong, 58, Maryville, was eastbound on U.S. 136 two miles east of Maryville. The car rear-ended a 2022 Honda Passport...
kttn.com
Three injured in Saturday morning crash east of Maryville
Residents of Maryville and Sioux Falls, South Dakota were hurt late Saturday morning when a car hit the rear of a sport utility vehicle east of Maryville. The driver of the SUV, 62-year-old Katheryn Miller of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a passenger in the SUV, 33-year-old Kyle Miller from Maryville, and the driver of the car, 58-year-old Lareena Amlong of Maryville, were taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries.
4 Great Burger Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Missouri that are known for serving absolutely delicious burger places, so definitely pay them a visit if you haven't already.
kttn.com
State says feds initiated investigation of Missouri hospital that denied emergency abortion
(Missouri Independent) – The federal government, not state political leaders, initiated an investigation of the care Freeman Health Services in Joplin provided after denying a woman an emergency abortion, a Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services spokeswoman said Monday. On Aug. 2, Mylissa Farmer came to the emergency...
Natural gas rates going up for Ameren Missouri customers
Beginning next week, Ameren Missouri natural gas customers will see a slight increase in their bill due to a rate change.
Missouri doesn’t have a red flag law, renewed legislation aims to change that
As the investigation continues into Monday's school shooting in St. Louis and how the gunman reacquired a weapon used in it, St. Louis police say officers lacked the authority to temporarily seize the gun because the state of Missouri does not have a red flag law in place.
KMOV
Man killed in rollover accident north of O’Fallon, Mo.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A 64-year-old man was killed in a rollover accident that happened in St. Charles County early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Steven Woods, of Winfield, Mo., was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 79 near Riverdale Park Drive when the car went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
When do polls open, close in Missouri, Kansas for 2022 midterm election?
When can you actually go vote on Nov. 8? Residents in both Missouri and Kansas have at least 12 hours to cast their votes at the polls.
