Wirex has announced a new high-yield tool that claims to generate up to 200% returns, a yield that is pretty extreme – perhaps raising more questions than answers. According to Wirex, DUO allows its customers to earn the difference in market price from a trading pair over a certain duration, where they’ll be paid out in one of the two currencies plus the yield. Investors may choose the pair of tokens, period of time, and amount locked, and open multiple DUOs at once.

11 HOURS AGO