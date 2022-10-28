Read full article on original website
Embedded Insurance Platform Cover Genius Raises $70 Million Series D
Insurtech Cover Genius has raised $70 million in a Series D round led by Dawn Capital. New investors Atlas Merchant Capital joined with existing investors GSquared and King River Capital to fund the round. The round was said to be oversubscribed and came at a “significant valuation uplift” in comparison to its Series C. The company did not provide a valuation.
Maybank Indonesia Records Substantial Profit, Reports Steady Growth of Digital Banking Business
Maybank Indonesia announced its Consolidated Financial Results for nine months ended 30 September 2022, “with Profit before Tax (PBT) of Rp1.48 trillion and Profit after Tax and Minority Interest (PATAMI) of Rp1.06 trillion.”. The Bank’s PBT and PATAMI “remained comparatively stable to last year’s results.” Despite a growth in...
Wirex Announces High Yield Tool
Wirex has announced a new high-yield tool that claims to generate up to 200% returns, a yield that is pretty extreme – perhaps raising more questions than answers. According to Wirex, DUO allows its customers to earn the difference in market price from a trading pair over a certain duration, where they’ll be paid out in one of the two currencies plus the yield. Investors may choose the pair of tokens, period of time, and amount locked, and open multiple DUOs at once.
Co-Parenting Fintech Onward Announces $9.7M Series A
Onward, the financial platform for co-parents, announced it has raised $9.7 million in Series A funding “led by TTV Capital with participation from Lerer Hippeau, Citi Ventures, Correlation Ventures, and Gingerbread Capital.”. The investment round “comes on the heels of significant growth for the company, which is the only...
Shawn Owen: Co-Founder at SALT Comments on Why Crypto Lending Platforms have Raised Interest Rates on Deposits
Crypto lending platforms, including BlockFi, Ledn, and Nexo, have recently raised their interest rates on deposits. Historically, crypto lending platforms have offered fairly steep returns. The question is, why? They’re citing a lack of options for borrowers, given both Celsius and Voyager going bankrupt, but there’s good reason to be...
Prosper Marketplace Provides Access to Fixed-Rate Home Equity Loan Product
Prosper Marketplace announced access to a new fixed-rate Home Equity Loan (HELoan) product for its customers in select US markets, “following the lending platform’s strong performance in personal loan origination last quarter.”. This new product “complements Prosper’s suite of home equity products and resources and allows homeowners to...
Top Singapore Bank DBS Pursues Programmable Digital Dollar (DSGD)
DBS, a top financial services group in Asia with a presence in 18 markets and based in Singapore, has announced an initiative to create a programmable digital Singapore dollars (DSGD). The project has the defacto approval of the Singapore government which recently indicated its support of privately issued stablecoins. The...
Wefunder Over $2.6 Million on Reg CF Round on HoneyComb
Wefunder, one of the leading funding portals raising money for early-stage firms, is nearing the close of its most recent Reg CF investment crowdfunding round. The round is being hosted on HoneyComb Credit – another funding portal that typically provides small business loans. Currently, the offering page indicates the...
Web3 Wallet Martian Secures $3M Pre-Seed Funding Led by Race Capital
Martian, a web3 wallet, announced it has closed on a $3 million pre-seed funding round “led by Race Capital, with participation from FTX Ventures, Superscrypt, Jump Capital and Aptos.”. Martian intends to use the proceeds “to accelerate its hiring process and develop new wallet features to onboard the next...
Sterling Trading Tech Selected by Avenue Securities to Bring Brazilian Investors Access to US Markets
Sterling Trading Tech (STT), a provider of order management systems, risk and margin tools and trading platforms to the capital markets worldwide, today announced it has signed with Avenue Securities, a U.S. digital brokerage serving retail investors in Brazil, “to provide its suite of technology solutions to offer Brazilian investors sophisticated trading tools and functionality to trade the U.S. markets.”
India’s Cashfree Payments Introduces Lending Solution to Help Financial Services Firms
Cashfree Payments, India’s payments and API banking solutions company, has rolled out their Disbursement and Collections solution for Lending, “to enable NBFCs and their partner LSPs to comply with the new Digital Lending guidelines.”. Cashfree Payments will “facilitate both digital lending and co-lending use cases through their solution.”...
Valereum Gains Approval to Acquire Gibraltar Stock Exchange
Valereum plc (AQSE: VLRM) has been approved to acquire the Gibraltar Stock Exchange (GSX). The consent was provided by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC). The deal was first revealed in the fall of 2021. The acquisition is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023. According to...
Ashman Bank, nCino to Enhance Banking Experience for UK Property SMEs
NCino, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCNO), which claims to be a pioneer in cloud banking and digital transformation solutions for the global financial services industry, announced its partnership with Ashman Bank, a new entrant bank with plans “to transform the banking experience for UK property SMEs, a £90bn market opportunity.”
Fintech Firm Veritran Launches Small Business Solution for Financial Institutions
Veritran, a global financial technology solutions provider, launched Fusion by Veritran, a Small Business Solution for the United States market at Money 20/20 in Las Vegas. The flagship solution of the tech company is “designed for freelancers, independent professionals and owners of small businesses, allowing them to better handle their personal and business finances all in one comprehensive solution.”
Fintech Adyen Introduces Embedded Financial Products
Adyen (AMS: ADYEN) has broadened its offering by taking live two new embedded financial products – Capital and Accounts – which are now “available to platform and marketplace businesses in the US and Europe via Adyen’s single integration.”. Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice...
Blockchain Software Dev Firm Secures $3.9M to Build dWallet Apps
Fun, a blockchain software development company building applications that leverage dynamic and decentralized wallet (dWallet) technology, announced it “raised $3.9M in a pre-seed funding round led by JAM Fund, and joined by SOMA Capital, NOMO Ventures, and Great Oaks Venture Capital, as well as prominent early-stage technology investor Cory Levy.”
Group Payment App Collctiv Launches in the US
Collctiv, a group payment app that allows friends, families, businesses, charities, and community groups to collect money together, has launched operations in the US. Due to steady demand, an “eager” waiting list of users in the US who have previously watched on from afar, will now be able to avail all the benefits of Collctiv.
Indonesia Stock Exchange Signs MoU with Green Fintech MVGX
Indonesia Stock Exchange (IDX), the country’s national securities exchange and among the “fastest growing” in the continent, is exploring the possibility of working with MetaVerse Green Exchange (MVGX), a digital green exchange licensed and regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), “to develop Indonesia’s carbon exchange system.”
Berlin’s AAZZUR, Channel Capital Enter Embedded Lending Partnership
Embedded finance integrator AAZZUR and alternative asset manager Channel Capital have formed “an embedded lending partnership.”. The multi-faceted partnership will “see AAZZUR supporting Channel’s digital SME lending strategy.”. Channel has invested significantly in “developing proprietary systems using APIs, Open Banking and cloud-based technologies to provide much-needed finance...
