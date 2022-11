CLASS 1A STATE XC: Earlham girls win team title and Woodbine’s Landon Bendgen is the individual boys champ

(Fort Dodge) ACGC’s bid for a repeat state title in cross country came up shy at the hands of Iowa City Regina. The Charger boys placed 2nd in the Class 1A field at Fort Dodge on Friday morning. They scored 126 points. The winning total for the Regals was 102. Woodbine also found their way onto the deck with a 3rd place team finish. The Tigers were led by individual champion Landon Bendgen. Other boys teams from an area conference in the 1A field included IKM-Manning 5th, Ogden 6th, St. Albert and Madrid 12th.

Earlham (Pictured) earned a girls state championship, led by Mackenzie Harger’s 5th place run. The Cardinals were followed by South Winneshiek and Sibley-Ocheyeden in the top three. Logan-Magnolia placed 4th as a team, missing out on a team trophy based on a 6th runner tie break. Madrid scored 246 points to place 10th. IKM-Manning, in their 1st ever state meet appearance, scored 254 to end up 11th. Woodbine was 12th with 260 points.

The boys individual top 15 was littered with Southwest Iowa runners. Landon Bendgen (Woodbine) and Caden Keller (IKM-Manning) went 1-2 with Patrick Heffernan (Boyer Valley) 4th and Colin Lillie (St. Albert) 8th. Placing 12th was ACGC’s Justin Reinhart.

ACGC’s Ava Campbell was the lone immediate coverage area runner in the girls race to finish in the top 15 with her 12th place performance. Also of note were Earlham’s Mackenzie Harger in 5th, Madrid’s Katelyn Brandhorst 11th, and Woodbine’s Addison Murdock 14th.

Bedford’s Eli Johnson was the individual boys wheel chair champion.

Full team scoring and area individual finishes are listed below the interviews.

Boys Team Scoring

Iowa City Regina 102 ACGC 126 Woodbine 132 Bellevue 164 IKM-Manning 181 Ogden 190 St. Albert 198 Edmond 205 Cascade 206 East Marshall 218 Lake Mills 263 Madrid 263 Clayton Ridge 283 North Mahaska 290 Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 311 North Linn 315

Girls Team Scoring

Earlham 101 South Winneshiek 116 Sibley-Ocheyedan 151 Logan-Magnolia 151 Hudson 176 Alta-Aurelia 178 St. Edmond 196 North Linn 215 Pekin 245 Madrid 246 IKM-Manning 254 Woodbine 260 Iowa City Regina 268 Cascade 269 North Iowa Buffalo Center 285 North Tama 337

Area Boys Individuals

1. Landon Bendgen, Woodbine, 15:58

2. Caden Keller, IKM-Manning, 16:13

4. Patrick Heffernan, Boyer Valley, 16:21

8. Colin Lillie St. Albert, 16:35

12. Justin Reinhart, ACGC, 16:43.5

13. Carson Van Sickle, Ogden, 16:43.9

21. Andrew Mahaffey, ACGC, 17:00

23. Clay Warson, Madrid, 17:06

24. Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley, 17:10

34. Payton Van Sickle, Ogden, 17:26

35. Ronan Jimenez, SE Warren, 17:28

36. Gunner Wagner, Woodbine, 17:29

37. Owen Wise, St. Albert, 17:31

39. Reed Hinners, IKM-Manning, 17:33

44. Lane Vennink, Woodbine, 17:36

58. Mason McCready, Riverside, 17:49

59. Noah Kading, ACGC, 17:49

61. Carson Maly, Earlham, 17:55.2

62. Lane Sams, IKM-Manning, 17:55.5

63. Thomas Tremel, Woodbine, 17:55.5

65. Parker Heisterkamp, St. Albert, 17:57

67. Tyconder Ellis, ACGC, 17:59

69. Gavin Sloss, ACGC, 18:02

72. Bo Arrasmith, ACGC, 18:02

74. Lance Bunde, ACGC, 18:03

81. Jordan King, Ogden, 18:08

84. Jacob Driskill, East Union, 18:14

86. Eli Russo, Ogden, 18:18

90. Sean McGee, Tri-Center, 18:22

91. Nathan Johnson, IKM-Manning, 18:23

92. Adam Barry, Woodbine, 18:23

93. Blake Tiemeyer, Earlham, 18:25

101. Adam Denny, St. Albert, 18:34

108. Jude Benbow, Ogden, 1850

114. Kasche Huehn, IKM-Manning, 18:58

117. Abe Polzien, IKM-Manning, 19:01

118. Gabriel Barajas, St. Albert, 19:04

121. Camden Morris, IKM-Manning, 19:10

122. Blake Renze, Madrid, 19:11

126. Xander Johnson, Woodbine 19:17

127. Parker Trusler, Ogden, 19:19

130. Ben Hughes, St. Albert, 19:28

133. Brady Van Sickle, Ogden, 19:48

134. Brody Buck, Madrid, 19:49

135. Jacob White, Madrid, 19:50

137. Trey Burgermeyer, Woodbine, 19:54

138. Brady Smith, St. Albert, 19:58

142. Cole Kniffen, Madrid, 20:19

145. Cavin Pehl, Madrid, 20:24

Area Girls Individuals

5. Mackenzie Harger, Earlham, 19:17

11. Katelyn Brandhorst, Madrid, 19:28

12. Ava Campbell, ACGC, 19:44

14. Addison Murdock, Woodbine, 19:46

16. Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia, 19:50

22. Olivia Spurling, Earlham, 20:09

23. Stefi Beisswenger, Audubon, 20:11

26. Kayden Spencer, Ogden, 20:20

27. Karson Oberender, Martensdale-St. Marys, 20:22

32. Amanda Smith, Earlham, 20:33

33. Hannah Frank, Earlham, 20:34

37. Carly Henderson, Riverside, 20:41

38. Allysen Johnsen, Logan-Magnolia, 20:41

40. Emily White, Madrid, 20:43

45. Eva Fleshner, Woodward-Granger, 20:52

47. Haedyn Hall, Logan-Magnolia, 20:53

50. Adyson Lapel, Woodbine, 21:00

54. Mary Fett, Panorama, 21:08

60. Bailey Richardson, Riverside, 21:17

67. Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia, 21:27

68. Reese Duncan, St. Albert, 21:27

69. Taylor Beckendorf, IKM-Manning, 21:29

70. Nicole Sherer, Woodbine, 21:29

73. Reagan Garrison, IKM-Manning, 21:31

78. Hannah Wilson, Fremont-Mills, 21:35

83. Emily Albertsen, IKM-Manning, 21:43

87. Lily Dixon, Earlham, 21:52

93. Mila Grothus, Madrid, 21:59

95. Kaleigh Harvey, SE Warren, 22:04

99. Juliana Stribe, IKM-Manning, 22:07

100. Greylan Hornbeck, Logan-Magnolia, 22:09

102. Lauren Irlbeck, IKM-Manning, 22:18

105. Taylor Jensen, Earlham, 22:21

113. Piper Steberg, Madrid, 22:46

114. Jada Cohn, Logan-Magnolia, 22:48

131. Reagan Cogdill, Woodbine, 24:08

135. Skyler Havlik, Madrid, 24:17

137. Kaitlynn Spoelstra, IKM-Manning, 24:20

138. Kylie Neligh, Woodbine, 24:23

141. Cora Killpatrick, Logan-Magnolia, 24:43

144. Kate Steward, Earlham, 24:53

145. Bailey Stepphun, Woodbine, 25:03

146. Alex Grimm, Madrid, 25:03

147. Preslei Pflug, Madrid, 25:55

149. Maddie Snyder, IKM-Manning, 26:13