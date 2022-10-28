Read full article on original website
Mountain Xpress
What’s new in food: Tall John’s neighborhood tavern opens in Montford
In the 14 years he lived in Portland, Ore., chef Trevor Payne helped launch the kitchens of four new restaurants, including Clyde Common (where he first crossed paths with fellow future Asheville restauranteur Charlie Hodge). But in 2020, Payne, his wife and baby son left the West Coast to return...
Grassroots Arts Program funds 42 local nonprofits
Over 40 arts nonprofit organizations in Buncombe County received funding totaling $194,658 from the Asheville Area Arts Council through the Grassroots Arts Program. This year’s grant is made possible by the Grassroots Arts Program of North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural & Cultural Resources, and an Arts and Culture Block Grant from Buncombe County Government. The grant provides programmatic and operating support for nonprofit arts organizations in Buncombe County. Grants ranged from $2,500-7,500 dollars depending on the size of the organization. Multicultural programs and organizations located outside of the City of Asheville received special consideration.
John Boyle joins Asheville Watchdog staff
John Boyle, the popular veteran reporter and “Answer Man” columnist for the Asheville Citizen Times, is joining Asheville Watchdog’s nonprofit local news team beginning Nov. 7, 2022. Boyle, a 27-year veteran of covering local news in Asheville and surrounding communities, will bring his unmatched knowledge of local...
Letter: Berthiaume will offer creative solutions for Asheville
I was invited to a neighborhood meet and greet for Maggie Ullman Berthiaume and decided to attend, and I am so glad I did. Maggie has a combination of intelligence, enthusiasm, caring and experience that is exactly what is needed for a candidate for Asheville City Council. Her past experience...
Asheville Symphony virtual chamber orchestra series to be televised statewide
The Asheville Symphony is proud to announce a three-year partnership with PBS North Carolina for a series of broadcasts featuring selections from its 2021 Virtual Concert Series. The concert series was originally produced in Spring of 2021 at the Wortham Center for the Performing Arts in Downtown Asheville. The four concerts span four centuries of music, and viewers have several opportunities throughout the month of November to relive these performances through PBS North Carolina.
Rents in Asheville up 0.2% over past month
With only two months left in 2022, renters will get some welcomed relief. After a year and a half of record-setting rent hikes, the market appears to be turning a corner. The national median rent decreased by 0.7% in October, the second straight monthly decline and the largest single-month dip in the history of our index, going back to 2017. The cooldown is widespread, with rents down this month in 89 of the nation’s 100 largest cities.
Upcoming City Council public hearings for Nov. 15
The following are public hearings scheduled for the next formal meeting – November 15. This listing is for information only and is subject to change. Please call City Clerk Maggie Burleson at 259-5601 if you have any questions. A. 110 River Hills Road. 1. Resolution approving a land use...
Impact Health hires executive director
Laurie Stradley joined Impact Health as executive director Oct. 24. Impact Health is a nonprofit created by Dogwood Health Trust to run the Healthy Opportunities Pilot, a new Medicaid program that addresses the social factors involved in health. It’s the first pilot in the nation to “test and evaluate the impact of providing select evidence-based, nonmedical interventions,” according to N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.
WNC Civil War Roundtable presents talk on George Washington Kirk with Michael Hardy, Nov. 14
Press release from Western NC Civil War Roundtable:. The Western NC Civil War Roundtable will continue its 2022 series of programs on Monday, November 14 at 7:00 p.m. with Michael Hardy speaking about George Washington Kirk. The program will take place at the Haywood County Library in Waynesville at 678 S. Haywood St. and is free and open to the public.
Board of Education Regular Meeting
Press release from the Buncombe County Board of Education:. The Buncombe County Board of Education will meet in regular session on November 3, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. in the Minitorium at 175 Bingham Road, Asheville. Board updates and closed session will begin at 4:00 p.m. in the Executive Conference Room for the purpose of discussing confidential personnel, student, and attorney client matters.
APD is seeking information from the public
Press release from the Asheville Police Department:. Asheville Police Department Detectives are investigating an armed robbery that occurred shortly after midnight Saturday after a man told police he was robbed at gunpoint. APD Patrol Officers responded to the intersection of Pine Grove Avenue and Livingston Street, shortly after midnight on...
Letter: More effective plan needed for drug problems
[Regarding “Local Organizations Update Buncombe on Opioid Response,” Oct. 12, Xpress:] Opioid, heroin, crack, fentanyl and meth, etc. — all destroying lives and inflicting damage to our communities. With that being said, our community needs to have a plan for dealing more effectively with these lost souls.
