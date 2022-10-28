Read full article on original website
Related
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Greg Querry
Greg Querry, 66, Bethany, MO passed away Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at Cameron Regional Medical Center. He was born on July 2, 1956, in Bethany, Missouri the son of Charles Eugene and Patricia Jeanne (Fitzpatrick) Querry. On October 22, 1977, he married Connie Parsons in Bethany, Missouri. She survives of...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Darletta Jane (Dean) Drennan
Darletta Drennan, an 82 year old former Trenton resident, passed away at 9:17 p.m., Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Parkview Health Care in Bolivar, MO. Graveside services are scheduled for 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 4,2022 at Half Rock Cemetery. Open viewing will be Thursday, November 3,2022 from 9:00 until 6:00 at Slater Neal Funeral Home of Trenton. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers to Half Rock Cemetery and may be left with or mailed to the funeral home.
kttn.com
Obituary: Leslie Eugene Brown
Leslie Brown, a 69-year-old Trenton, MO resident, passed away at his residence on October 27, 2022. He is to be cremated with a celebration of life at a later date. Leslie Eugene Brown was born October 27, 1953, in Trenton to Everett Marvin and Wanda Jewell (Fitzpatrick) Brown. He graduated from Trenton High School and then attended college in Springfield, MO. He worked at Modine Manufacturing from May 16, 1973, until retiring on June 28, 2018. Leslie enjoyed taking walks around town with his dog.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Mary Evelyn (Whitacre) Babb
Mary Evelyn Babb, a 91year old former Trenton resident, passed away from this earthly life into the presence of her Lord at 6:19 a.m., Thursday, October 27, 2022, at St. Anthony’s Care Center in Waco, TX. Memorial services are scheduled for 2:00 pm, Saturday, November 5, 2022, at First...
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Jule H. Terrill
Jule H. Terrill – age 91 of Gallatin, Missouri went home to be with his Lord Saturday morning, October 29th, 2022, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin. Jule was born on November 13, 1930, the son of George and Elizabeth (Holmes) Terrill in Gallatin, MO, where he was raised in a Christian home. On December 14th, 1941 he gave his heart to the Lord and was baptized. As a young boy, Jule worked during the summers picking strawberries, mowing yards, and delivering the St. Joseph Newspaper. Later he worked at Davis Drugstore and Kings Drugstore. Jule was a lifetime resident of Gallatin and a 1948 graduate of Gallatin High School. He married Beverly Brown on June 1st, 1952, at the First Baptist Church in Gallatin. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from March 1952 until his honorable discharge in February 1954.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: Dora Nadolski
Dora Nadolski was born May 2nd, 1937 in Milan Missouri to Harold and Dora Glidewell of Northern Missouri. She grew up in Mercer County, was born again in Christ around the age of 13, and was baptized soon thereafter. She attended Westport High School in Kansas City, MO went to...
kttn.com
North Central Missouri College National Roll Call event set for Veteran’s Day
In honor of Veterans Day, North Central Missouri College will participate in the National Roll Call Event taking place at college campuses across the nation. The National Roll Call will be held at noon on Friday, November 11, in front of Geyer Hall on the NCMC main campus in Trenton, MO. Members of the public are invited to attend.
kttn.com
Annual meeting of North Central Missouri Fair Board is November 3rd
The annual meeting is coming up Thursday night, November 3, 2022, for the North Central Missouri Fair Board. This meeting will begin at 6 pm in the THS Ag Building and anyone interested in joining the North Central Missouri Fair Board is encouraged to attend. Officers and board members will...
kttn.com
Three injured in Saturday morning crash east of Maryville
Residents of Maryville and Sioux Falls, South Dakota were hurt late Saturday morning when a car hit the rear of a sport utility vehicle east of Maryville. The driver of the SUV, 62-year-old Katheryn Miller of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, a passenger in the SUV, 33-year-old Kyle Miller from Maryville, and the driver of the car, 58-year-old Lareena Amlong of Maryville, were taken to Mosaic Medical Center in Maryville with minor injuries.
kttn.com
Saturday morning fundraiser clears $300 for Trenton Mascots Program
A fundraising breakfast on Saturday morning for the mascots programs at Trenton High School and Trenton Middle School raised slightly over $500 before expenses. Mascots advisor Dave Burkeybile estimated those expenses will be approximately $200, leaving approximately $300 to go towards the program’s operational costs. Those costs include new costumes in the future, and donations the mascots programs make to civic projects.
kttn.com
Five Points Alive to hold downtown Christmas festivities including parade
Five Points Alive will hold a Christmas Parade and Downtown Festivities in Trenton on December 2nd. The activities will start with a soup supper at the Masonic Lodge from 4:30 to 7 pm. The parade lineup will take place at the Farmers Bank of Northern Missouri, and the parade will...
kttn.com
Trenton High School concludes marching band and color guard season with top finish at state festival
Trenton High School concluded its marching band and color guard season competing at South Callaway High School in Mokane, Missouri. The event was called the Missouri State Marching Association Festival and organizers report a group of band directors came together to form the association. Saturday, October 29th was the first statewide festival. In the future, organizers hope to sponsor marching festivals across Missouri so groups may be on the same sheets heading into state.
kttn.com
SUV and Kenworth truck demolished in crash on Highway 169
A Saint Joseph man sustained minor injuries in an accident in which a sports utility vehicle and Kenworth truck overturned in Worth County on Friday afternoon, October 28th. An injury was evident but not disabling for the SUV driver, 81-year-old Jerry Campbell who was not transported for medical care. No injuries were reported for the driver of the truck, 58-year-old John Finchum of Saint Joseph.
kttn.com
Chillicothe teenager ejected from pickup during crash on Interstate 35
The Highway Patrol reports a Chillicothe resident sustained severe injuries as the result of being ejected from the pickup truck he drove five miles north of Cameron on Friday morning, October 28. An ambulance took 19-year-old Montana Akers to Mosaic Life Care of Saint Joseph. The pickup traveled north on...
kttn.com
S. M. Rissler Elementary School to hold fall book fair
S. M. Rissler Elementary School in Trenton will hold its fall book fair next week. The book fair will run from November 7th through 10th from 3 to 5 pm each day and November 11th from 4 to 7 pm. There will be a gift basket giveaway on November 8th.
kttn.com
Bethany woman facing felony charges of tampering with a motor vehicle and harassment
A Bethany resident faces two felonies in Harrison County after allegedly operating a car without consent and breaking a window of a residence on October 28th. Thirty-six-year-old Devin Smithann Lacy has been charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and first-degree harassment. Bond was set at $20,000 cash only, and an initial court appearance is scheduled for October 31st.
kttn.com
Boil advisories issued in Sullivan and Mercer counties
Sullivan County Public Water Supply District Number 1 has issued a precautionary boil advisory until further notice due to a water main break. The advisory affects customers on Venus Road from Highway 129 to Vendor Drive and includes Vendor Drive and Holt Road. Mercer County Public Water Supply District has...
kttn.com
Milan man airlifted to hospital after crashing on Route T
The Highway Patrol reports a Milan man sustained serious injuries when a car struck a fence and overturned five miles south of Milan on Thursday night, October 27th. A medical helicopter airlifted 37-year-old Joshua Braddy to the University of Missouri Hospital. The car traveled south on Route T before running...
kttn.com
Grundy County Commission approves contract with consulting firm for programs regarding ambulance
The Grundy County Commission on November 1st approved contracting with a consulting firm for two programs regarding ambulance billing. The county will contract with the Public Consulting Group to help with Ground Emergency Transport regarding Medicaid and the Ground Ambulance Data Collection System regarding Medicare. It was reported on October...
Comments / 0