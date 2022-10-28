Jule H. Terrill – age 91 of Gallatin, Missouri went home to be with his Lord Saturday morning, October 29th, 2022, at Daviess County Nursing and Rehab in Gallatin. Jule was born on November 13, 1930, the son of George and Elizabeth (Holmes) Terrill in Gallatin, MO, where he was raised in a Christian home. On December 14th, 1941 he gave his heart to the Lord and was baptized. As a young boy, Jule worked during the summers picking strawberries, mowing yards, and delivering the St. Joseph Newspaper. Later he worked at Davis Drugstore and Kings Drugstore. Jule was a lifetime resident of Gallatin and a 1948 graduate of Gallatin High School. He married Beverly Brown on June 1st, 1952, at the First Baptist Church in Gallatin. He served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict from March 1952 until his honorable discharge in February 1954.

GALLATIN, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO