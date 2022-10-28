Read full article on original website
Have you seen Atine Coupet?
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in locating a missing and endangered woman.
cw34.com
Man caught on camera stealing wheels from car at auto shop in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police said a man stole four limited edition wheels from a car at an auto shop in Port St. Lucie and put them on his own car. In mid-October, police arrested 46-year-old Garrett Stephen Geisz on charges of grand theft and burglary. Investigators...
Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident
DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
veronews.com
Police search for man who punched, stomped on daughter
VERO BEACH — Police are searching for a man who they said punched and stomped on his 16-year-old daughter while at a 7-Eleven convenience store over the weekend. The man – identified as James Dunbar III – “stomped on her chest and neck,” according to police Det. Jennifer Brumley of the Vero Beach Police Department.
cw34.com
West Palm Beach Trauma Therapist using new injectable to reverse overdoses, save lives
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The annual Florida Department of Health reports show a decline in the number of opioids prescribed between 2020 - 2021. However, State Attorney General Ashley Moody announced enough fentanyl, a deadline opioid, has been seized to kill nearly all of Florida. The opioid...
cw34.com
Crash on I-95 in Boynton Beach, 4 lanes blocked
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 South leaves four lanes blocked on Monday night. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred on I-95 South, just before Exit 56: Woolbright Road. As of 10:32 p.m. the four left lanes are blocked. Officials say the severity of the...
WPBF News 25
'Debris everywhere': Couple displaced after car crashes into Lake Worth home
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A Lake Worth couple now has no place to live after a car crashed into their home in the middle of the night for an unknown reason. Jawanda Denson, the daughter of the homeowners, says a car crashed into her parents' house after 1 a.m. Sunday. No one was seriously hurt.
wqcs.org
Martin and St. Lucie Counties Launch Season 2 of the “Don’t Come Here” Podcast Launched
Treasure Coast - Tuesday November 1, 2022: The tourism offices of Indian River, St. Lucie and Martin Counties announce the launch of season two of the Don’t Come Here: Stories of the Treasure Coast podcast. The podcast is a cheeky travel podcast that discusses the incredible attractions, unforgettable experiences...
sebastiandaily.com
Sebastian woman charged with fleeing, reckless driving, cocaine possession
A 40-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing from Indian River County Sheriff’s deputies in Sebastian, Florida. Kristina Marie Cleveland, of Sebastian, was charged with felony flee & elude, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked driver’s license, failing to leave info after a crash, resisting arrest, three counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and cocaine possession.
WPBF News 25
22-year-old mentally ill woman missing out of Lake Worth
LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's weather and headlines. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 22-year-old woman that walked away from a mental facility Saturday. Faiga Rochel Marcus AKA Rachel was last seen around 3:30 p.m. according to sheriff. PBSO classifies...
cw34.com
DUI suspect 'fell to the ground, causing injury to his face,' police say
PALM SPRINGS, Fla. (CBS12) — A young DUI suspect involved in a crash fell to the ground before investigators could run him through a roadside sobriety test, according to police officers at the scene. The arrest report by a Palm Springs police officer said they were investigating some sort...
Treasure Coast Man Arrested After Standoff With Deputies
The girlfriend of 23-year old Edgerrin Billie told police dispatchers that she and her 3-year old daughter escaped the home after the suspect threatened to kill them with a butcher knife.
wflx.com
Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday
Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
cw34.com
Project Thanksgiving telethon, donations needed to feed families during holidays
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The holidays are right around the corner and while it’s usually a time to celebrate with loved ones, it can be extremely hard on anyone who's struggling to put food on the table. That's why for 32 years now, CBS12 News has...
Fort Pierce Police Department hosts Trunk or Treat event
The annual event, which was held at the main police station, counted with more than 200 trick-or-treaters.
WPBF News 25
Wellington man dies in crash caused by reasons unknown
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — News to go: Video above a look at today's headlines & weather. A driver is dead in Palm Beach County today for unknown reasons causing a crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old male Wellington resident was driving southbound on Interstate 95 around 5 a.m.
cw34.com
92-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Boca Raton
BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the driver who fatally struck a 92-year-old man in a hit-and-run in Boca Raton. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1044 NW 7th Street, in a neighborhood just south of Glades Road. Investigators say a black sedan was...
cw34.com
Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
‘Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains,’ flies, rodent droppings: 6 South Florida restaurants shut
State inspectors temporarily shut six South Florida restaurants last week, citing issues such as live flies on dining room walls and drying pans, rodent droppings along kitchen walls, and roaches crawling on a dishwasher. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
cw34.com
16 year old brags about stealing car on Instagram leading to his arrest, per deputies
MARATHON, Fla. (CBS12) — Instagram helped deputies find a teenage thief. Christian Godoy, 16, was charged with grand theft auto following his arrest on Oct.27. Deputies said the Dodge Charger SRT was reported stolen on Oct. 21 from the Overseas Highway and it was found abandoned on the side of the Florida Turnpike in Martin County by the Florida Highway Patrol on Oct. 23.
