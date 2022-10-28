ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin County, FL

BOCANEWSNOW

Two Injured In Seven Bridges Delray Beach During Halloween Incident

DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl sustained serious injuries Halloween night at the club house at the Delray Beach community of Seven Bridges. Read the complete report at BocaNewsNow.com. The girl, younger than 16, was allegedly inebriated and injured in a fist fight with another girl. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
veronews.com

Police search for man who punched, stomped on daughter

VERO BEACH — Police are searching for a man who they said punched and stomped on his 16-year-old daughter while at a 7-Eleven convenience store over the weekend. The man – identified as James Dunbar III – “stomped on her chest and neck,” according to police Det. Jennifer Brumley of the Vero Beach Police Department.
VERO BEACH, FL
cw34.com

Crash on I-95 in Boynton Beach, 4 lanes blocked

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A crash on I-95 South leaves four lanes blocked on Monday night. According to Florida 511, the crash occurred on I-95 South, just before Exit 56: Woolbright Road. As of 10:32 p.m. the four left lanes are blocked. Officials say the severity of the...
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
sebastiandaily.com

Sebastian woman charged with fleeing, reckless driving, cocaine possession

A 40-year-old woman was arrested on multiple charges after fleeing from Indian River County Sheriff’s deputies in Sebastian, Florida. Kristina Marie Cleveland, of Sebastian, was charged with felony flee & elude, possession of a controlled substance, driving on a revoked driver’s license, failing to leave info after a crash, resisting arrest, three counts of felony possession of drug paraphernalia, and cocaine possession.
SEBASTIAN, FL
WPBF News 25

22-year-old mentally ill woman missing out of Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH, Fla. — Video Above: A look at today's weather and headlines. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a 22-year-old woman that walked away from a mental facility Saturday. Faiga Rochel Marcus AKA Rachel was last seen around 3:30 p.m. according to sheriff. PBSO classifies...
LAKE WORTH, FL
wflx.com

Florida residents brace for end of gas tax holiday

Prices at the pump are set to go back up Tuesday as the month-long gas tax holiday comes to an end. For the month of October, Florida's 25.3-cent gas tax was suspended. Some drivers in Palm Beach County told WPTV the gas tax holiday has eased the pinch on their wallets, especially with inflation hitting nearly everything else in their lives.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
WPBF News 25

Wellington man dies in crash caused by reasons unknown

BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — News to go: Video above a look at today's headlines & weather. A driver is dead in Palm Beach County today for unknown reasons causing a crash. According to Florida Highway Patrol, a 52-year-old male Wellington resident was driving southbound on Interstate 95 around 5 a.m.
WELLINGTON, FL
cw34.com

92-year-old man dies after hit-and-run in Boca Raton

BOCA RATON, Fla. (CBS12) — Police are looking for the driver who fatally struck a 92-year-old man in a hit-and-run in Boca Raton. The crash happened on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1044 NW 7th Street, in a neighborhood just south of Glades Road. Investigators say a black sedan was...
BOCA RATON, FL
cw34.com

Motorcyclist dead in possible drunk driving accident

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman is in the hospital and a man is dead following a fatal crash. The incident occurred when Amelfi Gonzalez, 44, was turning left from Military Trail to travel west on Wallis Road. The motorcyclist, Kenju Konn, 30, was traveling southbound on...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘Sewage/wastewater backing up through floor drains,’ flies, rodent droppings: 6 South Florida restaurants shut

State inspectors temporarily shut six South Florida restaurants last week, citing issues such as live flies on dining room walls and drying pans, rodent droppings along kitchen walls, and roaches crawling on a dishwasher. The South Florida Sun Sentinel typically highlights restaurant inspections in Broward and Palm Beach counties from the Florida Department of Business and Professional ...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

16 year old brags about stealing car on Instagram leading to his arrest, per deputies

MARATHON, Fla. (CBS12) — Instagram helped deputies find a teenage thief. Christian Godoy, 16, was charged with grand theft auto following his arrest on Oct.27. Deputies said the Dodge Charger SRT was reported stolen on Oct. 21 from the Overseas Highway and it was found abandoned on the side of the Florida Turnpike in Martin County by the Florida Highway Patrol on Oct. 23.

