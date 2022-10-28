SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch. CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX has scored another set of double booster landings following a Florida launch for the military. Elon Musk's company launched its mega Falcon Heavy rocket for the first time in more than three years. Thick fog shrouded NASA's Kennedy Space Center as the rocket blasted off at midmorning. After peeling away two minutes into flight, both side boosters flew back to Cape Canaveral, landing just a few seconds apart. The core stage was discarded at sea, its entire energy needed to get the Space Force's satellites to their intended extra-high orbit.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO