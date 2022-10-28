Robert “Bob” Petersen Obituary

Phyllis Marie Curtis, age 93 of Atlantic, died on Saturday, October 1, 2022, at Salem Lutheran Home in Elk Horn, IA. She was born the daughter of Albert and Hazel (Westover) Adams on December 24, 1928, at her parent’s home out on the farm in Montgomery County, IA. She attended country school near her home and later graduated from Elliott High School in Elliott, IA. After graduation, Phyllis worked in Red Oak, IA, then stayed home to raise her children, and later Hansen Egg in Griswold and drove a school bus for the Griswold School system. (The first lady to drive a school bus for the Griswold Schools and she could still parallel park any vehicle well up into her eighties better than most!) Phyllis finished her working years at the Griswold Care Center in the kitchen helping feed the residents (which included her mother, Hazel).

ATLANTIC, IA ・ 9 MINUTES AGO