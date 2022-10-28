Robert “Bob” Petersen Obituary
A Celebration of Life Memorial Service for 84 year old Robert “Bob” Petersen, of Anita, Iowa, will be held Thursday, November 3 at 1:00 p.m. at the Anita Congregational Church. A time of visitation with refreshments will be held prior to the service at the Church starting at 11:30 a.m. A private family burial, with military honors by the Anita American Legion Post #210 and the Iowa Army Honor Guard, will be in the Evergreen Cemetery in Anita. Roland Funeral Service is in charge of arrangements.
