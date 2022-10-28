TAMPA – Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke publicly Monday night about his divorce from Gisele Bundchen for the first time since it became official last week.Brady spoke about what he called a "very amicable situation" during his "Let's Go!" podcast. Co-host Jim Gray asked Brady about the challenges he has been facing in his personal life."I'm really focused on two things. Taking care of my family, and certainly my children, and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games," Brady said. "That's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work. When you...

10 HOURS AGO