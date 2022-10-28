Read full article on original website
Gisele Bündchen Reportedly 'Devastated' Over Tom Brady Divorce
Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady announced on Friday they are getting a divorce. And on the same day that the couple made the heartbreaking announcement, a report from Entertainment Tonight revealed how Bündchen is feeling about the split. The report said the 42-year-old model is "devastated to end things" with the 45-year-old Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback.
Tom Brady Enjoys "Perfect Night" With His and Bridget Moynahan's Son Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Tom Brady had a great Sunday night on and off the field. After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback, 45, led his team to a 21-15 win over the Atlanta Falcons, he enjoyed some quality time with his oldest child Jack, 15, who he shares with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
Will Tom Brady & Kim Kardashian Be Hollywood's New Power Couple? Here Are The Odds For Who The Athlete Could Date Next
After weeks of breakup rumors, insiders revealed both Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have hired divorce lawyers, and though neither of them have spoken out about their crumbling marriage, fans are already making predictions as to who the superstars will date next.Online sportsbook Bovada put together a list of the top dozen contenders for each, and there are more than a few surprises.According to the website, newly single Kim Kardashian has a good chance at catching the NFL star's eye, with her odds at +1600, while her younger sister Kendall Jenner comes in with +1000. Bovada believes there's even better...
Look: Tom Brady's Ex-Girlfriend Has Telling Admission
Relationships aren't easy, whether you're married or not. One of the most famous couples in the world, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce this week. Brady and Bundchen had been married for more than 10 years. They got married in 2009 and had two kids together. Prior to...
Plotting Her Escape? Gisele Bündchen Secretly Bought $1.25 Million Miami Home, Months Before Filing For Divorce From Tom Brady
It appears that Gisele Bündchen was making moves to end her marriage with Tom Brady long before their problems were ever made public. Records show that the supermodel, 42, quietly bought a Miami cottage through an LLC in February, just two weeks before her ex un-retired and went back to the NFL, RadarOnline.com has learned. The 1,540 square feet abode was purchased on Feb. 28 for $1.25 million. The modest three-bedroom, three-bathroom is a far cry from her $27 million property, which she shared with Tom, nestled in the ritzy Indian Creek Country Club neighborhood known as "Billionaire Bunker.”The discovery...
Tom Brady Seen In 1st Photos Since Divorcing Gisele With Kids Vivian, 9, & Benjamin, 12, At Movie
Tom Brady put on a brave face as he was seen for the first time in public after he and his wife Gisele Bündchen announced they have officially divorced. The NFL legendary quarterback was spotted treating the former couple’s two children, Ben, 12, and Violet, 9, to a movie in Florida on Friday night, Oct. 28, as seen in photos here. Rocking a casual ensemble of a hoodie and baseball cap, Tom kept a low profile as he helped to distract his adorable kids from the heartbreaking news.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Next Girlfriend News
The legendary quarterback and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen, finalized their divorce earlier this week. Brady and Bundchen called it quits after more than a decade of marriage, which included having two kids together. Now that Brady, 45, is back on the open market, betting odds have been released on...
Gisele Bündchen raises eyebrows with Instagram comment
Is the supermodel's latest social media activity a subtle jab at Tom Brady?. Is Gisele Bündchen using Instagram to cryptically comment on her relationship with Tom Brady?. Since reports first broke of marital troubles between Brady and Bündchen, the supermodel has largely stayed silent on social media. On Tuesday, however, Bündchen broke her Instagram drought by commenting on an Instagram post from celebrity life coach Jay Shetty that many are interpreting as an indirect statement about her marriage to the former Patriots quarterback.
Gisele Bündchen Dated Another GOAT Athlete Right Before Tom Brady and Now Some Fans Are Hoping They Get Back Together
Amid the news the Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have filed for divorce, fans of another athlete the model previously dated having been lighting hope candles.
Gisele Bundchen’s update after divorce will bring tears to Tom Brady’s eyes
Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen confirmed they are heading for a divorce after 13 years of marriage following endless rumors and speculation that their time together was coming to an end. While it’s surely a difficult process for both sides, it doesn’t seem as if Gisele is taking the divorce too badly. According to PEOPLE, Gisele is doing just fine after the split with Brady and is “settling in” to life without the Buccaneers quarterback.
'She Had Him Fooled': Jennifer Lopez Is Putting Career Before Her Marriage To 'Disappointed' Ben Affleck
Back to reality. Jennifer Lopez appears to be showing her true colors to new husband Ben Affleck, which includes the actor learning that he comes second when it comes to J.Lo and her career. "She had him fooled for a while, but Ben's realizing Jennifer is as career-driven as she...
Tom Watson, former CBS executive LeslieAnne Wade terminate marriage after three months
Tom Watson and longtime CBS Sports executive LeslieAnne Wade announced their engagement in May and were soon after married in July. Just a few months later, it appears the couple has separated. Watson and Wade – who have known each other for 15 years – said their vows before traveling...
Gisele Bündchen on ‘difficult’ Tom Brady divorce: ‘We have grown apart’
Gisele Bündchen said Friday that she and Tom Brady divorced because they simply have “grown apart” after 13 years of marriage. “With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce,” the former Victoria’s Secret Angel’s Instagram Story statement began. “My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all my heart. We will continue co-parenting to give them the love, care and attention they greatly deserve.” Bündchen, 42, said that, despite the “difficult” decision to end the marriage, she feels “blessed” for the years they had together and wishes the...
Dean Unglert Shares Breathtaking Photos from His Surprise Proposal to Caelynn Miller-Keyes
The newly engaged pair met on Bachelor in Paradise in June 2019 Dean Unglert is one happily engaged man! On Tuesday, the reality star shared photos from his recent surprise engagement to Caelynn Miller-Keyes. The couple's engagement took place on October 24 on Kauai Island in Hawaii, after more than three years of dating. Unglert, 31, shared a carousel of three photos from the big moment, which happened at the end of an 11-mile hike along the Nā Pali Coast. Alongside the photos, the reality star wrote, "under...
Gisele Bundchen Breaks Silence on Divorce From NFL Star Tom Brady
On Friday, reports surfaced that Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady officially filed for divorce. Then, shortly after, the NFL star and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback posted a statement to his Instagram story where he commented on the situation. Gisele Bundchen released a similar statement shortly after, as well. NFL insider...
Tom & Gisele’s 3 Kids Are Their ‘Priority’ After Their Divorce—What Their Custody Agreement Will Be
Whether you’re a fan of him or not, there’s no doubt Tom Brady’s kids are some of the cutest in the NFL. Brady, who holds the record for the most Super Bowl wins in NFL history, is the quarterback for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and shares three kids with his wife Gisele Bündchen and his ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. Moynahan, an actress best known for her role on Blue Bloods, dated Brady from 2004 to 2006. Moynahan’s representative confirmed their split to People, telling the magazine that the two broke up “amicably.” “[They] amicably ended their three-year relationship several weeks ago. We...
Tom Brady opens up on divorce for first time
TAMPA – Former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady spoke publicly Monday night about his divorce from Gisele Bundchen for the first time since it became official last week.Brady spoke about what he called a "very amicable situation" during his "Let's Go!" podcast. Co-host Jim Gray asked Brady about the challenges he has been facing in his personal life."I'm really focused on two things. Taking care of my family, and certainly my children, and secondly doing the best job I can to win football games," Brady said. "That's what professionals do. You focus at work when it's time to work. When you...
Ben Affleck Disappointed With Jennifer Lopez for Extending Her Stay in Europe Without Him? Deep Water Star Allegedly Turned To Ex-wife Jennifer Garner for Advice
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have very busy careers. They have starred in several movies, and they are about to appear in a couple more projects in the coming months and years. Even though the couple understands how important their jobs are, there are ongoing rumors suggesting that Lopez had Affleck fooled.
This Surprising A-List Star is Throwing Her Hat in the Ring to Date Pete Davidson
We’ve seen some surprising famous couples in our time. In fact, very little about the Hollywood dating pool shocks us these days. But there’s one A-list star we didn’t see coming who may or may not have her eye on Pete Davidson. During a recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, this legendary celeb revealed she wouldn’t necessarily turn down a date with the former Saturday Night Live star. Drew Barrymore was joined by Martha Stewart for a game of “Red Flag, Yellow Flag, Green Flag” on a recent episode of the actress’ eponymous talk show. The initial theme was dating...
Tom Brady Speaks Out About Being in ‘Unfamiliar Territory’ Amid Gisele Bündchen Divorce, Team Struggles
Tom Brady is in his 23rd season in the NFL, so you’d think he’s seen pretty much everything during his career. But 2022 might be the year of unfamiliarity for the future Hall of Fame quarterback. Personally, Brady is going through a very public divorce with wife Gisele...
