San Antonio, TX

Viking Tavern, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

By San Antonio Current Staff
 4 days ago
Viking Tavern Restaurant is now open at 3299 Wurzbach Road.
Some of the Current 's most-read food stories this week touched on the trials and triumphs of small businesses, from openings to lawsuits to thoughts of throwing in the towel.

On the upbeat side, the Alamo City gained a new L&L Hawaiian Barbecue outpost as well as a Viking-themed eatery replete with costumed service staff. Additionally, a pair of SA taquerias will make their Netflix debut in the upcoming season of the docuseries
Taco Chronicles .

The week's sad face-inducing news included a lawsuit Bill Miller Bar-B-Q filed against one of its suppliers and the revelation that longtime LGBTQ+ safe space Luther's Cafe may be up for sale.

Read on for more.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
