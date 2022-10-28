Viking Tavern, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week

Think of Dodocase’s artisan iPad and iPhone instances like old school e book covers, says proprietor Jamie Moore. Each is hand made in San Antonio out of leather-based supplies utilizing a particular wraparound design that permits the case to fully shield each side of any system. Moore says it’s their consideration to materials, element and craftsmanship—in addition to the flexibility for patrons to customise what they need their case to appear like—that units them other than the a whole lot of different instances accessible. “We continually try to not only make things for the customer, but to give them a lot of choices,” he says. Indeed, they’ve over 400,000 potentialities for materials, sample, shade and different particulars. Now primarily based within the Alamo City, the corporate was initially based in 2010 in San Francisco. When the homeowners had been able to promote, they contacted Moore, who they’d gotten to know whereas he was on gross sales calls on the West Coast, and he bought the corporate in 2017. In San Antonio, he’s partnered with artisans he’d labored with for years producing Toplight Wedding Albums. “We made really nice wedding albums, and that same process is really what goes into making an iPad or iPhone cover,” Moore says. “There’s a lot of hand labor, but it’s fun.”

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO