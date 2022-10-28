Viking Tavern, L&L Hawaiian Barbecue: San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Some of the Current 's most-read food stories this week touched on the trials and triumphs of small businesses, from openings to lawsuits to thoughts of throwing in the towel.
On the upbeat side, the Alamo City gained a new L&L Hawaiian Barbecue outpost as well as a Viking-themed eatery replete with costumed service staff. Additionally, a pair of SA taquerias will make their Netflix debut in the upcoming season of the docuseries Taco Chronicles .
The week's sad face-inducing news included a lawsuit Bill Miller Bar-B-Q filed against one of its suppliers and the revelation that longtime LGBTQ+ safe space Luther's Cafe may be up for sale.
Read on for more.
- San Antonio's Viking Tavern now serving hearty feasts near Leon Valley neighborhood
- L&L Hawaiian Barbecue's restaurant on San Antonio's West Side is now open
- San Antonio-based Bill Miller Bar-B-Q sues suppliers over chicken it says is 'too salty to consume'
- San Antonio's Con Huevos Tacos, Naco 210 appear on new season of Netflix's Taco Chronicles
- Owner of San Antonio's Luther's Cafe considering selling the longtime Main Strip standby
