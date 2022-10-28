Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The tragic story of Rosemary Kennedy who was never the same after a lobotomy at 23.Sara BBoston, MA
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajRaynham, MA
Catch share consequencesDoug StewartNew Bedford, MA
Needham Artist Karen Krieger Featured in Land/ Water Exhibition at Inner Space Fine Arts in North Reading, MATodd KriegerNorth Reading, MA
There's an Entire Village Hidden Underwater at this Massachusetts LakeTravel MavenBoston, MA
Related
Stoneham police investigating after residents find paper swastikas on front yard
Stoneham police are investigating after a resident found several pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas on their front yard Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the home on Whittemore Lane shortly before 9:00 a.m. for a reported of vandalism. When they arrived, the officers found several paper swastikas with hateful language littering the victim’s property, according to the Stoneham Police Department.
whdh.com
Teen appears in court following gun incident that caused a South Boston school to go into safe mode
BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old student was in court on Monday, days after he was arrested in connection with a gun found near Excel High School in South Boston. Jamari Searcy, also of South Boston, appeared in court on Monday, following his arrest on firearms charges. On Friday, Oct. 28, police said they received reports of a person with a gun near the high school.
GoLocalProv
NK Man Who Thought He Was Sending Obscene Videos to 10-Year-Old Girl Has Pleaded Guilty
A North Kingstown man on Monday admitted to a federal judge that he transferred provocative material to another person online, after the other person represented that they were a child, announced United States Attorney Zachary A. Cunha. Neil Streich, 59, whose federal jury trial was scheduled to begin Monday, pleaded...
Police: Multiple arrests made after woman and small children egged at MBTA Station, knife shown
BOSTON — Authorities arrested two teens and a Mattapan man after a woman and her small children were allegedly egged at an MBTA station Monday night. Transit Police say they responded to Ashmont Station around 9:30 p.m., where a woman told officers a group of teens threw eggs at her and her three young children.
Shots fired in East Boston as trick-or-treaters walked the streets
Boston police responded to a report of shots fired in an East Boston neighborhood on Halloween night. Several evidence markers for shell casings surrounded a couple parked cars on Sumner Street. Meanwhile families were still walking by with their children trick -or-treating for Halloween. A second area nearby was also...
Boston woman tried to light people on fire with Lysol can and lighter, officials say
Armed with a can of Lysol disinfectant spray and a lighter, a Boston woman attempted to set passersby on fire in the heart of the city on Thursday, prosecutors said in the woman’s first court appearance since her arrest. Syretta Copeland, 42, was arraigned Monday in Boston Municipal Court...
Worcester police investigating shooting after victim walks into hospital
Worcester police are investigating the scene of a shooting after the apparent victim walked into a hospital. According a Worcester Police spokesperson, officers responded to the scene on Cutler Street at approximately 2:20 p.m. Shortly, after the victim walked into a local hospital to be treated for his non-life threatening injuries.
whdh.com
Oldest unidentified Mass. homicide victim, ‘Lady of the Dunes,’ identified with genealogy
CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - The oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts, dubbed the “Lady of the Dunes,” has been identified as Ruth Marie Terry of Tennessee, according to the Boston Division of the FBI. “Today over 48 years after her murder and discovery we can finally say her...
11 people displaced, dog rescued after flames tear through Lynn home
LYNN, Mass. — Nearly a dozen people have been displaced and a dog was rescued after flames ripped through a home in Lynn Monday night. The Lynn Fire Department says they received a call around 7:45 p.m. for a report of a house fire in a two-story dwelling on Laighton Street.
ABC6.com
Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Providence held without bail
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts man charged in a deadly DUI crash in Providence is being held without bail, after facing a judge Tuesday. Jonathan Santiago, 29, of Rockland, was driving on Broad Street just before 2 a.m. Monday morning when he allegedly ran a red light and struck another car.
Boston police officer Roselyn LaCroix accused in domestic violence incident
A Boston police officer was arrested after being involved in an alleged domestic incident over the weekend. Around 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, Boston police officers said they arrested officer Roselyn LaCroix and charged the officer with the destruction of personal property and threats after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member. LaCroix has been a member of the Boston police department since 2006.
Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.
Casey and Kristin Weaver at a vigil for their missing daughter, 16-year-old ColleenEnterprise News. When Kristen Weaver went to her daughter's bedroom to wake her up for school on October 18, 2022, 16-year-old Colleen was nowhere to be found. Panicked, Kristin and her husband, Casey called the police and reported Colleen missing. A week later, there has been no trace of the teen.
Boston police announce arrest in connection with ‘Peeping Tom’ investigation
BOSTON — Police in Boston have made an arrest in connection with an investigation into reports of a masked man who was seen peering into apartment windows in the area of Boston College. Oqueli Pascual-Hernadez, 33, of Brighton, is slated to be arraigned Monday in Brighton District Court on...
FBI Boston Identifies ‘Lady of the Dunes’ Cape Cod Homicide Victim Cold Case
CHELSEA — Officials from the FBI's Boston bureau have announced the identity of a murder victim known as the 'Lady of the Dunes,' a woman found dead on Cape Cod in 1974 — the oldest unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts. Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston...
newbedfordguide.com
Clerk assaulted at Country Street liquor store in New Bedford
At approximately 9:00pm Monday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance on County Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the glass entrance to Expo’s Liquor at 281 County Street completely smashed out. After making entry, police found an injured clerk who had been assaulted by an unknown individual. The liquor store was closed. Status of the clerk and the extent of their injuries ar currently unknown.
FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
whdh.com
BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital
DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
foxnebraska.com
Hypodermic needle found in Halloween candy, police in Rhode Island say
Authorities in a Rhode Island town are asking residents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a parent told police they found a hypodermic needle in their child’s candy. It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle...
Shooting on Cutler St. in Worcester injures one, police say
A shooting on Cutler Street in Worcester on Sunday left at least one injured, police said. Around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, Worcester police officers responded to Cutler Street for a ShotSpotter activation. Shortly after, a male shooting victim walked into a local hospital with injuries considered not to be life-threatening, the Worcester Police Department said.
fallriverreporter.com
Due to video surveillance, Taunton man accused of stealing Amazon package, attempting to break into home
A Massachusetts man has been arrested and charged with multiple offenses after police responded to a report of a subject attempting to gain entry into a local home and, after failing to do so, stealing a package from the porch. According to Freetown Police Lieutenant Steven Abbot, 42-year-old Hovanne Dolarian,...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
87K+
Followers
67K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 9