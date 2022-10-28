ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raynham, MA

Boston 25 News WFXT

Stoneham police investigating after residents find paper swastikas on front yard

Stoneham police are investigating after a resident found several pieces of paper cut into the shape of swastikas on their front yard Tuesday morning. Officers responded to the home on Whittemore Lane shortly before 9:00 a.m. for a reported of vandalism. When they arrived, the officers found several paper swastikas with hateful language littering the victim’s property, according to the Stoneham Police Department.
STONEHAM, MA
whdh.com

Teen appears in court following gun incident that caused a South Boston school to go into safe mode

BOSTON (WHDH) - An 18-year-old student was in court on Monday, days after he was arrested in connection with a gun found near Excel High School in South Boston. Jamari Searcy, also of South Boston, appeared in court on Monday, following his arrest on firearms charges. On Friday, Oct. 28, police said they received reports of a person with a gun near the high school.
BOSTON, MA
ABC6.com

Man charged in deadly DUI crash in Providence held without bail

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — A Massachusetts man charged in a deadly DUI crash in Providence is being held without bail, after facing a judge Tuesday. Jonathan Santiago, 29, of Rockland, was driving on Broad Street just before 2 a.m. Monday morning when he allegedly ran a red light and struck another car.
PROVIDENCE, RI
MassLive.com

Boston police officer Roselyn LaCroix accused in domestic violence incident

A Boston police officer was arrested after being involved in an alleged domestic incident over the weekend. Around 2:41 a.m. on Oct. 30, Boston police officers said they arrested officer Roselyn LaCroix and charged the officer with the destruction of personal property and threats after being involved in a domestic incident with a family member. LaCroix has been a member of the Boston police department since 2006.
BOSTON, MA
Fatim Hemraj

Last week, a teen girl was lured outside by someone pretending to be her classmate online. She hasn't been seen since.

Casey and Kristin Weaver at a vigil for their missing daughter, 16-year-old ColleenEnterprise News. When Kristen Weaver went to her daughter's bedroom to wake her up for school on October 18, 2022, 16-year-old Colleen was nowhere to be found. Panicked, Kristin and her husband, Casey called the police and reported Colleen missing. A week later, there has been no trace of the teen.
RAYNHAM, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Clerk assaulted at Country Street liquor store in New Bedford

At approximately 9:00pm Monday night, the New Bedford Police Department responded to the report of a disturbance on County Street. Upon arrival, police discovered the glass entrance to Expo’s Liquor at 281 County Street completely smashed out. After making entry, police found an injured clerk who had been assaulted by an unknown individual. The liquor store was closed. Status of the clerk and the extent of their injuries ar currently unknown.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

FBI to announce ‘significant development’ in case of oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Mass.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Boston Division is expected to announce a “significant development” in connection with an investigation into the oldest, unidentified homicide victim in Massachusetts on Monday. Joseph R. Bonavolonta, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Boston Division, will make the announcement alongside Massachusetts...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
whdh.com

BREAKING: Shooting in Dorchester sends 1 to the hospital

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was shot in Dorchester Saturday night, Boston Police said. Police said the person was sent to a local hospital for care, but did not provide information on the seriousness of their injuries. While Erie Street is the preliminary address, police said, they are checking...
BOSTON, MA
foxnebraska.com

Hypodermic needle found in Halloween candy, police in Rhode Island say

Authorities in a Rhode Island town are asking residents to check their child’s Halloween candy after a parent told police they found a hypodermic needle in their child’s candy. It has been brought to our attention from a resident in Barrington that they found a wrapped/sealed hypodermic needle...
BARRINGTON, RI
MassLive.com

Shooting on Cutler St. in Worcester injures one, police say

A shooting on Cutler Street in Worcester on Sunday left at least one injured, police said. Around 2:20 p.m. Sunday, Worcester police officers responded to Cutler Street for a ShotSpotter activation. Shortly after, a male shooting victim walked into a local hospital with injuries considered not to be life-threatening, the Worcester Police Department said.
WORCESTER, MA
