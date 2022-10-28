Read full article on original website
OPINION: Red Bull bites back
It’s hardly been a quiet spell to be in charge of Red Bull, has it?. I’m not sure there’s ever been a quiet spell, to be fair. It entered the sport as a disruptor in 2005, started winning races in 2009 and titles a year later. Then from 2014 onwards it struggled while hamstrung by the Renault V6 power unit, and was left fighting with its engine supplier before making the switch to Honda in 2019.
Arrow McLaren SP confirms Kanaan, NTT for 2023 Indy 500
Arrow McLaren SP has confirmed Tony Kanaan as the driver of its fourth entry for the Indianapolis 500. As RACER revealed in October, the winner of the 2013 Indy 500 will complete one of the strongest lineups for next year’s race alongside Pato O’Ward, Felix Rosenqvist, and Alexander Rossi, winner of the 100th Indy 500 from 2016.
Ferrari’s seeking answers for Mexico woes beyond engine
Ferrari had to turn its power unit down during the Mexico City Grand Prix weekend but doesn’t believe that accounts for how far off the pace it was. Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc finished fifth and sixth respectively, a minute behind race-winner Max Verstappen. More notably, Valtteri Bottas – in an Alfa Romeo using the same power unit – was able to split the pair in qualifying despite Ferrari regularly being the quickest car on a Saturday, and team principal Mattia Binotto says there are unanswered questions when it comes to the lack of performance.
Aston Martin signs Vandoorne as test and reserve driver
Aston Martin has signed Formula E champion Stoffel Vandoorne as a test and reserve driver for the 2023 season, opening up vacancies at Mercedes. Vandoorne raced for McLaren in 2017 and 2018 before joining Mercedes as a reserve while racing for its Formula E team. Vandoorne won this year’s title but will move to DS Penske for 2022/23, and at the same time has a new Formula 1 team who can call on him as a reserve if required as he joins Felipe Drugovich as Aston Martin back-ups.
Team USA Scholarship drivers sample GB3 with Douglas Motorsport
This year’s intake of Team USA Scholarship drivers sampled GB3 machinery with Douglas Motorsport at Bedford Autodrome yesterday (Monday), as the young contenders continued their exploration of the UK racing scene. Elliott Budzinski, Thomas Schrage, and William Ferguson, have spent the past few weeks in the UK, competing in...
Ganassi No. 10 safe despite NTT departure
The departure of decade-long sponsor NTT DATA to rival Arrow McLaren SP will not jeopardize Chip Ganassi Racing’s No. 10 Honda. RACER understands CGR, which has expected the change for some time, has a full roster of sponsors assembled that will be announced in the near future to replace NTT on the entry driven by 2021 series champion Alex Palou.
Red Bull blocks Sky access to Verstappen, Horner over coverage
Red Bull has blocked Sky Sports’ access to driver Max Verstappen and team principal Christian Horner across all its territories in response to the network’s coverage of the team this year. The decision impacts Sky UK’s coverage — that is taken by ESPN in the United States —...
INTERVIEW: Truex in unfamiliar territory ahead of Cup finale
Four NASCAR Cup Series drivers have a busy week ahead full of obligations leading into Sunday’s finale and the championship fight. Martin Truex Jr. is not one of those drivers. “I’ll be in the woods all week,” Truex says with a laugh. “It’s disappointing not being a part of...
Newman/Haas auction totals over $6m in sales
Last weekend’s RM Sotheby’s Newman/Haas Racing auction of 44 cars and 33 lots of memorabilia owned by the Haas family generated $6,096,800.00 in sales. Topping the list was the 1993 Lola T93/00-Ford/Cosworth driven by 1992 Formula 1 world champion Nigel Mansell on the way to earning the 1993 CART IndyCar Series title for NHR. Purchased by McLaren Racing CEO and avid vintage racer Zak Brown, chassis No. HU5 went for $995,000, which adds to his growing collection of Newman/Haas Indy cars from the 1980s and 1990s.
Team USA blog: Elliott Budzinski
The Formula Ford Festival is over, Thomas has joined William and me at our Milton Keynes base away from the track, and our time in the UK has flown by. The happenings and results from Brands Hatch have been posted and told, but what hasn’t been shared are my personal experiences from the Formula Ford Festival and what life is like as a Team USA Scholarship driver.
Verstappen explains Sky snub as Hamilton backs social stance
Max Verstappen has explained why he took the decision to stop speaking to Sky Sports broadcasters – the providers of ESPN’s Formula 1 coverage in the United States – at the Mexico City Grand Prix. The back-to-back world champion would not do interviews with any of Sky’s...
Gasly two points away from race ban after Mexico
Pierre Gasly is two penalty points away from a race ban after he was again in trouble with the stewards during the Mexico City Grand Prix. The Frenchman was penalized for leaving the track and gaining an advantage when overtaking Lance Stroll into Turn 4, locking up and running wide, meaning both drivers went off track. Gasly gained the position and stayed ahead, being given a 5s time penalty in the race and then a penalty point for leaving the track and gaining an advantage, rather than two penalty points for forcing another driver off track.
