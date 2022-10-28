Read full article on original website
WLOX
Biloxi auctioning off seized property, old city vehicles, and much more
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - If you’re in the market for an old, white pickup truck you should check out Saturday’s public auction at the impound lot on Popp’s Ferry Road in Biloxi. The auction will take place Saturday, November 5 starting at 9 a.m. at the Biloxi...
WLOX
Staying in the fall festive spirit with Sadie Jane's decorations
Inside the Ohr-O'Keefe Museum's exhibit "Black Art in America" "Contemporary Art from Black Art in America" is now on display at the museum in Biloxi. It promotes the intersections between art and activism in Black neighborhoods and schools while encouraging a strong sense of purpose and unity. Former news anchor...
ourmshome.com
BlowFly’ers Unite! BlowFly Bar & Grill Opens in December
The BlowFly Inn in Gulfport is getting several trendy upgrades as well as a brand-new owner and a different, but similar, name. Jonathan Allen, the owner of Allen Toyota, purchased the restaurant in September from the previous owner Dr. Victor Bazzone. When the eatery opens in December, it will be called the BlowFly Bar & Grill.
wxxv25.com
Fatal crash on Hwy 43 S in Pearl River County
On Sunday, October 30, 2022, at approximately 11:29 AM, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 43 South in Pearl River County. A 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle driven by 86-year-old Donald C. Schneider of Picayune, MS, traveled south on Highway 43 when it collided with a 2018 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by 65-year-old Dewanna Flynt, of Franklinton, LA, and a 2015 Ford Taurus driven by 65-year-old Ruthanna Hinton of Gulfport, MS, both traveling north on Highway 43.
WLOX
Gulfport home transformed into haunted house for Halloween
Children begin a night of trick or treating on the island. There's less than an hour to get a sugar rush at this event. You have until 7:30PM to head to Bobby Eleuterius Sports Complex. Updated: Oct. 28, 2022 at 6:00 PM CDT. |. Hugh Keeton joins us from one...
stpgov.org
The Trace Under the I-12 Bridge Is Now Open!
We are proud to announce that the Tammany Trace under the I-12 Bridge is officially open!. Bikers, walkers and all trace users can now travel the Trace from Slidell to Covington. The Trace bridge near Jackson Avenue remains closed due to the bridge replacement, although a minor detour is available.
WLOX
Severe weather damages parts of Jackson County, northern Pass Christian
BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - On Saturday, severe weather rained down on several Jackson County towns as well as Pass Christian. At 3:03 p.m. in Gautier, officials received reports of weather damage to Gautier Middle School, which is located at 1920 Graveline Road. The school’s roof, along with several trees in the area, suffered damage.
WLOX
All lanes of Hwy 49 set to close Tuesday night for next phase of rail work
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Work on the railroad crossing just south of I-10 on Hwy 49 in Gulfport is moving ahead of schedule. That’s the word Monday morning from the Mississippi Department of Transportation. MDOT District Engineer Kelly Castleberry told WLOX News the road work part of the project...
WDAM-TV
Brief Tornado Touchdown in Perry County
Perry County, Miss. (WDAM) - At around 6:45 PM on October 29th, a tornado warning was issued for Perry County, Mississippi. The tornado first was located on radar 9 miles east of Richton and was moving northeast at around 30 mph. The counties affected by the warning were Perry, Greene, and Wayne. The tornado warning was originally set to expire at 7:45 PM.
fox8live.com
Mississippi tornadoes caught on cameras Saturday afternoon
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A line of severe weather that pushed through the New Orleans area Saturday afternoon (Oct. 29) spawned tornadoes in nearby Mississippi. Several users posted videos of the tornadic activity to social media. Most of the activity appeared to be near the Mississippi towns of Pass Christian and Moss Point, around 3:30 p.m.
WLOX
One dead after Pearl River County wreck
PEARL RIVER COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a wreck in Pearl River County Sunday morning. Troopers from Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a crash on Highway 43 around 11:30 a.m. Highway Patrol said a 2017 Jaguar passenger vehicle was headed south on Highway 43 when it...
Man wins $30,000 with Mega Millions ticket from Mississippi store
One lucky Mississippi Lottery player has won $30,000 from Oct. 25 drawing of Mega Millions. A winning ticket worth $30,000 was sold at Circle K on Tucker Road in Ocean Springs to a player from Mobile, Ala. The player quick-picked their numbers and matched four out of five white balls,...
WLOX
WLOX Gulf Coast Good News - 10/28/22
USM officials say they have made significant investments recently on the campus. Hugh Keeton joins us from one of many Trunk or Treats happening this weekend. Coast volunteers return following Hurricane Ian relief efforts. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. For some of the Scarlet Pearl employees who participated, it was...
WLOX
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: A haunting at the Mary C.
OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - “The Mary C.” A name often heard and spoken throughout our community, affectionately referencing the old Downtown Ocean Springs building where so many have attended classes, celebrations, workshops, meetings and events: The Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Arts Center. But the building didn’t...
Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man, Seriously Injures Other Driver
Fiery Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Mississippi Man, Seriously Injures Other Driver. Louisiana – On October 31, 2022, Louisiana State Police confirmed that Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle fatal incident on LA Hwy 25 near LA Hwy 438 in Washington Parish, Louisiana, shortly after 02:45 a.m. Lavon Givens, 61, of Jayess, Mississippi, was killed in the crash.
3 Great Burger Places in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of three amazing burger places in Louisiana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already because all of them are known for serving absolutely amazing food.
WLOX
Storm damage in northwestern Harrison County leaves several without power
PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - Officials are asking motorists to tread with caution in northwestern Harrison County as crews begin repairing storm damage. According to the Coast Electric Power Association’s outage map, 61 customers have been affected by the damages as of 2:36 p.m. To stay updated on incoming...
wbrz.com
Saturday AM Forecast: Tornado Watch for portions of the WBRZ viewing area Expired
Stay connected with the Storm Station so that you can be prepared. The National Weather Service has issued a TORNADO WATCH for Livingston, St.Helena, Tangipahoa parishes and Amite county. The watch will expire at 3:00pm. The system of interest is continuing to move to the east. A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for tornadoes, isolated hail up to a half inch, isolated wind gust up to 70 mph. EXPIRED.
WDAM-TV
Flu & RSV cases starting to climb throughout the Pine Belt
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Get those tissues ready. Flu and RSV cases are increasing throughout the state. “I would say right now, we’re probably seeing more flu than RSV in South Mississippi in our pediatric population, but we’re still seeing lots of RSV and it’s been this whole summer,” said Victoria Sivils, a pediatrician at Hattiesburg Clinic.
WLOX
Homicide Hurtzz annual program helps families of homicide victims
GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - Sylvia Washington’s vision is that more play means and less violence. “If we bring more families together, then a lot of the homicides will stop,” she said.”. And she’s seen too many of those, just in her own family. “I have two husbands...
