ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk: Twitter to Form Content Moderation Council to Determine Account Reinstatements

By J. Clara Chan
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hTahx_0iqTJdOu00
Elon Musk John Shearer/Getty Images
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Elon Musk has countered speculation that he would immediately reinstate all permanently banned accounts — such as former President Donald Trump’s — and make sweeping content policy changes now that Twitter is firmly under his control.

In a tweet shared on Friday, Musk said Twitter will form a content moderation council with “widely diverse viewpoints” before making any policy changes.

“No major content decisions or account reinstatements will happen before that council convenes,” Musk wrote. He did not share additional details on who would be on the council or when the council was expected to convene.

It is also not immediately clear how Musk’s vision for the council will differ from Twitter’s existing trust and safety council, which formed in 2016 and is comprised of independent expert organizations. The council includes specific advisory groups for topics like online safety and harassment, human and digital rights, suicide prevention and mental health, child sexual exploitation and dehumanization. Participating organizations include GLAAD, the Anti-Defamation League, the Committee to Protect Journalists, the Human Rights Foundation and the Trevor Project, among many others, according to Twitter.

Outside of the council, Twitter also has platform rules around safety, privacy and authenticity that, if violated, may result in the temporary or permanent suspensions of a user’s account, depending on each case. Less severe consequences against violators have included adding labels to tweets with misleading information or requiring a tweet to be taken down, as was the case with Kanye “Ye” West’s recent antisemitic tweet.

Musk’s vision for Twitter has morphed over time since he first made a bid to acquire the social platform earlier this year. During his first interview about the matter on April 14, the Tesla CEO said he wanted to

“open source the algorithm” and that he believed it was “really important that people have the reality and the perception that they are able to speak freely within the bounds of the law” on the platform.

The following month, Musk said Twitter’s decision to permanently ban Trump from the platform was a “morally bad decision” and “foolish in the extreme.” The mercurial executive said he didn’t believe Twitter should enact permanent bans and, instead, should stick with temporary suspensions.

But as of this past Thursday, Musk offered another perspective in an open letter to advertisers that appeared to be an attempt to assuage concerns about his pending “free speech”–oriented changes to the platform. “Twitter obviously cannot become a free-for-all hellscape, where anything can be said with no consequences! In addition to adhering to the laws of the land, our platform must be warm and welcoming to all, where you can choose your desired experience according to your preference, just as you can choose, for example, to see movies or play video games ranging from all ages to mature,” the message said.

The Tesla CEO completed his $44 billion takeover of Twitter on Thursday and swiftly fired CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal and Chief Legal Officer Vijaya Gadde, according to The Washington Post and Bloomberg.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Retained Stake in Company After Elon Musk Acquisition, Filings Show

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey is betting that Elon Musk can turn the social platform’s fortunes around. According to securities filings Monday evening, Dorsey opted to roll his ownership stake in the company over to Musk’s new private venture. While Musk had said in the months leading up to the closing of the deal that he had been in talks with Dorsey to roll over his stake, neither man had confirmed the deal until the filings were disclosed on Oct. 31.More from The Hollywood ReporterElon Musk Defends Controversial $20 Blue Checkmark Twitter Plan to Stephen KingAd Buyers In Wait-And-See Mode As Twitter...
Deadline

Twitter Deal Closes, Elon Musk Comes In Swinging The Ax On Three Top Executives

New Twitter CEO Elon Musk is now officially in charge of the service, acccording to numerous reports, as his $44 billion acquisition has officially closed. Reports indicate Musk wasted no time in implenting the start of his plan to trim staff. Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and Head of Legal Policy, Trust, and Safety Vijaya Gadde are officially gone.
The Independent

How to delete your Twitter account - and why you might want to as Elon Musk buys it

Elon Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX chief, has now taken over Twitter.The move has been plagued by scandal since it was first announced in April, with Mr Musk vocal about the buyout before trying to renege on the $44bn purchase.Mr Musk has made numerous wild claims over the past few months about his intentions for both the company and the app - many of which might push people to want to delete Twitter.“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated”, Mr Musk...
Gizmodo

Elon Musk Tells Twitter Engineers to Look at Resurrecting Vine

Elon Musk, the billionaire who recently took Twitter private with a $44 billion acquisition, has told engineers at the social media company to look at resurrecting Vine, the video app purchased by Twitter in 2012 and shuttered just four years later, according to a report from Axios. Musk, who recently...
Engadget

Elon Musk considers making verification a Twitter Blue perk

With Elon Musk in charge, Twitter is planning to boost the price of its Blue subscription plan from $5 to $20 per month and make it mandatory for verified users, according to Platformer's Casey Newton and The Verge. If it launches the plan, verified users (celebrities, politicians, journalists, etc.) will have to sign up to the service within 90 days or they'll lose the blue check mark. And employees working on the project have reportedly been told they'll be fired unless they implement the changes by November 7th.
The Hollywood Reporter

Julie Powell, Food Writer and Blogger Known for ‘Julie & Julia,’ Dies at 49

Julie Powell, whose blog and book about cooking Julia Child recipes led to Amy Adams portraying her opposite Meryl Streep in the 2009 movie Julie & Julia, written and directed by Nora Ephron, has died. She was 49. Powell died Wednesday of cardiac arrest at her home in Olivebridge, New York, her husband, Eric Powell, told The New York Times.More from The Hollywood ReporterMigos Rapper Takeoff Dead at 28 After Houston ShootingCormac Roth, Musician and Son of Tim Roth, Dies at 25Shirley Baskin Familian, Co-Founder of KCET, Dies at 101 Streep was nominated for an Oscar for best actress her turn as...
OLIVEBRIDGE, NY
MarketRealist

Twitter Faces Delisting as Elon Musk Takes the Company Private

The circus show is coming to a head. With Elon Musk’s $44 billion purchase of Twitter finalized, the billionaire is making swift changes to the company, not the least of which is taking it from public to private. This means Twitter (TWTR) stock is getting delisted in the near future.
The Hollywood Reporter

Shonda Rhimes Says She’s Leaving Twitter After Elon Musk Takeover

Shonda Rhimes appears to be done with Twitter following Elon Musk closing his $44 billion deal to take over the company. Rhimes, who joined Twitter in November 2008 and has 1.9 million followers, posted a message Saturday suggesting she would no longer use the social media platform in light of Musk’s acquisition having been finalized two days prior.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Oliver Takes Aim at U.K. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Tom Brady, Kristen Stewart and Elon MuskTwitter Says Increase in Slurs Following Elon Musk Takeover Is a "Trolling Campaign"Celebrities Say They're Quitting Twitter as Elon Musk Takes Over: "I'm...
morningbrew.com

Musk expands his empire with Twitter purchase

Elon Musk, the richest person on the planet, is the CEO of the world’s most valuable automaker, heads up a $125 billion aerospace giant, and as of yesterday, is the owner of a middling social media company called Twitter. According to multiple media reports, Musk closed the $44 billion...
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
59K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy