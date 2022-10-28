Suspect sought in deadly Long Beach shooting

LONG BEACH (CNS) - Authorities sought the public's help today to find the gunman who killed a man in a Long Beach alley.

The crime occurred about 12:10 p.m. Thursday in the 800 block of East Seventh Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department.

Curtis Ray Yarbrough, 35, died at the scene, police said.

."Detectives determined that an unknown male suspect approached the victim as he was in the alley ... and fired multiple gunshots toward the victim, which ultimately resulted in his death," police said in a statement. "The suspect then fled the scene prior to officers' arrival."

No description was released of the suspect.

The motive for the shooting was not known, police said.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call homicide detectives at 562-570-7244, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS, Tipsters may also use the website www.lacrimestoppers.org.

