ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acton, MA

Acton Man, 60, Gets 15-18 Years In Prison For Multiple Counts Of Child Rape

By David Cifarelli
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UeBGJ_0iqTJBsg00
Acton Police Department Photo Credit: Acton Police on Facebook

A 60-year-old Acton man has pleaded guilty for sexually assaulting two children that he knew multiple time at his home, the Middlesex County District Attorney's office reports.

Daniel Napier pleaded guilty to five counts of rape of a child and seven counts of indecent assault and battery on a child on Thursday, Oct. 26, the office reports.

An investigation was launched after the mother of one of Napier's victims was worried that he was sexually assaulting her two children at his house.

Further investigation determined Napier assaulted the children when they were between five and six years old and nine to 14 years old, respectively. He was arrested and charged on January 26, 2021, the office reports.

Napier was sentenced to 15-18 years on the rape charges and an additional three years on and after probation on the indecent assault and battery charges, the office reports.

Upon his release from prison, Napier much register as a sex offender, attend sex offender treatment and stay away from all victims and their families.

to follow Daily Voice Middlesex and receive free news updates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Suspect Nabbed After Burglary At Killingly Store

An 18-year-old man is accused of burglarizing a Connecticut gun shop. Troopers in Windham County responded to a report of an active burglary at Aces Defense in Killingly at about 3:10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 29, Connecticut State Police said. Responding troopers saw that the front door and glass display...
KILLINGLY, CT
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
394K+
Followers
58K+
Post
117M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy