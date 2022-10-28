Church Street lane closures by Kennestone start next week

This preliminary rendering shows what Wellstar Health System’s forthcoming seven-story tower at Kennestone Hospital may look like. Courtesy Wellstar Health System

Wellstar Health System’s ongoing construction at Kennestone Hospital will bring nighttime lane closures to Church Street starting Nov. 1.

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Church Street south of Tower Road, where the road runs alongside the hospital’s emergency department, through Nov. 20. Closures will occur overnight from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.

To minimize impact, Wellstar is conducting work in two phases so the ambulance/emergency department entrance lanes and a lane to downtown Marietta are always open.

The first phase, from Nov. 1 through Nov. 11, will see two left and center lanes closed and the rightmost lane open. The second phase, from Nov. 11 through Nov. 20, will see the right and center lanes closed and the leftmost lane open.

The Church Street construction will improve pipe infrastructure under Church Street. It is part of a larger project to convert Kennestone Hospital to an all-private room facility, which includes demolishing the nearly 60-year-old Baird building.

The aging structure will be replaced with a $263-million seven-story tower aiming to add 61 acute-care beds to the hospital, and 67 beds relocated from elsewhere in the complex.

The tower is expected to be completed in 2025, with patients filling in shortly thereafter.