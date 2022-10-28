ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
StyleCaster

Here’s Your One-Stop Destination for the Best Sales, Deals & Gift Ideas This Holiday Season

By Cristina Velocci
StyleCaster
StyleCaster
 4 days ago

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Oprah’s Favorite Things 2022 List Is Here—& It Includes This Hand Wash That Makes Worn Jewelry “Sparkle Like Crazy” Again

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Today officially marks the beginning of November, which means we’re right on schedule to receive Oprah’s annual Favorite Things list. She personally selected 104 gifts across multiple categories—from beauty to home to food (and so much more)—with special nods to small businesses and BIPOC- and woman-founded brands. And, to make your holiday shopping all the more easier, you’ll find each of the gifts are available on Amazon, too (with some even on sale!)  In fact, this discounted jewelry cleaner from Shinery...
StyleCaster

I’m Living In these 3 Fall Fashion Trends & Here’s What They Look Like In Real Life

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I am never happier than when the temperature finally drops and the colors of fall come alive every time you step outside. But even though the start of fall signals the start of the holiday season, the real joy of this time of year comes from all the fashion trends that start popping up to serve the transitional weather. Fall street style 2022 trends take over my Instagram feed and my shopping cart, and I think I’ve finally narrowed down...
StyleCaster

Target’s Advent Calendars Are Here, & You’ll Have No Trouble Finding One For Every Person On Your ‘Nice’ List

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s a reason why we all know Target as a trusty shopping hub—it has pretty much anything and everything you could ever need. Can’t decide on this year’s Halloween fit? Target’s got your back with a selection of cute Halloween costumes. Need to elevate your wardrobe with seasonal picks? Target’s fall designer collection that we can’t stop drooling over will do the trick. Need something to make your holiday season (which is fast-approaching, btw) merrier and brighter? Look no further...
StyleCaster

Oprah Named These Ultra-Soft & Breathable Sheets One of Her ‘Favorite Things’—& They’re on Sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Anything Oprah recommends immediately goes straight into our carts, especially around the holiday’s when she releases her coveted list of “Favorite Things.” While we’re all waiting patiently to hear 2022’s top picks, it’s still worth noting what has been deemed Oprah-approved in years past, like the incredibly soft and luxe offerings from Cozy Earth. Oprah has included the brand on her list for four years in a row (!!!) which means its products are obviously legit.  Cozy Earth’s Plush Lounge Socks,...
StyleCaster

Wayfair Has So Many Checkered Rugs On Sale That Rival The One You’re Seeing All Over TikTok—Starting at $27

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. One of the hardest parts about moving into a new place has always been the decorating that comes after. I consider myself a creative person, but for some reason, it’s so hard for me to picture different pieces coming together to create an overall ~vibe~ in my apartment. That’s why TikTok is so useful to have when you feel like you’re in a rut. Getting lost in the design corners of TikTok will have you inspired after seeing just a...
StyleCaster

Nick Cannon Is Expecting His 12th Child—Here’s a Look at All His Kids & Their Baby Mamas

Incoming! Nick Cannon’s kids have been making constant headlines this year (and the year before!). The Wild ‘N Out star keeps on making babies with his baby mamas and no one is stopping him. So, why does he have so many children? In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he candidly explained why he’s “blessed” with making his babies. “Think about it, you can’t be like, ‘No I’m done.’ Like what if God says, ‘No you not,'”I come from a big family, I have several siblings, being raised in an unorthodox family by my grandparents at times, I’ve experienced such a wide...
StyleCaster

Capricorn—Your November Horoscope Predicts a Creative Awakening & a Romantic Turning Point

You’re spending the month expanding your social circle and connecting with the world at large, because your Capricorn horoscope for November 2022 wants you to bring clarity to your vision. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is moving through your 11th house of hopes, dreams and community endeavors. How can you spearhead something positive for the people? Don’t expect instant results, because Mars retrograde will slow down progress all throughout the month. As the planet of conflict and passion retrogrades through your sixth house of work and health, you may feel an increasing sense of burnout, especially if you...
StyleCaster

Gemini—Your November Horoscope Says You’re Letting Go of Self-Doubt & Building Courage

Your will is being tested this month and your Gemini horoscope for November 2022 is encouraging you to learn how to let things go. If you’re getting too hung up on the daily disappointments and the inconvenient disruptions, you’re about to be shown how to take a step back and breathe through it. Anger is natural, but the way we act on it makes all the difference. As Mars retrograde continues its backwards tailspin through Gemini, you’re spending this month navigating misunderstandings and disagreements in your relationships. Retrograding through your first house of the self, all you want is to feel...
StyleCaster

Warning—Your Weekly Love Horoscope Is a Reminder That Too Much Desire Can Be Dangerous

If sparks are starting to simmer and libidos are suddenly coming to a halt, your love horoscope for the week of October 31 to November 6 will explain why. There’s a lot of pressure on our love lives at the moment, so take it nice and easy. If it’s not an emergency, it doesn’t require immediate action. When your impulses flare up, make sure they’re not leading you astray. Forget flying—it might be hard to get off the ground at all with current matters of the heart. Mars officially settles into retrograde motion this week, backtracking through chatty, capricious and dual-sided...
StyleCaster

The ‘Miracle in a Jar’ Wrinkle Serum That Erases Fine Lines in a Few Uses Is on Major Discount at Ulta

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. What happens when you combine the hydration benefits of a moisturizer with the anti-aging benefits of retinol? You get a truly “game-changing” serum that’ll give your skincare routine the facelift it needs. Juice Beauty’s Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Serum uses the powers of vitamin A, as well as peptides and bio-retinol, to plump and tighten skin while also minimizing the appearance of fine lines. It’s the skincare trifecta we’ve all been searching for! It’s so effective that shoppers call it “a miracle...
StyleCaster

Tom Just Made His First Public Statement Since His Divorce From Gisele—’It Played Out In Front of A Lot of People’

Ready for a break? Since news they separated, football fans want to know: why are Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen divorcing and what caused their separation? Reports of tension and unrest between Tom Brady and his wife Gisele Bündchen have been circulating since his decision to un-retire from the NFL. A source confirmed to Us Weekly in September 2022 that there was “tension” between the couple after he reneged on the announcement he was hanging up his cleats for good. “Gisele was not happy when Tom un-retired from the NFL after such a short time,” the insider said. “There is tension...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Pisces—Your November Horoscope Wants You To Embrace Your Confidence, Because You’ve Earned It

You’re taking major strides away from your comfort zone and answering the call to adventure. Your Pisces horoscope for November 2022 wants you to take advantage of opportunities and to explore the possibilities at your disposal. Scorpio season has arrived, and the sun is pushing boundaries in your ninth house of expansion and wisdom. Even though nothing is more terrifying than the unknown, you’re ready to step into its mystery. However, as Mars retrograde continues to create friction in your fourth house of home and family, you may find it hard to feel comfortable where you stand. If there are lingering...
StyleCaster

These 3 Zodiac Signs Are Embracing Their Magical Abilities This Week, Thanks to Halloween

Scorpio season may seem like it’s in full effect, but it’s just getting started. Halloween is proving just as spooky as it is mysterious, because Mars has officially stationed retrograde in Gemini and another eclipse is on the horizon. However, just in time to celebrate the spookiest night of the year, three lucky zodiac signs will have the best week of October 31 to November 6. Are you ready for the witching hour? The only thing more liberating than pretending to be someone else on Halloween is the fact that the moon will be entering freedom-loving Aquarius that same day. Where’s your...
StyleCaster

Cancer—Your November Horoscope Says Your Popularity Is About to Skyrocket—Here’s Why

You’re on the verge of a creative breakthrough and your Cancer horoscope for November 2022 wants you to heal yourself by expressing yourself. Scorpio season is underway, which means the sun is shining a light on your fifth house of fun and pleasure. But as you continue to embrace the transformation of eclipse season, you may find that your understanding of creativity is evolving. Feel extra sleepy and lazy lately? It’s no wonder, as Mars is currently retrograding through your 12th house of spirituality and subconscious understandings. This is like a double whammy of exhaustion as you’re tuning in to unseen...
StyleCaster

Tom’s Ex Was Pregnant With His Baby When He Started Dating Gisele—Meet All His Past Girlfriends

A blast from the past. Amid his divorce finalization with Gisele Bündchen, many football fans are asking: Who were Tom Brady’s girlfriends? The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the Victoria’s Secret model filed their divorce papers on October 29, 2022, after being married for over 13 years. The divorce was settled in Florida where the ex-couple resides. Tom posted an Instagram story with the caption, “In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage. We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful...
FLORIDA STATE
StyleCaster

Virgo—Your November Horoscope Says You’re in the Mood For Some Mind-Blowing Experiences

Get ready for a busy month, because your Virgo horoscope for November 2022 is brimming with energy and motivating you to make connections. Scorpio season is bringing out your curiosity and urging you to speak your mind and learn from others. As the sun moves through your third house of communication, it’s opening neural pathways and allowing you to decipher the answers. However, Mars will also be retrograde all throughout the month, shining a light on some of the career disappointments you’ve been struggling with. You may with you were further ahead than you are now and you may feel somewhat...
StyleCaster

Tom Brady’s Net Worth Reveals What He Could Lose or Gain in His Divorce From Gisele Bündchen

Since he won his first Super Bowl in 2002, NFL fans have wanted to know about Tom Brady’s net worth and how that could change after rumors he and his wife, Gisele Bündchen, are divorcing. Brady—the only son of four children from San Mateo, California—played college football at the University of Michigan from 1995 to 1999. After he graduated, Brady was drafted by the New England Patriots, and played with the team as their star quarterback for 20 seasons from 2000 to early 2020. In March 2020, the day before his contract with the Patriots expired, Brady announced that he would...
MONTANA STATE
StyleCaster

This ‘Risk-Free’ Rug Shopping Service Lets You Try Before You Buy—Score Chic Pieces For as Little as $115

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. When it comes to shopping, there’s nothing quite as disappointing as splurging on a big home purchase only for it to fail to meet your expectations in person. While ordering items online brings its own method of convenience, it can also be difficult to navigate what will or won’t work in your space from only a few pictures. That’s why companies like Miss Amara are changing the game; the ‘risk-free’ rug service allows you to test out their products in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
StyleCaster

TikTok Is Obsessed With This Simple Shower Head Upgrade That Turns Your Bathroom Into a Spa for $20

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. I stayed at a hotel recently that had the most amazing rain fall shower. Every time I visit a place with an immaculate shower, I never even imagine that I could have something like that in my everyday life. Instead, I bask in the glory of showering with it while I can, knowing full-well that my shower experience is about to downgrade the second I return back home. But if there’s one thing TikTok has taught the masses it’s that...
StyleCaster

Shoppers Say This Drugstore Volumizing Mascara Is Better Than High End Picks—& It’s Just $9

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. Listen up, I’m about to let you in on a makeup tip I’ve picked up over the last few years: drugstore mascara is almost always better. As a shopping writer I’ve tried out hundreds of mascaras from a wide variety of brands—from high end to budget friendly picks—and there are only a handful of mascaras that cost over $20 that I would actually recommend. Sorry, not sorry! All that to say, many drugstore makeup has stood the test of time...
StyleCaster

StyleCaster

66K+
Followers
5K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

STYLECASTER’s mantra is ‘style to the people’— and our mission is to be an accessible, inclusive, ahead-of-the-trend destination for the millennial woman who wants to live with style and substance. Our fashion, beauty and entertainment coverage is informative, inspiring and visually immersive; aspirational yet attainable. From hair styling hacks and pro skincare tips to shoppable street-style galleries and in-depth profiles on celebrities and influencers, STYLECASTER stories are smart, sophisticated and urbane — just like the women we serve.

 https://stylecaster.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy