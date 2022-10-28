ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Watch live: Jerome Powell discusses expected rate increase

Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will hold a press conference Wednesday afternoon to discuss what’s expected to be a 3/4 of a point rate hike in a continuation of this year’s series of increases. The event is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET. Watch the live video above.

