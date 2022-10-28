OMAHA, Neb. — Buffy Bush saw a vehicle barreling toward her family. They stepped onto the sidewalk just in time. She scooped up her 5-year-old granddaughter and ran. The driver of that car was identified by Omaha police as 31-year-old Dontavius Levering. He went around barricades and drove towards the crowd, according to witnesses and police. He was shot five times by an officer and is expected to survive.

