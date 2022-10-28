Read full article on original website
Omaha Girl Scouts get hands-on lesson in diversity of hairstyles
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Girl Scouts at King Science and Technology Middle School got a hands-on lesson in hair diversity Friday. The students got to interact with mannequins of different hair textures. Heather Ripley, outreach specialist for the Girl Scouts, contacted local hairstylist Danette Cook to lead the lesson...
Daily Nebraskan
Steak ‘n Shake reopens on three-hour schedule
The Nebraska Union’s Steak ‘n Shake has been empty all semester. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, it opened its doors once again. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this upcoming week, and hours will be reevaluated the following Monday, Nov. 7, according to David Annis, director of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dining Services. They hope to eventually extend hours until 8 p.m.
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
KETV.com
Mini Mavericks celebrate Halloween early with trick-or-treat parade at UNO
OMAHA, Neb. — A group of kids at the University of Nebraska at Omaha were in the Halloween spirit on Monday. The mini Mavericks celebrated trick-or-treating early with a parade at the child care center. Nearly 50 children of UNO faculty, staff and students made their way across campus.
KETV.com
Trunk-or-treat, scare events feeding Omaha metro Halloween happiness
OMAHA, Neb. — With just two days until Halloween, people around the metro are getting into the spirit of the season. At Russell Speeder's Car Wash, people had the opportunity to go through their 'Tunnel of Terror!'. This is the second year for the event. The car wash's general...
KETV.com
Omaha's 1991 blizzard: Remembering the storm that canceled Halloween
OMAHA, Neb. — Do you remember the blizzard that canceled Halloween in Omaha?. On this day in 1991, a combination blizzard and ice storm hit the Omaha area, leading to 5-7 inches of snow and up to 1 inch of ice afterward. Minnesota received 2-3 inches of snow. In...
KETV.com
Painting horses part of Halloween therapy at Madonna Rehab Hospitals Lincoln Campus
Horses, paint and Halloween made the perfect medicine for some patients recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals Lincoln Campus Monday. Instructors from Windsong Equitherapy Stables in Walton brought three horses and a miniature horse for patients to pet and paint. Fifteen-year-old Saige Scheele was involved in a car collision a little...
KETV.com
Omaha company introduces the Old Market to co-warehousing
OMAHA, Neb. — A new type of business is now open in Omaha's Old Market. Elevator is a four-story building where business owners can rent out portions of a warehouse on a month-to-month basis. Elevator says it allows small business owners to grow operations outside of their homes. "We...
Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier
PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
News Channel Nebraska
Alumnus returns to Nebraska with ‘STOMP’ at the Lied
LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus Alan Schuster returns to campus this week with the U.S. touring company of “STOMP.”. An off-Broadway producer with 30 years of experience, Schuster is a 1975 Nebraska U graduate. He was a dual major, mixing history and theatre, with minors in political science and English. His work in the theatre program and the Nebraska Repertory Theatre rank amongst his favorite memories of college life.
KETV.com
'They'll never get burnt down again': Omaha business donating new gazebo after suspected arson
OMAHA, Neb. — A new gazebo is set to come to Hanscom Park, weeks after a suspected arson. We showed you the remnants of the gazebo last month. Neighbors told us they were gutted by the loss. Now, one company is building a replacement. A sidewalk in Hanscom Park...
WOWT
Prairie Flower Casino Renders
Wildfires in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust.
North Omaha Community hosts its 2nd annual fall fest
The North Omaha Community Partnership and its sponsors hosted its 2nd annual fall fest, Trunk or Treat and Chili Cook-off Saturday at Skinner Magnet School.
KETV.com
Wildlife encounters highlight creatures of the night
OMAHA, Neb. — Wildlife encounters stopped by fire news Saturday to highlight some of their creatures of the night. As the spooky season comes to a close, we get up close and personal with an Owl, Tarantula and Boa constrictor. For more information on wildlife encounters click here.
KETV.com
Witnesses describe Halloween night chaos on Minne Lusa Boulevard
OMAHA, Neb. — Buffy Bush saw a vehicle barreling toward her family. They stepped onto the sidewalk just in time. She scooped up her 5-year-old granddaughter and ran. The driver of that car was identified by Omaha police as 31-year-old Dontavius Levering. He went around barricades and drove towards the crowd, according to witnesses and police. He was shot five times by an officer and is expected to survive.
WOWT
North Omaha shooting injures 1, shooter not found
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting in north Omaha leaves one person injured. The call came out around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when police say around 16 shots were fired near the area of 20th and Lake Streets. The extent of the injuries of the person hit isn’t yet known, but...
KETV.com
Penner and Raikes face off in District 5 State Education Board race
Neb. — The Nebraska State Board of Education has found itself in the middle of a firestorm over hot-button topics like Health Education Standards and critical race theory. In a week voters will decide on four of the eight board seats up for election. In our Commitment 2022...
News Channel Nebraska
One injured in Omaha cutting
OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a cutting that injured a man earl Saturday morning. OPD said officers were dispatched to a local hospital at 3:15 a.m. for a victim that came. Officers said the victim reported that he was cut during a fight outside of a...
