Omaha, NE

KETV.com

Omaha Girl Scouts get hands-on lesson in diversity of hairstyles

OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha Girl Scouts at King Science and Technology Middle School got a hands-on lesson in hair diversity Friday. The students got to interact with mannequins of different hair textures. Heather Ripley, outreach specialist for the Girl Scouts, contacted local hairstylist Danette Cook to lead the lesson...
OMAHA, NE
Daily Nebraskan

Steak ‘n Shake reopens on three-hour schedule

The Nebraska Union’s Steak ‘n Shake has been empty all semester. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, it opened its doors once again. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this upcoming week, and hours will be reevaluated the following Monday, Nov. 7, according to David Annis, director of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dining Services. They hope to eventually extend hours until 8 p.m.
klkntv.com

Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Trunk-or-treat, scare events feeding Omaha metro Halloween happiness

OMAHA, Neb. — With just two days until Halloween, people around the metro are getting into the spirit of the season. At Russell Speeder's Car Wash, people had the opportunity to go through their 'Tunnel of Terror!'. This is the second year for the event. The car wash's general...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Painting horses part of Halloween therapy at Madonna Rehab Hospitals Lincoln Campus

Horses, paint and Halloween made the perfect medicine for some patients recovering at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals Lincoln Campus Monday. Instructors from Windsong Equitherapy Stables in Walton brought three horses and a miniature horse for patients to pet and paint. Fifteen-year-old Saige Scheele was involved in a car collision a little...
LINCOLN, NE
KETV.com

Omaha company introduces the Old Market to co-warehousing

OMAHA, Neb. — A new type of business is now open in Omaha's Old Market. Elevator is a four-story building where business owners can rent out portions of a warehouse on a month-to-month basis. Elevator says it allows small business owners to grow operations outside of their homes. "We...
OMAHA, NE
Nebraska Examiner

Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier

PAPILLION — A century-old, family-owned bread business is among the latest entities headed to the Steel Ridge development, one of the newer, hot growth slices of metropolitan Omaha. But don’t expect to smell the aroma of freshly baked pumpernickel or honey wheat loaves when passing by Schram Road and 156th Street. Rotella’s Italian Bakery intends […] The post Century-old family bakery to expand in Sarpy County frontier appeared first on Nebraska Examiner.
SARPY COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Alumnus returns to Nebraska with ‘STOMP’ at the Lied

LINCOLN, Neb. -- University of Nebraska–Lincoln alumnus Alan Schuster returns to campus this week with the U.S. touring company of “STOMP.”. An off-Broadway producer with 30 years of experience, Schuster is a 1975 Nebraska U graduate. He was a dual major, mixing history and theatre, with minors in political science and English. His work in the theatre program and the Nebraska Repertory Theatre rank amongst his favorite memories of college life.
LINCOLN, NE
WOWT

Prairie Flower Casino Renders

Wildfires in southern Lancaster County Sunday evening. Pedestrian hit by a car near 62nd & Dodge Monday night on Sept. 27, 2022. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. WOWT Douglas County Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit drug bust.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
KETV.com

Wildlife encounters highlight creatures of the night

OMAHA, Neb. — Wildlife encounters stopped by fire news Saturday to highlight some of their creatures of the night. As the spooky season comes to a close, we get up close and personal with an Owl, Tarantula and Boa constrictor. For more information on wildlife encounters click here.
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

Witnesses describe Halloween night chaos on Minne Lusa Boulevard

OMAHA, Neb. — Buffy Bush saw a vehicle barreling toward her family. They stepped onto the sidewalk just in time. She scooped up her 5-year-old granddaughter and ran. The driver of that car was identified by Omaha police as 31-year-old Dontavius Levering. He went around barricades and drove towards the crowd, according to witnesses and police. He was shot five times by an officer and is expected to survive.
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

North Omaha shooting injures 1, shooter not found

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A shooting in north Omaha leaves one person injured. The call came out around 3:30 p.m. Sunday when police say around 16 shots were fired near the area of 20th and Lake Streets. The extent of the injuries of the person hit isn’t yet known, but...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

One injured in Omaha cutting

OMAHA, Neb. -- The Omaha Police Department is investigating a cutting that injured a man earl Saturday morning. OPD said officers were dispatched to a local hospital at 3:15 a.m. for a victim that came. Officers said the victim reported that he was cut during a fight outside of a...
OMAHA, NE

