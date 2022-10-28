Owners of Napa Valley’s Heitz Cellar have acquired a French winery and vineyards, marking the wine group’s first acquisition in Europe. Château Lascombes was started in the 17th century and passed through 10 generations of owners, according to Lawrence Wine Estates. The latest was Mutuelle d’Assurance du Corps de Santé Français, which owned the estate with 300 acres of vines for 11 years and will continue to be a minority partner, the announcement stated.

