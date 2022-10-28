Read full article on original website
Alex Innocent is the new senior vice president of sales and marketing for Don Sebastiani & Sons, a Napa Valley-based producer of wines plus wine-based cocktails. Brands include wines The Original Smoking Loon and Pepperwood Grove plus ready-to-serve Flybird margarita, imported from Jalisco, Mexico, and made with 100% blue weber agave wine.
