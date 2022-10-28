It throws off your sleep, your schedule, and just about everything else in your life. Could setting your clocks back soon be a thing of the past?. This weekend, Daylight Saving Time for 2022 officially comes to an end at 2 am Sunday, November 6th. So before we go to bed Saturday, we will go through the annual ritual of setting our clocks back an hour. And then throwing our sense of time into disarray!

1 DAY AGO