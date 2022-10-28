ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Poisonous Plant Is All Over New York! Is It Really Deadly?

Doll's Eyes can be creepy but have you ever known them to be deadly? I'm not talking about the eyes of your child's toy, I am talking about the poisonous berries of the Baneberry plant, which is fairly common here in New York State. This plant gets it's nickname because the berries look like the eyes of a doll.
15 “Secret” Places to Visit in the Catskill Mountains

The beautiful Catskill Mountains of New York State are a place of incredible natural wonder, fantastic history, and a whole lot of "secret" and off the beaten path places to explore and enjoy with the whole family. This list of 15 places includes the only mountain fire tower in the...
Could This Weekend Be The Last Time New Yorkers Set Clocks Back An Hour?

It throws off your sleep, your schedule, and just about everything else in your life. Could setting your clocks back soon be a thing of the past?. This weekend, Daylight Saving Time for 2022 officially comes to an end at 2 am Sunday, November 6th. So before we go to bed Saturday, we will go through the annual ritual of setting our clocks back an hour. And then throwing our sense of time into disarray!
16 Ways To Celebrate National Chocolate Day in Upstate New York

Yes, every day is National Chocolate Day for many of us. There is a "national food holiday" virtually every day on the calendar, it can be pretty hard to keep track. But they are great. They give a certain food (or drink) item a few moments in the spotlight. National Chocolate Day (October 28) is one of the best.
Illegal Kill In Upstate NY! Hunters Charged After Killing This Momma Bear!

According to the New York State DEC, you are currently allowed to hunt black bear through much of the state as long as you are bow hunting. In the Hudson Valley, for example, you aren't currently allowed to use a Crossbow and regular hunting season does not begin until November 19th in most places. So, how did this group of hunters in Ulster County end up with a black bear kill without bow hunting?
What Is HEAP? How to Apply for This Benefit in New York State

This could be the year that you are unable to pay your bill. The cost of absolutely everything has increased. Yes, gasoline, groceries and clothing are just the tip of the iceberg. There is one thing that we are about to find out has really increased, what is that?. The...
Bonfire Beware: This Firewood Mistake Could Put You In NY Jail

Late fall is campfire season in New York. There’s something so perfect about sitting around a roaring blaze with family and friends, sipping cider, and enjoying a crisp night under the stars. Of course, there are the standard safety measures to take as far as outdoor fires are concerned...
Is Your Out of State Hunting License Legal in New York State?

Hunters love to hunt. In fact, hunters often cross state borders to go hunting with their friends. When you visit another state, do you double-check that your hunting license for your home state is valid in New York State? Or do you even need to get a New York State Hunting License as well?
Alert: Popular Cleaning Products Sold In New York May Get You Sick

Nearly 40 million cleaning products have been recalled because they may contain infection-causing bacteria. Another day and another recalled item to look out for. This week, Hudson Valley Post has reported on recalled desserts, recalled meat and now recalled cleaning supplies. Plastic Found In Popular Dessert Sold Across New York...
Two Centuries Ago Today, the Erie Canal Made its Upstate Debut!

Throughout the 1700's and 1800's, trade and settlements were mostly kept to the coastal regions due to the lack of an efficient network of transportation. Explorers were faced with rough driving conditions, especially since cars didn't come about until closer to the 20th Century, so it would take weeks for people to reach resources they so urgently needed (NY.gov).
SYRACUSE, NY
UAlbany Defaced By Nazi Propaganda: Help NY Police Find This Man

The recent rise in anti-Semitism and ethnic hate speech has reared its ugly head in Albany. UAlbany Police are looking for a man believed to have plastered Nazi propaganda across the school’s campus. Posters were placed in prominent public areas across campus with the phrase “Blood and Soil,” which...
ALBANY, NY
