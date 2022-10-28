ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

KOLD-TV

Vandals continue to strike Sabino Canyon Visitor Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vandal continues to strike the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center in Pima County. The Coronado National Forest said someone has been shooting out and breaking windows while also setting fires at the visitor center over the past few months. “We have tried to increase...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Two die in fiery crash at Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people died in a single-vehicle crash near Tucson International Airport early Sunday, Oct. 30. According to the Tucson Police Department, the driver, 19-year-old Jaen Soto Machado, and his female passenger, 20-year-old Yairelma Sarahi Holguin, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Personnel from...
TUCSON, AZ
AZFamily

2 Arizona men win Mexico fishing contest, prize of $1.59 million

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men from Arizona recently won a Mexico fishing contest, landing them a prize of $1.59 million. Mike Ciardullo and Matt Parsons managed to find the catch of a lifetime, hooking a 344-pound marlin on the very first day of Bisbee’s Black & Blue tournament in Cabo.
ARIZONA STATE
KOLD-TV

Pima County man found dead following crash at Oracle, Magee

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County man was found dead following a single-vehicle crash in Oro Valley late Monday, Oct. 31. The Oro Valley Police Department said Robert Krudup’s vehicle ran a stop light and crashed into a pole at Oracle and Magee. The 86-year-old Krudup...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Man dies two weeks after crash at Kolb, Stella in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in mid-October has died, police said. According to the Tucson Police Department, 55-year-old Jon Franklin Jones was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash at South Kolb and East Stella roads on Oct. 13. The medical examiner’s office informed police on Oct. 28 that Jones had died.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

One seriously injured in wreck on Campbell

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police were at the scene of a wreck that caused serious injuries on Monday evening Oct. 31. Officers said two vehicles collided on Campbell Avenue, on the south side, resulting in one person being seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Campbell...
TUCSON, AZ
Phoenix New Times

Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try

Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
PHOENIX, AZ
KOLD-TV

Pedestrian struck at intersection of Broadway Boulevard, Randolph Way

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Randolph Way while they investigate a traffic incident involving a pedestrian. A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night, Oct. 29. No additional information was...
TUCSON, AZ
azbigmedia.com

How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water

Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought and dwindling water...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
Greyson F

Restaurant Fails Inspection, Still Feeds Unsuspecting Customers

A local restaurant failed every food temperature check.Vadim Babenko/Unsplash. The city of Tucson as well as Pima County recently made changes to its health inspection page. The updates have made it more difficult to identify inspection fails and out-of-compliance issues identified at restaurants. It takes additional digging within the government website to uncover violations. Additionally, restaurant failures are not identified as “Core” and “Priority” violations. Despite these changes, it is still of critical importance for the Tucson general public to be made fully aware of restaurants tallying up significant core and priority violations, as it directly relates to their overall health. One recent inspection identified a whopping 15 violations at a local restaurant.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson police investigate midtown shooting

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
TUCSON, AZ

