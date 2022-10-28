Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2 People Dead In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tucson (Tucson, AZ)
The Tucson Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash on Sunday. The accident occurred near Valencia and Old Nogales Highway. The officials reported that it was a single-vehicle collision.
KOLD-TV
Vandals continue to strike Sabino Canyon Visitor Center
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A vandal continues to strike the Sabino Canyon Visitor Center in Pima County. The Coronado National Forest said someone has been shooting out and breaking windows while also setting fires at the visitor center over the past few months. “We have tried to increase...
KOLD-TV
Two die in fiery crash at Valencia, Nogales Highway in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Two people died in a single-vehicle crash near Tucson International Airport early Sunday, Oct. 30. According to the Tucson Police Department, the driver, 19-year-old Jaen Soto Machado, and his female passenger, 20-year-old Yairelma Sarahi Holguin, were both pronounced dead at the scene. Personnel from...
TPD: High speed factors into death at Old Nogales and Valencia
Tucson Police say speed was a factor in a wreck that killed two young people on at Old Nogales Highway and Valencia.
AZFamily
2 Arizona men win Mexico fishing contest, prize of $1.59 million
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men from Arizona recently won a Mexico fishing contest, landing them a prize of $1.59 million. Mike Ciardullo and Matt Parsons managed to find the catch of a lifetime, hooking a 344-pound marlin on the very first day of Bisbee’s Black & Blue tournament in Cabo.
KOLD-TV
Pima County man found dead following crash at Oracle, Magee
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Pima County man was found dead following a single-vehicle crash in Oro Valley late Monday, Oct. 31. The Oro Valley Police Department said Robert Krudup’s vehicle ran a stop light and crashed into a pole at Oracle and Magee. The 86-year-old Krudup...
Border Patrol agents find gun connected to Arizona shooting
The U.S. Border Patrol has connected a weapon to a shooting, after stopping a BMW near Amado, Ariz. and finding a gun in the car.
KOLD-TV
Man dies two weeks after crash at Kolb, Stella in Tucson
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in mid-October has died, police said. According to the Tucson Police Department, 55-year-old Jon Franklin Jones was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries after being involved in a crash at South Kolb and East Stella roads on Oct. 13. The medical examiner’s office informed police on Oct. 28 that Jones had died.
KOLD-TV
One seriously injured in wreck on Campbell
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police were at the scene of a wreck that caused serious injuries on Monday evening Oct. 31. Officers said two vehicles collided on Campbell Avenue, on the south side, resulting in one person being seriously injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Campbell...
Couple spots mountain lion right outside their home
A couple has spotted a mountain lion right outside their home. Not only that, but they caught the sighting on camera.
Phoenix New Times
Cuban Food is Having A Moment In Arizona. Here are 4 New Spots to Try
Over the last two months, two new Cuban restaurants and one Cuban-themed bar have opened across metro Phoenix. On October 30, a new Cuban restaurant opened in Tucson. The food of the island is having a moment in Arizona. At these new spots, the menus feature dishes including ropa vieja,...
KOLD-TV
Pedestrian struck at intersection of Broadway Boulevard, Randolph Way
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police are advising drivers to avoid the intersection of Broadway Boulevard and Randolph Way while they investigate a traffic incident involving a pedestrian. A man was seriously injured when he was struck by a vehicle Saturday night, Oct. 29. No additional information was...
azbigmedia.com
How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water
Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought and dwindling water...
Restaurant Fails Inspection, Still Feeds Unsuspecting Customers
A local restaurant failed every food temperature check.Vadim Babenko/Unsplash. The city of Tucson as well as Pima County recently made changes to its health inspection page. The updates have made it more difficult to identify inspection fails and out-of-compliance issues identified at restaurants. It takes additional digging within the government website to uncover violations. Additionally, restaurant failures are not identified as “Core” and “Priority” violations. Despite these changes, it is still of critical importance for the Tucson general public to be made fully aware of restaurants tallying up significant core and priority violations, as it directly relates to their overall health. One recent inspection identified a whopping 15 violations at a local restaurant.
KOLD-TV
School letter grades released for southern Arizona schools
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Education Department released the school report cards across the state earlier this week after suspending the grading system during the pandemic. Below is a breakdown of how the larger school districts in Pima County performed. A full list of every school in...
AZFamily
Over 1.1 million fentanyl pills seized at the Arizona-Mexico border in a week, border agents say
NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over one million fentanyl pills were seized at the Nogales part of the Arizona/Mexico border in under one week, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In a tweet, port director Michael Humpheries reported that agencies stopped two loads totaling just over 600,000 pills in...
KOLD-TV
Woman arrested in connection with deadly hit-and-run at Alvernon Way and Juarez Street
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police arrested a woman suspected of leaving a fatal collision with a pedestrian at the intersection of South Alvernon Way and East Juarez Street. Police say 33-year-old Samantha Elizabeth Sandidge was booked into Pima County Jail on the charge of leaving the scene...
KOLD-TV
Trick-or-treaters hitting up community events rather than traditional door knocking on Halloween
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - As kids across the region dig through their candy bags on Halloween, homeowners say they still have a lot to spare thanks to just a few trick-or-treaters knocking at their doors. Terisa Kellywood, Marana Resident, said her family spent the entire month turning their...
KOLD-TV
Tucson police investigate midtown shooting
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson police have responded to a shooting near First Avenue and Fort Lowell on Friday afternoon, Oct. 28. Officers said one person had been injured, and is expected to recover. As of Friday, no suspects were in custody. The investigation is ongoing. Copyright 2022...
KOLD-TV
Smugglers get creative in outrageous attempts to get narcotics across Arizona border
NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fentanyl is considered the most dangerous drug to ever hit the United States. The Mariposa Port of Entry in Nogales, Arizona, ranks among the busiest ports for fentanyl seizures. While processing millions of legitimate travelers into the U.S. last year, Customs and Border Protection...
Comments / 2