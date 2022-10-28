ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Redding, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hamlethub.com

Fairfield to Hold "How To" Workshop on Accessory Apts.

Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield will hold a workshop on accessory dwelling units (ADUs), more commonly known as accessory or “in-law” apartments, beginning at 7:00 PM on Monday, November 14, at the Fairfield Museum & History Center, located at 320 Beach Road. The workshop is free and open to the public, and is being co-hosted by the Town of Fairfield Affordable Housing Committee and Fairfield Senior Advocates.
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Young's of Ridgefield joins forces with Ridgefield scout to create Fence of Community

Young’s of Ridgefield recently joined forces with James Dunphy, a Boy Scout in Ridgefield’s Troop 76, to bring shade to the bocce courts at Founders Hall. James, a senior at Ridgefield High School, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout after completing his Eagle Scout project. He installed two beautiful new pergolas to provide much-needed shade to the bocce-playing members at Founder’s Hall.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Earth Animal Kicks Off The 15th Annual Mitten Project Supporting CT Foodshare

Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. The company’s commitment to supporting families in its community heightens during times of crisis. Due to COVID-19 and the striking downward trend of the economy, the number of people in need from Connecticut has increased by 44% due to lost jobs and income. This means 400,000 people are now food insecure due to the pandemic. As a result, families – many with young children - have turned to the Connecticut Foodshare (CFS) for assistance for the first time.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
hamlethub.com

Westport Town Clerk Office Open for Absentee Ballots on Saturday

Town Clerk Jeffrey Dunkerton announced today that the Town Clerk’s office will be open on SATURDAY, November 5, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon to issue ABSENTEE BALLOTS for the STATE ELECTION of November 8, 2022. Absentee ballots will continue to be available through Monday, NOVEMBER 7th until...
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

What is happening to our boards to our Committees and Boards in Ridgefield?

Content has seemed to take a back seat to comments by committee members accusing the residents they work for of ageism, antisemitism, and racism. From our used-to-be esteemed committee members, these national issues rather than local issues have taken front and center. As resident, Greg Kabasakalian stated the name-calling and...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Westport Notice: November 8, 2022, State Election

The Electors of the Town of Westport are hereby warned to meet at their respective polling places in said town on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for the following purposes:. To cast their votes for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, United States Senator, Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Representative, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Attorney General, Judge of Probate, and Registrar of Voters.
WESTPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Five Animals Announce Candidacy in Race for Mayor of CT’s Beardsley Zoo

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Five animal candidates are vying for the much sought-after title of Mayor of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. This important election will decide the Zoo’s third Mayor, the highest-ranking animal official who will showcase the important role of animal ambassadors. Last year’s winner, Harry the Guinea hog, became a father of eight during his term, but a litter of piglets didn’t stop him from fulfilling his mayoral duties.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford Mayor Blake Announces Start of Annual Leaf Pickup

Mayor Benjamin G. Blake announced today that the annual citywide Leaf Pickup Program will run from Wednesday, November 16, 2022 through Wednesday, December 14, 2022. During this time leaf pickup will occur on Wednesdays and Saturdays. As in past years, only leaves placed in paper bags will be collected. Leaves...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Milford's Rory Woods Selected as Docent for Hamilton College's Wellin Museum of Art

Hamilton College's Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art joins traditional object-based learning with advances in interdisciplinary approaches. With more than 6,000 works of art and artifacts, the Wellin's collection represents a broad range of cultures, historical periods, artistic practices, and movements. Rory Woods of Milford is working as a...
MILFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

More than 1,000 costumed children gather for CityCenter Danbury's 30th annual Halloween on the Green!

CityCenter Danbury is pleased to announce that the 30th Annual “Halloween on the Green 2022” was a great success! On Saturday, October 29th, over 1,000 costumed children and their family members gathered on the Ives Street Green and enjoyed a festive afternoon celebrating Halloween with a wide variety of fun-filled activities that delighted the crowd!
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Jerkyz and City Events Group Gives Back to Stamford Community on Thanksgiving

On Thursday, November 24th Jerkyz restaurant in Stamford, Connecticut will once again give thanks by providing locals with pre-packaged meals at no cost – no questions asked. Last year, restaurant owner Joab Taylor and his team gave out approximately 300 meals and this year they plan to grow that number to 750 with new partnerships and heightened awareness.
STAMFORD, CT
hamlethub.com

Pacific House Raises $300,000 At 21st Annual Pacific House Celebration

Pacific House, a leader in ending homelessness in Fairfield County, hosted its 21st Annual Pacific House Celebration at the Residence Inn by Marriott Stamford Downtown on Thursday, October 20. The event, which was also streamed live for at-home supporters, raised more than $300,000 to support the life-changing services the organization provides.
STAMFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy