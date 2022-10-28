Read full article on original website
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence Carmela PaolaNew Canaan, CT
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City GalleryJen PayneNew Haven, CT
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenConnecticut State
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Fairfield to Hold "How To" Workshop on Accessory Apts.
Fairfield, CT - The Town of Fairfield will hold a workshop on accessory dwelling units (ADUs), more commonly known as accessory or “in-law” apartments, beginning at 7:00 PM on Monday, November 14, at the Fairfield Museum & History Center, located at 320 Beach Road. The workshop is free and open to the public, and is being co-hosted by the Town of Fairfield Affordable Housing Committee and Fairfield Senior Advocates.
Young's of Ridgefield joins forces with Ridgefield scout to create Fence of Community
Young’s of Ridgefield recently joined forces with James Dunphy, a Boy Scout in Ridgefield’s Troop 76, to bring shade to the bocce courts at Founders Hall. James, a senior at Ridgefield High School, recently earned the rank of Eagle Scout after completing his Eagle Scout project. He installed two beautiful new pergolas to provide much-needed shade to the bocce-playing members at Founder’s Hall.
Town of Ridgefield BOS Meeting and Public Hearing on Wednesday - View Agenda
Town of Ridgefield Board of Selectmen Meeting & Public Hearing on Wednesday November 2nd, 2022 at 7:30pm in the Town Hall Large Conference Room. **The Public Hearing will begin immediately at 7:30pm. 2. Set Special Town Meeting for ARPA Fund Allocations. 3. Parking Easement Request – Portion of Pound St...
Earth Animal Kicks Off The 15th Annual Mitten Project Supporting CT Foodshare
Westport, CT - Since 1979, Earth Animal has been dedicated to caring for animals, people, and the Earth. The company’s commitment to supporting families in its community heightens during times of crisis. Due to COVID-19 and the striking downward trend of the economy, the number of people in need from Connecticut has increased by 44% due to lost jobs and income. This means 400,000 people are now food insecure due to the pandemic. As a result, families – many with young children - have turned to the Connecticut Foodshare (CFS) for assistance for the first time.
Westport Town Clerk Office Open for Absentee Ballots on Saturday
Town Clerk Jeffrey Dunkerton announced today that the Town Clerk’s office will be open on SATURDAY, November 5, 2022 from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon to issue ABSENTEE BALLOTS for the STATE ELECTION of November 8, 2022. Absentee ballots will continue to be available through Monday, NOVEMBER 7th until...
What is happening to our boards to our Committees and Boards in Ridgefield?
Content has seemed to take a back seat to comments by committee members accusing the residents they work for of ageism, antisemitism, and racism. From our used-to-be esteemed committee members, these national issues rather than local issues have taken front and center. As resident, Greg Kabasakalian stated the name-calling and...
Charles Shaw of Milford Interns at St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce
Charles Shaw of Milford Interns at St. Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce. Charles Shaw, a member of St. Lawrence University's Class of 2022, feels that he has found a home in the North Country. After four years at St. Lawrence, he wanted to give back to the surrounding community. That's...
Town of Westport Notice: November 8, 2022, State Election
The Electors of the Town of Westport are hereby warned to meet at their respective polling places in said town on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, for the following purposes:. To cast their votes for Governor and Lieutenant Governor, United States Senator, Representative in Congress, State Senator, State Representative, Secretary of the State, Treasurer, Comptroller, Attorney General, Judge of Probate, and Registrar of Voters.
Five Animals Announce Candidacy in Race for Mayor of CT’s Beardsley Zoo
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. – Five animal candidates are vying for the much sought-after title of Mayor of Connecticut’s Beardsley Zoo. This important election will decide the Zoo’s third Mayor, the highest-ranking animal official who will showcase the important role of animal ambassadors. Last year’s winner, Harry the Guinea hog, became a father of eight during his term, but a litter of piglets didn’t stop him from fulfilling his mayoral duties.
Milford Mayor Blake Announces Start of Annual Leaf Pickup
Mayor Benjamin G. Blake announced today that the annual citywide Leaf Pickup Program will run from Wednesday, November 16, 2022 through Wednesday, December 14, 2022. During this time leaf pickup will occur on Wednesdays and Saturdays. As in past years, only leaves placed in paper bags will be collected. Leaves...
Stamford Family Starts Distribution of Ultra-Premium Water from Alabama Aquifer
A Stamford family has started a distribution company that will be the exclusive provider of ultra-premium water drawn from an Alabama aquifer and is touted as the purest on the commercial market. KAO Distribution, headed by Khairi, Anisa and Omar Fortt, will lead the business that distributes Eleven86 Real Artesian...
Road Closure necessitates temporary Polling places for Early Voting which continues through Sunday
Due to the announced closure of Route 52 for the funeral services of Monsignor Anthony Marchitelli, the Putnam County Board of Elections Commissioners Catherine P. Croft and Kelly K. Primavera have announced the following additional Early Voting poll location for the 2022 General Election:. Putnam County Board of Elections at...
Excited Community Members Attend Bethel Library's Open House Unveiling Renovations!
With approximately 100 people in attendance, on Sunday, October 23, 2022, from 1 pm to 4 pm, the Bethel Public Library opened its recently renovated Teenspace and expanded Project Lab to the community. The day began with a ribbon cutting ceremony with Representative Raghib Allie-Brennan (D-2) and the Friends of...
Ridgefield resident Stephen A. Mathias, M.D., 67, longtime Pediatric Ophthalmologist at CT Eye Consultants, has died
Stephen Audley Mathias, 67, of Ridgefield, died peacefully on Monday, October 24, 2022. He was the loving husband of Lynette (Moore) Mathias, and a longtime Pediatric Ophthalmologist of Connecticut Eye Consultants (formerly Danbury Eye Physicians and Surgeons). Stephen was born on June 25, 1955, in Akron, Ohio; a son of...
Ridgefield Professional Firefighters open registration for Santa on a Fire Truck
The Ridgefield Professional Firefighters can't wait to bring Santa back to town!. We'll be escorting Saint Nick on our fire trucks from house to house visiting boys, girls, and families throughout town. Reserve your appointment today to make sure you end up on Santa's Nice List!
Milford's Rory Woods Selected as Docent for Hamilton College's Wellin Museum of Art
Hamilton College's Ruth and Elmer Wellin Museum of Art joins traditional object-based learning with advances in interdisciplinary approaches. With more than 6,000 works of art and artifacts, the Wellin's collection represents a broad range of cultures, historical periods, artistic practices, and movements. Rory Woods of Milford is working as a...
More than 1,000 costumed children gather for CityCenter Danbury's 30th annual Halloween on the Green!
CityCenter Danbury is pleased to announce that the 30th Annual “Halloween on the Green 2022” was a great success! On Saturday, October 29th, over 1,000 costumed children and their family members gathered on the Ives Street Green and enjoyed a festive afternoon celebrating Halloween with a wide variety of fun-filled activities that delighted the crowd!
Jerkyz and City Events Group Gives Back to Stamford Community on Thanksgiving
On Thursday, November 24th Jerkyz restaurant in Stamford, Connecticut will once again give thanks by providing locals with pre-packaged meals at no cost – no questions asked. Last year, restaurant owner Joab Taylor and his team gave out approximately 300 meals and this year they plan to grow that number to 750 with new partnerships and heightened awareness.
Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra announces final round of auditions Nov. 11 and Nov. 17
The Western Connecticut Youth Orchestra is offering a final round of auditions on November 11th and 17th for youth musicians to join its String Orchestra, Wind Ensemble and Symphony Orchestra for the winter and spring seasons. The String Orchestra, conducted by Joanna Giordano, is an intermediate ensemble for advancing middle...
Pacific House Raises $300,000 At 21st Annual Pacific House Celebration
Pacific House, a leader in ending homelessness in Fairfield County, hosted its 21st Annual Pacific House Celebration at the Residence Inn by Marriott Stamford Downtown on Thursday, October 20. The event, which was also streamed live for at-home supporters, raised more than $300,000 to support the life-changing services the organization provides.
