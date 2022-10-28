ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nogales, AZ

Comments / 27

WakeUpArizonaNow!
4d ago

You think Mark Kelly can stop this? Hell no, he sides with Biden on open borders.

Reply(16)
13
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
12 News

Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted

TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

I-19 closed near Green Valley due to fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has closed parts of Interstate 19 due to a crash near Green Valley. DPS said the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57. DPS said around 5:30 a.m., they responded to a one-vehicle fatal...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

I-19 near Green Valley reopens after fatal crash

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has reopened northbound Interstate-19 after a crash near Green Valley. Arizona Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of Interstate-19 was closed at kilometer post 57. DPS told KOLD News 13 around 5:30 a.m., they responded to a...
GREEN VALLEY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Police ask for help identifying woman found dead at Sierra Vista crash scene

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead at a crash scene. The crash happened just north of Highway 92 and East Snyder Boulevard shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders discovered the woman’s body and determined that she had been walking south on the multi-use path next to the highway toward Snyder when she was struck by two vehicles.
SIERRA VISTA, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy