Read full article on original website
WakeUpArizonaNow!
4d ago
You think Mark Kelly can stop this? Hell no, he sides with Biden on open borders.
Reply(16)
13
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Border Patrol agents find gun connected to Arizona shooting
The U.S. Border Patrol has connected a weapon to a shooting, after stopping a BMW near Amado, Ariz. and finding a gun in the car.
AZFamily
Over 1.1 million fentanyl pills seized at the Arizona-Mexico border in a week, border agents say
NOGALES, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Over one million fentanyl pills were seized at the Nogales part of the Arizona/Mexico border in under one week, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection. In a tweet, port director Michael Humpheries reported that agencies stopped two loads totaling just over 600,000 pills in...
KOLD-TV
Stopping smugglers: Inside the operations at the Nogales port of entry
A tractor-trailer fire disrupted morning traffic on I-10 in Tucson Friday, Oct. 28. A Walk to Remember event in Tucson on Oct. 22 honored and recognized Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month.
Man involved in zip-tie incident at Arizona school convicted
TUCSON, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. One of the men who made national news last year after threatening to zip-tie an elementary school principal in Vail over COVID-19 protocols was found guilty in court this week. In September 2021, Kelly Walker and...
KOLD-TV
I-19 closed near Green Valley due to fatal crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has closed parts of Interstate 19 due to a crash near Green Valley. DPS said the northbound lanes of Interstate 19 are closed at kilometer post 57. DPS said around 5:30 a.m., they responded to a one-vehicle fatal...
KOLD-TV
I-19 near Green Valley reopens after fatal crash
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Arizona Department of Public Safety has reopened northbound Interstate-19 after a crash near Green Valley. Arizona Department of Transportation said the northbound lanes of Interstate-19 was closed at kilometer post 57. DPS told KOLD News 13 around 5:30 a.m., they responded to a...
Prop 130 would give more veterans property tax exemptions
Arizona law only gives property tax exemptions to disabled veterans who lived in Arizona before they entered the service but this proposition would expand to all disabled veterans living in Arizona.
KOLD-TV
Police ask for help identifying woman found dead at Sierra Vista crash scene
SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman who was found dead at a crash scene. The crash happened just north of Highway 92 and East Snyder Boulevard shortly after 3:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22. First responders discovered the woman’s body and determined that she had been walking south on the multi-use path next to the highway toward Snyder when she was struck by two vehicles.
Comments / 27