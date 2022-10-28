If you are reading this on the day it is published, Halloween Horror Nights fans only have tonight and tomorrow for 2022. In Orlando, we will quickly move into the winter holiday season. That season will be filled with holiday food and beverage offerings that demand attention. However, we can wait a little while for those food suggestions. Universal’s Islands of Adventure may not be waiting with holiday decorations already up, but we can wait a little longer. Let me present the three suggestions for this week if you are at Universal Orlando.

