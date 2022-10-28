ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

fox2detroit.com

Man shot minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A few minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck Tuesday, a man called again to say he was shot. Police said the victim called them around 8:15 a.m. to report that he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road. Four minutes later, he called and said he was shot.
FARMINGTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man found shot to death inside Inkster home after disturbance call

INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was found shot to death Monday afternoon inside an Inkster home. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of Yale Street at 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man's body. He had been shot multiple times, police said.
INKSTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Michigan State Police: On-duty Taylor police officer fatally hit pedestrian

TAYLOR, Mich. – Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in Taylor, they say an on-duty police officer hit a man walking across the street. A Taylor Police officer was responding to a call in Taylor near Westlake Avenue and Goddard Road at approximately 1:05 a.m. on Monday, according to an MSP tweet.
TAYLOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
TAYLOR, MI
Detroit News

MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster

Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
INKSTER, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Suspect charged in Canton dressing room incident

Oct. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The man accused of spying on a fellow shopper at a used clothing shop in Canton Township was due back in court on Oct. 28 for a court hearing. Willie Eugene Davis, 40, was arrested following a report from a customer at Plato’s Closet Canton on Ford Road, according to police. The incident was reported Oct. 17.
CANTON, MI
1470 WFNT

Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver

A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
DAVISON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit police respond to car accident, find man struck and killed in the street

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred Friday night on the city's west side. Detroit police said they responded to Grand River and Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. for a car accident. When they arrived, they found a man who'd been hit by a car laying in the street.
DETROIT, MI

