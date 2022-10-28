Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Man shot minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A few minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck Tuesday, a man called again to say he was shot. Police said the victim called them around 8:15 a.m. to report that he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road. Four minutes later, he called and said he was shot.
Mom seeks answers after teen hit by car, knocked off skateboard in Detroit
A 17-year-old boy from Detroit is recovering in the hospital after a driver hit him and took off. It happened early Tuesday morning on Joy Road and Stahelin Avenue.
fox2detroit.com
Violent crash leaves mangled vehicles outside haunted house on Detroit's east end
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police and medical first responders were at the scene of a serious accident in front of a haunted house attraction on Detroit's east side. Two cars both severely mangled could be seen at the corner of Lansdowne and Whittier on Halloween night, with a third vehicle also showing damage.
fox2detroit.com
Man found shot to death inside Inkster home after disturbance call
INKSTER, Mich. (FOX 2) - A man was found shot to death Monday afternoon inside an Inkster home. Inkster police responded to a disturbance call at a home in the 26700 block of Yale Street at 2:30 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 45-year-old man's body. He had been shot multiple times, police said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bloomfield Hills bicyclist dies after being struck by Jeep in Auburn Hills
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Jeep while riding a bicycle in Auburn Hills, police said. The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. Monday (Oct. 31) on Opdyke Road near Hempstead Road. Officials said a 25-year-old Attica Township...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Michigan State Police: On-duty Taylor police officer fatally hit pedestrian
TAYLOR, Mich. – Michigan State Police (MSP) are investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in Taylor, they say an on-duty police officer hit a man walking across the street. A Taylor Police officer was responding to a call in Taylor near Westlake Avenue and Goddard Road at approximately 1:05 a.m. on Monday, according to an MSP tweet.
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for Eastpointe mother of 3 shot and killed while working as Lyft driver
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Sunday evening to remember a 49-year-old Eastpointe mother of three who was fatally shot while working as a Lyft driver in Pontiac. Dina Terrell was shot and killed by her Lyft passenger at around 5 a.m Friday, October 21st. Friends, family, and city officials gathered to remember Terrell.
'Sweetest person alive': Son remembers mom whose body was found in pickup truck
An update is expected Tuesday in the death of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz, whose body was found in the back of a pickup truck in Roseville following a car crash Thursday.
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
Police: Rental hall shut down for operating illegally, weekend shootings
On Monday, the city of Detroit shut down The Black Door rental hall on East Warren Avenue. The owner is accused of operating it illegally.
Body found on Michigan freeway after being struck ‘multiple times’ by passing vehicles
DETROIT – A body was found over the weekend on a Michigan freeway after it had been struck “multiple times” by passing vehicles, police said. Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30, troopers from the Michigan State Police Metro Detroit South Post were dispatched to east I-96 and Livernois for reports of a body in the lanes.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Body found on I-96 in Detroit struck by several vehicles, police say -- and other news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Body found on I-96 in Detroit after being struck ‘multiple times’ by passing cars. A body was found on a freeway in Detroit...
Detroit News
Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster
Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
plymouthvoice.com
Suspect charged in Canton dressing room incident
Oct. 31, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The man accused of spying on a fellow shopper at a used clothing shop in Canton Township was due back in court on Oct. 28 for a court hearing. Willie Eugene Davis, 40, was arrested following a report from a customer at Plato’s Closet Canton on Ford Road, according to police. The incident was reported Oct. 17.
City shuts down Detroit banquet hall where 2 weekend shootings left 4 injured, citing improper zoning
The Black Door, a rental hall on Detroit’s east side where at least four people were shot in separate incidents over the weekend, has been shut down after officials learned it was zoned for retail, not as an event hall.
Resident credited with saving lives as apartment fire in West Detroit rips through complex
A quick-thinking resident who alerted neighbors to a fire at an apartment building on Detroit’s west side Tuesday morning is being credited with saving multiple lives.
Davison Woman Killed After Boyfriend Chokes Truck Driver
A Davison woman has died after an altercation between her boyfriend and the man they were riding with in Rochester Hills. Sarah Ratliff of Davison and her 41-year-old boyfriend from Metamora were riding in a truck driven by a man from Otter Lake early Saturday morning. Reports indicate that the 31-year-old woman's boyfriend allegedly reached up from the backseat and attempted to choke the truck's driver. As he was being assaulted, the driver managed to bring the vehicle to a stop just off M-59 near Adams Rd.
Injured man found laying on I-696 was victim of hit-and-run, police searching for suspect
Police are looking for leads in a hit-and-run crash after an injured man was found laying on I-696 in Oakland County early Saturday morning.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police respond to car accident, find man struck and killed in the street
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident that occurred Friday night on the city's west side. Detroit police said they responded to Grand River and Maplewood at 11:30 p.m. for a car accident. When they arrived, they found a man who'd been hit by a car laying in the street.
