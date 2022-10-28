ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Michigan GOP governor candidate claimed Democrats want to ‘topple’ US for losing Civil War

By Jared Gans
The Hill
 4 days ago
Tudor Dixon, the Republican nominee for governor of Michigan, claimed in remarks she made in 2020 that Democrats want to “topple” the United States for losing the Civil War.

Dixon, who is a former news anchor, made the comments in a monologue on Real America’s Voice News, a right-wing streaming news platform. She said Democrats were planning to topple the country for decades

“Why wouldn’t that come from the party that lost the Civil War? The party that wanted to own people because they viewed them as less than human? Do you think that the Democrats are over losing to the north?” Dixon said.

Her remarks were first unearthed and reported by CNN’s KFile, its investigative team.

Dixon said Democrats are the ones in schools, leading unions and writing curricula for children. She claimed people did not learn about major moments in Black history like the 1921 Tulsa race massacre because “Democrats don’t want you to know.”

“They don’t want you to know that white people freed the slaves, white Republicans,” Dixon said.

Abraham Lincoln ran for president in 1860 for the Republican Party on a platform of preventing slavery from expanding to new territories. Republicans remained in the majority of the government of the Union during the Civil War, and Lincoln’s Emancipation Proclamation in 1863 freed the slaves remaining in the south.

The Democratic Party was divided during the Civil War, with Southern Democrats supporting the expansion of slavery and Northern Democrats supporting the idea of popular sovereignty, to allow territories and new states to decide for themselves whether to allow slavery.

Many Democrats supported the South’s succession during the war, while many other Democrats remained loyal to the Union.

Dixon said Democrats “fed white guilt” to people and the media labeled Republicans as “the party of hate.”

She also said Democrats took advantage of the COVID-19 pandemic and the protests surrounding the murder of George Floyd to invoke fear among people and take control.

Sara Broadwater, Dixon’s communications director, did not directly address the comments in a statement but said it will not participate in “this calculated hatchet job” from the media.

“Once again, the liberal media is rushing to the aid of their favored candidate, Gretchen Whitmer, because she’s been exposed as a failed governor and was completely unable to defend her record in her final debate with Tudor Dixon this week,” she said.

Broadwater said Whitmer (D) is an “extremist.”

Whitmer has led Dixon comfortably in most polls throughout the general election campaign, but some polls have indicated the race may be tightening. FiveThirtyEight’s polling average had Whitmer leading by about 7 points.

Comments / 1793

kingfish420
4d ago

excuse me how did they lose? they became part of the Union which is the United States it was the Confederate states that lost you dummy who used to be the Democrats but now are the Republicans. do you guys even know your history?

Reply(263)
462
Anthony Stone
4d ago

wow , and this person wants to lead a whole state. I wouldn't trust her to lead me across the street. the civshe thinks that the civil war was 150 years ago, and she thinks that the Democrats have been planning this since then, moron.

Reply(47)
351
Masked Bringer
4d ago

Go look up Dixiecrats and the Southern Strategy. Sorry Tudor but all of them types have defected to the Republican party many many decades ago

Reply(6)
41
