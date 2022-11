(LEO SILVERMAN): From the opening snap Notre Dame turned the pressure dial up to 100 against Syracuse… and despite some third quarter offensive heroics, the pressure proved to be too much for the Orange dropping this one 41-24 in the JMA Wireless Dome. The big story though, Garrett Schrader pulled from action in the second half, a decision Head Coach Dino Babers says was purely precautionary.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO