Coeur D'alene, ID

KREM2

North Idaho College to mull plans for Military Drive homes

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College may soon explore long-term plans for what to do with the residential properties it owns along Military Drive, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The college has long endeavored to buy properties that are contiguous or within the...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

'We just need more good people out there': North Idaho CASA advocates raise funds to help children in foster care

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Growing up, life was not kind to Diana Chavez. Shortly after being born, she was sent to live with an aunt. When she was about 5 years old, she returned to live with her biological father. Not long afterward, she began a cycle of moving in and out of foster homes. She battled homelessness. Endured abuse. Lived with different people in different homes in different states.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
farmforum.net

Lodge-style 'Coeur d’Alene' a luxurious delight

The Coeur d'Alene is an exceptionally large, richly windowed, Chalet-style home plan. A delight to behold, its expansive interior offers a multitude of gathering and private spaces. Natural wood posts and a two-high stack of gables accented by king posts and struts create an impressively lofty entry. Custom windows accent...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Twin Lakes Channel to get sediment removed

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Sediment is being removed from the channel between Upper and Lower Twin Lakes to improve water quality for wildlife, boaters and the overall community, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Twin Lakes Improvement Association, a nonprofit formed in 1956 to improve and...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

Housing availability up in Kootenai County

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A slowdown in the local real estate market is being credited with creating home-ownership opportunities that have not been available for years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Buyers now have the ability to take some time in the decision-making process, they have...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Priest Lake Watershed group announced

PRIEST RIVER — Trout Unlimited is spearheading the formation of a watershed group for the Priest Lake Watershed to address future water management challenges. “A collaborative watershed group would mainly be community members, people from all the sides of an issue and of the area basin, coming together,” she said. “It’s the group itself … that are forming what the mission of the group is and forming protocols for how the group operates.”Erin Plue, a project manager with advocacy group Trout Unlimited, presented to the Lakes Commission on Wednesday.
PRIEST RIVER, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Not a fighter, but a survivor

COEUR d’ALENE — Breast cancer has changed Elizabeth, a retired teacher in her mid-60s. “It is what it is, but it becomes what you make of it,” she said. In September 2020, Elizabeth saw her doctor for her yearly physical exam. She was only supposed to get her cholesterol checked. But she’d noticed pain in her breast since her last mammogram, so she brought it up.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

North Idaho College trustees approve property purchase

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College trustees voted 3-2 Monday night to approve the $620,000 purchase of a residential home on Military Drive as part of the college’s long-range planning efforts, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The home is located at 737 N. Military...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

11-year-old found safe and returned to family

SPOKANE, Wash. — 11-year-old Jaiden L. Bourquin is safe and reunited with his family. He was last seen leaving his school, Frances Scott Elementary, at around 3 p.m. on Monday. Bourquin was seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans with zipper pockets, black shoes, and a black backpack. He is about 4’9″ and weighs 120 lbs. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Former Spokane County worker pleads guilty to stealing $1.38 million in public funds

SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane County liability claims technician pleaded guilty to stealing $1.38 million in public funding to the attorney general's office. Rhonda Sue Ackerman was arraigned in October 2021 for theft charges. Ackerman had originally filed fake claims for "claimants". The "claimants" would then direct the money back to Ackerman, who used the money to pay for her gambling habit, gifts and new cars. Ackerman cashed fraudulent checks from 2007 to 2016.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Large power outage in north central Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - A power outage in north central Spokane is affecting just under 1,500 customers, according to Avista. The outage began around 7:15 p.m. on Saturday and is estimated to be resolved around 10 p.m. It's unclear if this outage is related to the powerline pole fire that knocked...
SPOKANE, WA
