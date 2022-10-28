PRIEST RIVER — Trout Unlimited is spearheading the formation of a watershed group for the Priest Lake Watershed to address future water management challenges. “A collaborative watershed group would mainly be community members, people from all the sides of an issue and of the area basin, coming together,” she said. “It’s the group itself … that are forming what the mission of the group is and forming protocols for how the group operates.”Erin Plue, a project manager with advocacy group Trout Unlimited, presented to the Lakes Commission on Wednesday.

