North Idaho College to mull plans for Military Drive homes
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College may soon explore long-term plans for what to do with the residential properties it owns along Military Drive, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. The college has long endeavored to buy properties that are contiguous or within the...
KREM
Coeur d'Alene School District looking to approve two levies in March
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The Coeur d'Alene School District will ask voters to approve not one, but two levies in March, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. During a special meeting Friday morning, members of the Coeur d'Alene School District board of trustees unanimously voted...
Resource tent for I-90 homeless encampment receives temporary permit from Spokane Fire Department
SPOKANE, Wash. — KREM 2 has learned that the resource tent set up by Jewel's Helping Hands for the I-90 homeless camp can now operate legally. On Oct. 27, the Spokane Fire Department granted the tent a special event/evaluation permit, meaning that the tent can operate legally until June 2023.
'We just need more good people out there': North Idaho CASA advocates raise funds to help children in foster care
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Growing up, life was not kind to Diana Chavez. Shortly after being born, she was sent to live with an aunt. When she was about 5 years old, she returned to live with her biological father. Not long afterward, she began a cycle of moving in and out of foster homes. She battled homelessness. Endured abuse. Lived with different people in different homes in different states.
Post Falls football player Tevin Burns, Boise soccer player Sophie Hills voted co-WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athletes of the Week
Congratulations to Post Falls' Tevin Burns and Boise's Sophie Hills for being voted SBLive’s WaFd Bank Idaho High School Athletes of the Week for Oct. 17-22! Filling in for starter Jake Bustamante (the previous week's athlete of the week winner), Burns total a career-high 204 rushing yards and ...
farmforum.net
Lodge-style 'Coeur d’Alene' a luxurious delight
The Coeur d'Alene is an exceptionally large, richly windowed, Chalet-style home plan. A delight to behold, its expansive interior offers a multitude of gathering and private spaces. Natural wood posts and a two-high stack of gables accented by king posts and struts create an impressively lofty entry. Custom windows accent...
New approach, homeless provider begin as access tent is permitted through next June
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new approach and new provider are tackling the goal to clear Camp Hope by November, as the access tent on site is permitted until next June. Starting on Tuesday, the Salvation Army will run both the Trent resource center and Cannon shelter. With winter rapidly approaching, the city is scrambling to move people inside and try...
Twin Lakes Channel to get sediment removed
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Sediment is being removed from the channel between Upper and Lower Twin Lakes to improve water quality for wildlife, boaters and the overall community, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The Twin Lakes Improvement Association, a nonprofit formed in 1956 to improve and...
Housing availability up in Kootenai County
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — A slowdown in the local real estate market is being credited with creating home-ownership opportunities that have not been available for years, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. “Buyers now have the ability to take some time in the decision-making process, they have...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Priest Lake Watershed group announced
PRIEST RIVER — Trout Unlimited is spearheading the formation of a watershed group for the Priest Lake Watershed to address future water management challenges. “A collaborative watershed group would mainly be community members, people from all the sides of an issue and of the area basin, coming together,” she said. “It’s the group itself … that are forming what the mission of the group is and forming protocols for how the group operates.”Erin Plue, a project manager with advocacy group Trout Unlimited, presented to the Lakes Commission on Wednesday.
Spokane Public Schools looking to bridge learning gaps left by pandemic
SPOKANE, Wash. — According to Spokane Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Adam Swinyard, there is no singular focus when it comes to best educating students. He said it takes a holistic approach of learning and community support. Looking past the height of the pandemic, he said emphasis on these factors...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Not a fighter, but a survivor
COEUR d’ALENE — Breast cancer has changed Elizabeth, a retired teacher in her mid-60s. “It is what it is, but it becomes what you make of it,” she said. In September 2020, Elizabeth saw her doctor for her yearly physical exam. She was only supposed to get her cholesterol checked. But she’d noticed pain in her breast since her last mammogram, so she brought it up.
Safety holds lifted at Lakeland schools, suspect in nearby family dispute arrested
SPIRIT LAKE, Idaho — Safety holds have been lifted at Spirit Lake Elementary, Timberlake Middle School and Timberlake High School. The schools went into safety holds early Monday morning as police looked for an armed teenager in the area. Spirit Lake Police said the teen was wanted in connection to a family dispute that happened at a home nearby and...
Spokane Pumpkin House wows residents with large display of creative jack-o'-lanterns
SPOKANE, Wash. — One Spokane home is turning heads this Halloween with a massive pumpkin display, each of them carved by hand thanks to dozens of volunteers. "Every year they say the same thing," Homeowner Jorge Alvarez said. "'Why do you keep doing it?' It's a lot of pumpkins, but it's a great way to bring the community together."
Federal lawsuit looks to protect constitutional rights of people living at I-90 homeless camp
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new lawsuit surrounding the homeless camp near I-90 has emerged, and one of the attorneys listed in the complaint said it's meant to take arresting camp residents off the table. "We are filing this complaint to say keep doing what you're doing as for as...
North Idaho College trustees approve property purchase
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — North Idaho College trustees voted 3-2 Monday night to approve the $620,000 purchase of a residential home on Military Drive as part of the college’s long-range planning efforts, reports our partners from the Coeur d'Alene Press. The home is located at 737 N. Military...
11-year-old found safe and returned to family
SPOKANE, Wash. — 11-year-old Jaiden L. Bourquin is safe and reunited with his family. He was last seen leaving his school, Frances Scott Elementary, at around 3 p.m. on Monday. Bourquin was seen wearing a black hoodie, black jeans with zipper pockets, black shoes, and a black backpack. He is about 4’9″ and weighs 120 lbs. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY....
Post Falls Library board of trustees discusses library content review policy
POST FALLS, Idaho — Two motions to amend draft language for a material selection policy were shot down Monday during a special meeting of the Community Library Network Board of Trustees, as reported by our news partners, the Coeur d'Alene Press. In an ongoing discussion about library content review,...
Former Spokane County worker pleads guilty to stealing $1.38 million in public funds
SPOKANE, Wash. — A former Spokane County liability claims technician pleaded guilty to stealing $1.38 million in public funding to the attorney general's office. Rhonda Sue Ackerman was arraigned in October 2021 for theft charges. Ackerman had originally filed fake claims for "claimants". The "claimants" would then direct the money back to Ackerman, who used the money to pay for her gambling habit, gifts and new cars. Ackerman cashed fraudulent checks from 2007 to 2016.
