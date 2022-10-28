ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flagler County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
palmcoastobserver.com

Two officers tased an inmate attacking with a broken plunger

An inmate at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility was tased twice by deputies after he attacked them with a broken toilet plunger on Thursday Oct. 27. The man, Isaac Brevil from Delray Beach, was re-arrested on five felony charges after the incident. Five deputies at the jail were involved in the incident — three were struck by the plungers and two used their Taser's on Brevil, according to the charging affidavit.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford police seeking teen suspected in shooting

SANFORD, Fla. — On the Sanford Police Department Facebook page, a bulletin from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 17-year-old Roderick Hillman is wanted for armed robbery and home invasion in Georgia. The police department in Sanford posted it because he's a suspect in a local shooting. “A verbal...
SANFORD, FL
WESH

Man shot during home invasion in Daytona Beach, police say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It was a violent weekend in Daytona Beach as police responded to three unrelated crimes Sunday, including two shootings and a stabbing, but none of the incidents were life-threatening. One of the violent incidents was a home invasion robbery in which a 66-year-old man was...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
WESH

Daytona Beach police investigating series of violent attacks

Daytona Beach Police are investigating a series of violent attacks that happened within a span of two hours Sunday, though police say they're all unrelated. According to police, a man woke up around 4:30 a.m. to two mask-wearing suspects forcing their way into his home. Police say the suspects were...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
palmcoastobserver.com

Flagler County Sheriff's Office institutes a free safe-driving program for teens

The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is offering a new defensive driving program for teens on Nov. 19 at the Flagler Palm Coast High School. The FCSO is now among 39 counties in Florida to offer the Teen Driver Challenge program, which seeks to educate teens on the dangers of driving impaired, the importance driving using their senses and teaching teens safe driving maneuvers, according to a press release from FCSO.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two women in parking lot

A 44-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of exposing himself to two women in a parking lot. On Tuesday, October 25, an MCSO deputy responded to the Lowe’s home improvement store located at 7575 SW 90th Street in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two female victims who advised that Christopher Todd Piscitelli had exposed himself to them.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Man sentenced in Flagler County for armed robbery, officials say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said a man has been sentenced for a robbery that took place on Dec. 12, 2020 around 12 a.m. Court officials said Carlos Dupree from St. Louis and a group went to a person's home armed with guns, beating residents with different objects and pointing a gun at them before stealing money and cards.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Sanford police seeking info on deadly hit-and-run

Sanford police are seeking information about a hit-and-run crash that occurred over the weekend. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, officers found a man lying in the roadway of eastbound 25th Street, just before Georgia Avenue. The man was suffering from serious injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle and...
SANFORD, FL
flaglerlive.com

‘A Failed Model Ends Today,’ Recovery Pioneer Says in Flagler Launch of New Drug Treatment

Pam Birtolo described what she called her own journey from addiction to recovery: “I was a professional. I was working in a C suite. I was taking opioids, massive amounts of prescription opioids, including prescription fentanyl. But I managed to hide it seven years. So you know, we’re only as sick as our secrets. And boy, did I have a secret,” she said.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
WESH

Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
MARION COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Police ID woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant

DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday in a wooded area behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the DeLand Police Department. Officers said the woman’s body was found after police were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd. In an...
DELAND, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

Three from Out of County Arrested by Flagler Sheriff’s Office

The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office over the past week has arrested three individuals from out of county, one of them being stopped by Sheriff Rick Staly personally. That incident came on Monday, when Staly was traveling en route to the local courthouse in Bunnell. He noticed a white Dodge Charger driving erratically according to his account of the incident, nearly causing a head-on collision with a car that had to swerve off the road.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy