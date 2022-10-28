Read full article on original website
palmcoastobserver.com
Two officers tased an inmate attacking with a broken plunger
An inmate at the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility was tased twice by deputies after he attacked them with a broken toilet plunger on Thursday Oct. 27. The man, Isaac Brevil from Delray Beach, was re-arrested on five felony charges after the incident. Five deputies at the jail were involved in the incident — three were struck by the plungers and two used their Taser's on Brevil, according to the charging affidavit.
WESH
Sanford police seeking teen suspected in shooting
SANFORD, Fla. — On the Sanford Police Department Facebook page, a bulletin from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 17-year-old Roderick Hillman is wanted for armed robbery and home invasion in Georgia. The police department in Sanford posted it because he's a suspect in a local shooting. “A verbal...
flaglerlive.com
Sheriff’s SWAT Team Assists FBI in Serving Warrants in ‘Multiple Locations’ in Flagler
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office’s SWAT team joined agents of the Federal Bureau of Investigation early this morning to serve warrants in “multiple” locations around the county, Sheriff Rick Staly said. But details about the operation, as is common when federal agents are the lead agency, are scant to none.
WESH
Man shot during home invasion in Daytona Beach, police say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — It was a violent weekend in Daytona Beach as police responded to three unrelated crimes Sunday, including two shootings and a stabbing, but none of the incidents were life-threatening. One of the violent incidents was a home invasion robbery in which a 66-year-old man was...
WCJB
MCSO tries to identify duo accused of stealing elderly woman’s purse
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office officials are asking residents to help them find a pair of thieves. MCSO officials say the two individuals went to the Publix on Southwest Highway 200. The male suspect started a conversation with an elderly shopper to distract her. While the...
Security officer shot in Daytona Beach by gunmen wearing Halloween masks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Daytona Beach police are piecing together who shot a security officer closing up for the night along Mason Avenue. According to a report by Daytona Beach officers, they responded to Halifax hospital for a gunshot wound victim. The victim told police he was closing up...
WESH
Daytona Beach police investigating series of violent attacks
Daytona Beach Police are investigating a series of violent attacks that happened within a span of two hours Sunday, though police say they're all unrelated. According to police, a man woke up around 4:30 a.m. to two mask-wearing suspects forcing their way into his home. Police say the suspects were...
WESH
FHP: Man facing DUI manslaughter charge after 5-year-old hurt in Lake County crash dies
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — On County Road 448 in Lake County a roadside memorial has been created for a 5-year-old boy who died too soon. The memorial features a stuffed animal, flowers and a cross saying "Grayson We Love You." "This is absolutely devastating, I cannot imagine what this...
Trooper, 2 others injured in early morning crash in Lake County
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida Highway Patrol trooper and two other people were injured in a crash along a busy roadway in Lake County Tuesday morning. According to FHP, the trooper was parked behind a tow truck on U.S. Highway 192 near Town Center Boulevard, investigating an earlier crash just before 5 a.m.
Woman closing up Daytona Beach shop shot by suspects in Halloween masks
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police say two men in white Halloween masks shot a woman as she and a security guard were closing up a business where she worked in Daytona Beach Sunday morning. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. It happened at The Hotspot, an internet...
palmcoastobserver.com
Flagler County Sheriff's Office institutes a free safe-driving program for teens
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office is offering a new defensive driving program for teens on Nov. 19 at the Flagler Palm Coast High School. The FCSO is now among 39 counties in Florida to offer the Teen Driver Challenge program, which seeks to educate teens on the dangers of driving impaired, the importance driving using their senses and teaching teens safe driving maneuvers, according to a press release from FCSO.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man arrested after allegedly exposing himself to two women in parking lot
A 44-year-old Ocala man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) after he was accused of exposing himself to two women in a parking lot. On Tuesday, October 25, an MCSO deputy responded to the Lowe’s home improvement store located at 7575 SW 90th Street in reference to a suspicious person. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with the two female victims who advised that Christopher Todd Piscitelli had exposed himself to them.
WESH
Man sentenced in Flagler County for armed robbery, officials say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The State Attorney's Office said a man has been sentenced for a robbery that took place on Dec. 12, 2020 around 12 a.m. Court officials said Carlos Dupree from St. Louis and a group went to a person's home armed with guns, beating residents with different objects and pointing a gun at them before stealing money and cards.
WESH
Sanford police seeking info on deadly hit-and-run
Sanford police are seeking information about a hit-and-run crash that occurred over the weekend. Just before 8 p.m. Saturday, officers found a man lying in the roadway of eastbound 25th Street, just before Georgia Avenue. The man was suffering from serious injuries sustained from being struck by a vehicle and...
flaglerlive.com
‘A Failed Model Ends Today,’ Recovery Pioneer Says in Flagler Launch of New Drug Treatment
Pam Birtolo described what she called her own journey from addiction to recovery: “I was a professional. I was working in a C suite. I was taking opioids, massive amounts of prescription opioids, including prescription fentanyl. But I managed to hide it seven years. So you know, we’re only as sick as our secrets. And boy, did I have a secret,” she said.
WESH
Missing Marion County 2-year-old found safe, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — The Marion County Sheriff's Office said a 2-year-old reported missing has been found safe. The 2-year-old girl was reported missing Friday and there had been concerns for her well-being after the Department of Children and Families found her family's home in bad condition. According to...
click orlando
Police ID woman found dead in woods behind DeLand restaurant
DELAND, Fla. – Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Friday in a wooded area behind a DeLand restaurant, according to the DeLand Police Department. Officers said the woman’s body was found after police were dispatched to the 400 block of S. Woodland Blvd. In an...
newsdaytonabeach.com
Three from Out of County Arrested by Flagler Sheriff’s Office
The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office over the past week has arrested three individuals from out of county, one of them being stopped by Sheriff Rick Staly personally. That incident came on Monday, when Staly was traveling en route to the local courthouse in Bunnell. He noticed a white Dodge Charger driving erratically according to his account of the incident, nearly causing a head-on collision with a car that had to swerve off the road.
Deputies investigate thousands of dollars reportedly missing from Lake County art gallery
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is investigating reports of missing money at the Leesburg Center for the Arts. The gallery is located downtown on West Magnolia Street. New board members reported what they said were inconsistencies in some financial documents. The sheriff’s office said...
60-year-old pronounced dead in Putnam County Crash, six injured after ejection in crash
PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla — According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, around 9:30 p.m. Friday night a vehicle was driving northbound on County road 309 when it ran off the road. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. For reasons still unknown at this time, the vehicle ran...
