Despite its size, Lil’ America — a new food cart pod coming to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 10th Avenue — will cover a lot of ground. Chefs at the five carts will pull inspiration from the Philippines, Guyana, and China, among other countries, accompanied by the current taco cart onsite, Los Plebes. Curated by the restaurant group Win Win (from the team behind North Williams Chinese restaurant XLB), the pod features carts that are owned by BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ chefs exclusively, meant to reflect the rich diversity of the United States itself. But also, the aim of the pod is to create equitable and sustainable opportunities for folks in the food industry — beyond just creating a dynamic food cart pod. “The food industry has systemic issues and I don’t know what it’s going to take to overcome that,” Win Win’s Linh Tran told Eater in August. “But I do know that we need to start trying and I think that Portland is a perfect place to do that.”

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO