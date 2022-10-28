Read full article on original website
Eater
Meet the Five Food Carts Coming to Southeast Portland’s Lil’ America Pod
Despite its size, Lil’ America — a new food cart pod coming to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 10th Avenue — will cover a lot of ground. Chefs at the five carts will pull inspiration from the Philippines, Guyana, and China, among other countries, accompanied by the current taco cart onsite, Los Plebes. Curated by the restaurant group Win Win (from the team behind North Williams Chinese restaurant XLB), the pod features carts that are owned by BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ chefs exclusively, meant to reflect the rich diversity of the United States itself. But also, the aim of the pod is to create equitable and sustainable opportunities for folks in the food industry — beyond just creating a dynamic food cart pod. “The food industry has systemic issues and I don’t know what it’s going to take to overcome that,” Win Win’s Linh Tran told Eater in August. “But I do know that we need to start trying and I think that Portland is a perfect place to do that.”
Eater
Go Here Now: Southeast Portland’s New Pop-Up-Turned-Restaurant, Street Disco
Back in 2019, chef Kyle Christy, formerly of Northeast Killingsworth neighborhood restaurant Dame, started a pop-up called Gusto, specializing in seafood. Christy and fellow Dame alum Jessie Manning hopped from wine bar to wine bar serving dishes like salt cod fritters or fish sandwiches, as well as more dry-land dishes like lamb meatballs with labneh and strawberries. The two began looking for a restaurant space, and — you know where this is going — the pandemic hit.
Say What? Have You Ever Experienced Portland’s Popular Ketchup?
Did you know that there's much more than Heinz when it comes to ketchup?. I know there are other brands like Del Monte, Hunt's, and French's. What I recently discovered is that Portland has its own brand of ketchup. And, it's delicious! Who knew? Did you?. Naturally, I had to...
everout.com
This Week In Portland Food News: Two Pop-Ups Launch Restaurants, A New Bakery Arrives, and Elephants Delicatessen Opens in Lake Oswego
This week, two of Portland's most exciting pop-ups, Marble Queen and Street Disco, have launched their own permanent brick-and-mortars. Plus, local wine veteran Joel Gunderson and St. Jack chef Aaron Barnett launch their own wine bar, Elephant Delicatessen opens a new Lake Oswego location with gelato and baguette sandwiches, and the bakery Banquette is serving up London Fog cream puffs and oat milk lavender latte macarons. Read on for all of that and more culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
WWEEK
Someone Is Ripping Off Arcades and Photo Booths Across Portland
Since this spring, someone has been breaking into photo booths, vending machines, and arcade games in bars across Portland and stealing the cash inside. The amount stolen isn’t much—but it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage to the machines and migraine headaches for the owners. “It’s a...
kptv.com
‘It’s not a good time for restaurants’: Another Portland restaurant cleans up after break-in
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Yet another Portland break-in on Saturday morning may cost the Stem Wine Bar, a local business, thousands of dollars. “It’s not a good time for restaurants and bars right now,” said owner Wei-en Tan. “I mean, you see one closing every day.”. Tan...
The Portland Mercury
Good Morning, News: Portland Tenants Win Fight Against 50% Rent Hike, Gonzalez Accuses Hardesty of Libel, and Brazil Elects Leftist President
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Happy Halloween, nerds! It's going to...
Witches storm the Willamette River for stand-up paddleboard event in Portland (photos)
Hundreds of witches clad in black, along with some warlocks and sorcerers, took to the Willamette River Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, wielding paddles instead of broomsticks, and conjured hocus pocus for the fifth annual Portland Stand Up Paddleboard Witches on the Willamette, also known as SUP WOW. Most paddleboarders started...
Live Music: Portland concert schedule, November 2022
It's a daily look at who to go watch, hear and enjoy, and with links for more details.Portland venues are back to rockin' and rollin' — and filled with music of all genres, actually — and we'll have some suggestions each month on who to go watch and hear and enjoy. Here's a day-to-day list of Portland concerts (check websites for details, links below): TUESDAY, NOV. 1 • Marc Broussard, Revolution Hall WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2 • Charlie Parr, Polaris Hall • Whiskey Myers, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall • Pump Pump benefit (1990s Northwest jam bands), Alberta Rose Theatre THURSDAY, NOV....
Beginner’s guide to Portland’s many quirks and fun facts
Here are just a few Portland-isms that newbies may not already be aware of.
KGW
Halloween display in Northeast Portland draws crowds
This homeowner's Halloween display in Northeast Portland's Alameda neighborhood includes a 'scare tunnel.' The owner says hundreds of people show up each year.
Yahoo!
This small-town Oregon bricklayer had a side hustle: Gun supplier for Mexican drug cartel
PORTLAND, Ore. ― A master bricklayer who helped build Portland area homes also secretly ran a gun trafficking cell that armed a ruthless Mexican cartel with military-grade weapons. David Acosta Rosales, a Mexican native who secured green-card status 25 years ago, built a life in the quaint middle-class suburb...
WWEEK
Two Blocks of Street Running Along Laurelhurst Park Will Become Pickleball Courts and a Skateboard Half-Pipe
Last month, WW reported that the city was pondering whether to turn a street running along Laurelhurst Park into pickleball courts, a skatepark or another recreational activity. For years, it has been occupied on and off by tents. Now, it’s official: Portland Parks & Recreation, which will soon take over...
It’s o-fish-ial: Portland has some of the best seafood spots
Whether someone is on the lookout for seafood classics, or more unique dishes that can’t be found anywhere else, they don’t have to look any farther than Portland.
Portland supermarket employee gets hand stuck in meat tenderizer
Officials say four fingers on the victim's right hand were entrapped in the machine up to the second knuckle.
The Portland Mercury
YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?
GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
idesignarch.com
Architecturally Stunning Pacific Northwest Contemporary Home
Portland, Oregon – This modern mansion in Portland sits on 9.74 private gated acres on a ridge with spectacular views. The 11,363-square-foot estate with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms was designed by TVA Architects. Three modern levels of steel and concrete rise from the ground. The back of the...
All-electric freight trucks are being built in Portland
Daimler Truck North America is leading the charge from its Swan Island headquarters.From its headquarters on North Portland's Swan Island, Daimler Truck North America has ambitious goals for moving the nation's freight. The next generation of large electric vehicles is being developed right here. The company's Freightliner and Western Star brands are manufactured in Portland and at several plants across the country, employing 3,000 workers in Portland and southwest Washington. Freightliner was born 80 years ago, in 1942. The former Consolidated Freightways started producing trucks in Northwest Portland and quickly became among the world's leading heavy vehicle manufacturers. "From about...
Portland to open second Safe Rest Village soon in East Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — It's taken almost a year longer than expected, but the second of Portland's six Safe Rest Villages is about to open, set up at the Menlo Park and Ride near 122nd and East Burnside. To be clear, this is one of the smaller tiny home villages...
Pamplin Media Group
Portland's rail museum celebrates 10th anniversary with a party
Long a dream for railroad fans, the ORHC Rail Museum near OMSI is a reality -- and it's now ten years old. The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's rail history museum, just east of OMSI under the McLoughlin viaduct, was ten years old on Saturday, September 24th — so it threw its doors open, and invited the public to come celebrate.
