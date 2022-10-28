ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eater

Meet the Five Food Carts Coming to Southeast Portland’s Lil’ America Pod

Despite its size, Lil’ America — a new food cart pod coming to Southeast Stark Street and Southeast 10th Avenue — will cover a lot of ground. Chefs at the five carts will pull inspiration from the Philippines, Guyana, and China, among other countries, accompanied by the current taco cart onsite, Los Plebes. Curated by the restaurant group Win Win (from the team behind North Williams Chinese restaurant XLB), the pod features carts that are owned by BIPOC and LGBTQIA+ chefs exclusively, meant to reflect the rich diversity of the United States itself. But also, the aim of the pod is to create equitable and sustainable opportunities for folks in the food industry — beyond just creating a dynamic food cart pod. “The food industry has systemic issues and I don’t know what it’s going to take to overcome that,” Win Win’s Linh Tran told Eater in August. “But I do know that we need to start trying and I think that Portland is a perfect place to do that.”
PORTLAND, OR
Eater

Go Here Now: Southeast Portland’s New Pop-Up-Turned-Restaurant, Street Disco

Back in 2019, chef Kyle Christy, formerly of Northeast Killingsworth neighborhood restaurant Dame, started a pop-up called Gusto, specializing in seafood. Christy and fellow Dame alum Jessie Manning hopped from wine bar to wine bar serving dishes like salt cod fritters or fish sandwiches, as well as more dry-land dishes like lamb meatballs with labneh and strawberries. The two began looking for a restaurant space, and — you know where this is going — the pandemic hit.
PORTLAND, OR
everout.com

This Week In Portland Food News: Two Pop-Ups Launch Restaurants, A New Bakery Arrives, and Elephants Delicatessen Opens in Lake Oswego

This week, two of Portland's most exciting pop-ups, Marble Queen and Street Disco, have launched their own permanent brick-and-mortars. Plus, local wine veteran Joel Gunderson and St. Jack chef Aaron Barnett launch their own wine bar, Elephant Delicatessen opens a new Lake Oswego location with gelato and baguette sandwiches, and the bakery Banquette is serving up London Fog cream puffs and oat milk lavender latte macarons. Read on for all of that and more culinary updates. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
PORTLAND, OR
WWEEK

Someone Is Ripping Off Arcades and Photo Booths Across Portland

Since this spring, someone has been breaking into photo booths, vending machines, and arcade games in bars across Portland and stealing the cash inside. The amount stolen isn’t much—but it’s causing thousands of dollars in damage to the machines and migraine headaches for the owners. “It’s a...
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

Good Morning, News: Portland Tenants Win Fight Against 50% Rent Hike, Gonzalez Accuses Hardesty of Libel, and Brazil Elects Leftist President

The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Happy Halloween, nerds! It's going to...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

Live Music: Portland concert schedule, November 2022

It's a daily look at who to go watch, hear and enjoy, and with links for more details.Portland venues are back to rockin' and rollin' — and filled with music of all genres, actually — and we'll have some suggestions each month on who to go watch and hear and enjoy. Here's a day-to-day list of Portland concerts (check websites for details, links below): TUESDAY, NOV. 1 • Marc Broussard, Revolution Hall WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2 • Charlie Parr, Polaris Hall • Whiskey Myers, Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall • Pump Pump benefit (1990s Northwest jam bands), Alberta Rose Theatre THURSDAY, NOV....
PORTLAND, OR
The Portland Mercury

YOUR SUNDAY READING LIST: Public Claps Back Against Wheeler's Homeless Plan, Violent Cop Settlements Keep Growing, and Trivia About... Portland's Rampaging Elephants?

GOOD MORNING, SUNDAY! It's the perfect time to catch up on some of the great reporting and stories the Mercury churned out this week! (PRO TIP: If you despise being "the last to know," then be one of the first to know by signing up for Mercury newsletters! All the latest stories shipped directly to your email's in-box... and then... YOUR HEAD.)
PORTLAND, OR
idesignarch.com

Architecturally Stunning Pacific Northwest Contemporary Home

Portland, Oregon – This modern mansion in Portland sits on 9.74 private gated acres on a ridge with spectacular views. The 11,363-square-foot estate with 4 bedrooms and 5 bathrooms was designed by TVA Architects. Three modern levels of steel and concrete rise from the ground. The back of the...
PORTLAND, OR
Portland Tribune

All-electric freight trucks are being built in Portland

Daimler Truck North America is leading the charge from its Swan Island headquarters.From its headquarters on North Portland's Swan Island, Daimler Truck North America has ambitious goals for moving the nation's freight. The next generation of large electric vehicles is being developed right here. The company's Freightliner and Western Star brands are manufactured in Portland and at several plants across the country, employing 3,000 workers in Portland and southwest Washington. Freightliner was born 80 years ago, in 1942. The former Consolidated Freightways started producing trucks in Northwest Portland and quickly became among the world's leading heavy vehicle manufacturers. "From about...
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Portland's rail museum celebrates 10th anniversary with a party

Long a dream for railroad fans, the ORHC Rail Museum near OMSI is a reality -- and it's now ten years old. The Oregon Rail Heritage Foundation's rail history museum, just east of OMSI under the McLoughlin viaduct, was ten years old on Saturday, September 24th — so it threw its doors open, and invited the public to come celebrate.
PORTLAND, OR

