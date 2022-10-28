Read full article on original website
ABC 33/40 News
Services restored after 911 routing issues in parts of the state
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBMA) — Certain calls made to 911 Tuesday were having issues being routed correctly in parts of Alabama. The Cullman County Sheriff's Office and the city of Homewood both reported issues. Calls being made from AT&T cell phones are the only calls reported to be having...
WAAY-TV
Morgan County man killed in Saturday crash
A Morgan County man was killed in a single-vehicle crash Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, of Laceys Spring was fatally injured when the 2002 Dodge Ram he was driving left the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Hill was not using a seat...
Alabama man dies after car leaves roadway
A man has died after his car hit a ditch and turned over in Morgan County on Saturday. Christopher T. Hill, 53, was pronounced dead at the scene after his 2002 Dodge Ram ran off the road, hit a ditch, and overturned at about 7:30 p.m. Saturday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Flu outbreak shuts down Morgan County Sheriff’s Office
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says their administrative offices will be closed until Wednesday, November 2 due to sickness.
WAAY-TV
1 dead, 1 hurt in Morgan County wreck
A New Market man is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Morgan County. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), an International MV607 truck hit an SUV on AL-157 in Danville at approximately 1:20 p.m. Friday. A passenger in the SUV, 42-year-old Benson Sergiles, of New Market,...
WAFF
Two dead following attempted burglary in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Decatur Police Department found two people dead when they responded to a burglary call. According to the Decatur Police Department, the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on Chestnut St. At this time, the Decatur Police Department is investigating the deaths as a...
1 man dead after single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County
One person is dead after a single-vehicle wreck in Morgan County Saturday night.
Man arrested for murder of missing Marshall County man
Authorities have charged a man with the murder of a missing person in Marshall County.
New Market man killed in Morgan County crash
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say a two-vehicle crash on Friday afternoon killed one man.
WAAY-TV
Decatur man charged after brief chase leads to discovery of about 1 kilo of meth
A Decatur man is now facing a drug trafficking charge after the Morgan County Sheriff's Office says agents found about 1 kilogram of methamphetamine during a traffic stop Monday. The sheriff's office said agents with its drug enforcement unit were investigating a case in the area of Moulton Street and...
Two people found dead after reported burglary in Decatur
Two people were found dead after a reported burglary, according to the Decatur Police Department.
Alabama man held on $1 million bond in murder of missing man
Marshall County authorities have charged an Albertville man with murder in connection with the death of a man who was reportedly missing for about a month. Sheriff Phil Sims today said Christopher Stracener was served with a warrant for the murder of James Tracy Denson on Oct. 24. Stracener, 50,...
Over 8 grams of meth leads to arrest of Town Creek man
A simple traffic stop over the weekend led to the arrest of a Town Creek man, according to authorities.
WAFF
Cullman Regional announces Hartselle emergency department
HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Cullman Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that it will be opening a freestanding emergency department in Hartselle. According to a press release from Cullman Regional, it will be the first freestanding emergency department in North Alabama. The new emergency department will be at Hartselle Health Park which was opened in 2021.
Moulton man arrested in multi-state crime spree, high-speed chase
A Moulton man is behind bars after authorities say he was involved in a crime spree that spanned multiple states and ended in a high-speed chase.
WAAY-TV
Man arrested for wrong-way I-565 crash that killed 2, injured 5 waives preliminary hearing
The case against an Athens man accused of killing two people and injuring five others in a wrong-way I-565 crash will head to a grand jury. Jacob Scott Stephens, 28, is charged with two counts of reckless murder, two counts of first-degree assault (DUI) and one count of reckless endangerment.
Mental evaluation, trial set for Alabama woman charged with murder
A mental evaluation has been requested for a woman charged with shooting and killing a man earlier this year, along with a trial date being set for the case.
WAAY-TV
4-vehicle wreck with injury shut down part of I-65 in Morgan County
4:34 p.m. UPDATE: The Alabama Department of Transportation reports the scene is now clear. Part of Interstate 65 in Morgan County is closed after an accident with at least one injury. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office reports it, the Falkville Police Department and other emergency responders are on the scene...
Steele man dead after striking tree in St. Clair County
A single-vehicle crash claimed the life of a Steele man Thursday night.
WAAY-TV
Tuscumbia man out on bond after dogfighting arrest
A Tuscumbia man is out on bond after the Lauderdale County Sheriff's Office says he turned himself in for dogfighting and animal cruelty charges. Lamarcus Dewayne Ricks, 38, is charged with 17 counts of dogfighting and 68 counts of second-degree animal cruelty. According to the sheriff's office, multiple dogs were...
