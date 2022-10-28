ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
One dead after fire in Syracuse’s northside

By Reegan Domagala
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse firefighters were sent to a house fire in the 300 block of Douglas Street where they were told a woman and children were possibly still in the house.

On October 27, at 3:29 p.m., firefighters were notified about the fire. Due to the seriousness of the initial information, Syracuse Fire Department says incident commanders added an additional Engine crew to the units. In under three minutes, firefighters arrived on the scene and a two-story single-family home had heavy fire in the entire front part of the house and began spreading to the sides. Wires also were fallen in the front yard.

Syracuse firefighters began to put out the fire and searched the house for victims.

One victim was inside the house and was removed by firefighters. The victim was given immediate medical care and was then taken to Upstate University Hospital by AMR.

The victim taken to Upstate did not survive their injuries and was pronounced dead after resuscitative efforts, the hospital says.

50 total firefighters were on the scene to put out the fire and make sure there were no other victims inside.

Syracuse Fire Department thanks the following partners during this deadly fire:

  • 911 Center
  • AMR
  • Syracuse Police
  • National Grid
  • American Red Cross
