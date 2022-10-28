Read full article on original website
KMOV
St. Charles County man loses life savings to scammers, falls victim to ‘grandparents scam’
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Charles County man says he lost his life savings earlier this month after falling victim to a phone scam. Roy Jentzsch, 85, said he received a call from a man he thought was a friend of his grandson. “He has always called me grandpa,...
St. Clair man charged with domestic assault
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic assault in St. Clair yesterday. Around 5 a.m. St. Clair officers responded to a call about a woman screaming that she was being shot. When police arrived, they learned that there was an argument happening between...
1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting overnight
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed and four other victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in East St. Louis overnight. The shooting happened near the intersection of N. 10th and St. Louis around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. The four victims who were injured were taken to a hospital.
Endangered Silver Advisory issued for missing elderly St. Louis County man
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The St. Louis County Police Department issued an advisory for a missing senior. Johnie Jones, a 79-year-old Black man, was last seen at his apartment in the 12500 block of Sparking Lake Dr. on Oct. 24. Jones is 6 feet tall, 227 pounds has grey/black...
Page to sign bill allocating $11 million in ARPA money to demolish vacant St. Louis County properties
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Executive Sam Page will sign a bill on Tuesday to allocate millions of dollars to demolish troubled properties. The money will be from the American Rescue Plan Act and will be used to demolish vacant and abandoned buildings across St. Louis County.
Longtime South Grand staple moving to Richmond Heights
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Longtime South Grand staple King & I is moving to St. Louis County. Monday, the Thai restaurant announced it will be moving to the spot that used to be occupied by Blaze Pizza at 8039 Dale. The plan is for the new location to open in Spring, 2023.
AD Fact Check | Gov. JB Pritzker’s attack on opponent Sen. Darren Bailey’s school
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - As the Nov. 8 midterm elections approach, News 4 has been digging through political ads to fact-check them. News 4 went through the details of an ad funded by Illinois Gov. J. B. Pritzker against his republican opponent, Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey. Here is...
Law enforcement group backs “YES” vote on recreational marijuana amendment
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Law Enforcement Action Partnership (LEAP) announced their support for voting yes on Amendment 3 on the upcoming Nov. 8 ballot. If Amendment 3 passes, it will legalize the personal use of marijuana for people 21 and older. “We have watched as marijuana arrests and...
Fatal accident closes road near O’Fallon, Illinois
ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A fatal accident has closed a stretch of Scott Troy Road near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happened near the intersection of Scott Troy Road and Armsleigh Road. The driver of one of the cars died; the other driver was not injured. Neither car was carrying a passenger, police say.
Man killed in rollover accident north of O’Fallon, Mo.
ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A 64-year-old man was killed in a rollover accident that happened in St. Charles County early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Steven Woods, of Winfield, Mo., was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 79 near Riverdale Park Drive when the car went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
Metro East landlords don’t qualify for FEMA grants for historic flooding
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several Metro East landlords affected by July’s historic flooding learned they don’t qualify for grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. FEMA opened up an in-person recovery site in Caseyville and East St. Louis Friday. The in-person sites opened three months after historic...
MoDOT: Two-week closure of I-270 westbound entrance ramp begins Wednesday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close the westbound I-270 entrance ramp from Hanley Road/Graham Road this week. This two-week closure starts Wednesday, November 2, at 7 a.m., weather permitting. The closure will allow crews to connect the existing I-270 westbound ramp to the...
Episode 207: Chicken Scratch
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nate Hereford originally wanted to be an archeologist, but thankfully for all of us, and our appetites, he found his way into the kitchen. Nate is the founder and chef of Chicken Scratch, one of the several food options at the City Foundry, and later this year, he will open a second location serving up his rotisserie-style chicken and more in the city of Glendale. But many might know Nate’s name from his time working with the Niche Food Group and Chef Gerard Craft. As the executive chef at Niche, his background is heavy on fine dining, but Nate tells me he wanted to make food that was for everyone, something more approachable. We sat down in his new restaurant space to talk about how he settled on chicken, how the shift in take-out and easy pick-up options has shifted the dining world and the local chefs he finds inspiration from.
