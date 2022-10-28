ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Charles County, MO

KMOV

St. Clair man charged with domestic assault

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with domestic assault in St. Clair yesterday. Around 5 a.m. St. Clair officers responded to a call about a woman screaming that she was being shot. When police arrived, they learned that there was an argument happening between...
SAINT CLAIR, MO
KMOV

1 dead, 4 injured in East St. Louis shooting overnight

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person was killed and four other victims were wounded in a shooting that happened in East St. Louis overnight. The shooting happened near the intersection of N. 10th and St. Louis around 1:20 a.m. Tuesday. The four victims who were injured were taken to a hospital.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Fatal accident closes road near O’Fallon, Illinois

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV) - A fatal accident has closed a stretch of Scott Troy Road near O’Fallon, Illinois Tuesday morning. The two-car crash happened near the intersection of Scott Troy Road and Armsleigh Road. The driver of one of the cars died; the other driver was not injured. Neither car was carrying a passenger, police say.
O'FALLON, IL
KMOV

Man killed in rollover accident north of O’Fallon, Mo.

ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV) - A 64-year-old man was killed in a rollover accident that happened in St. Charles County early Sunday morning. Police tell News 4 the accident happened around 4:15 a.m. Steven Woods, of Winfield, Mo., was driving a 2003 Chevy Impala southbound on Highway 79 near Riverdale Park Drive when the car went off the road, hit an embankment and overturned.
O'FALLON, MO
KMOV

MoDOT: Two-week closure of I-270 westbound entrance ramp begins Wednesday

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) will close the westbound I-270 entrance ramp from Hanley Road/Graham Road this week. This two-week closure starts Wednesday, November 2, at 7 a.m., weather permitting. The closure will allow crews to connect the existing I-270 westbound ramp to the...
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

Episode 207: Chicken Scratch

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nate Hereford originally wanted to be an archeologist, but thankfully for all of us, and our appetites, he found his way into the kitchen. Nate is the founder and chef of Chicken Scratch, one of the several food options at the City Foundry, and later this year, he will open a second location serving up his rotisserie-style chicken and more in the city of Glendale. But many might know Nate’s name from his time working with the Niche Food Group and Chef Gerard Craft. As the executive chef at Niche, his background is heavy on fine dining, but Nate tells me he wanted to make food that was for everyone, something more approachable. We sat down in his new restaurant space to talk about how he settled on chicken, how the shift in take-out and easy pick-up options has shifted the dining world and the local chefs he finds inspiration from.
GLENDALE, MO

