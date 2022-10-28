ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Nate Hereford originally wanted to be an archeologist, but thankfully for all of us, and our appetites, he found his way into the kitchen. Nate is the founder and chef of Chicken Scratch, one of the several food options at the City Foundry, and later this year, he will open a second location serving up his rotisserie-style chicken and more in the city of Glendale. But many might know Nate’s name from his time working with the Niche Food Group and Chef Gerard Craft. As the executive chef at Niche, his background is heavy on fine dining, but Nate tells me he wanted to make food that was for everyone, something more approachable. We sat down in his new restaurant space to talk about how he settled on chicken, how the shift in take-out and easy pick-up options has shifted the dining world and the local chefs he finds inspiration from.

GLENDALE, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO