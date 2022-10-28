ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Channel 3000

Blood test that screens for multiple cancers at once promises to boost early detection

Detecting cancer early before it spreads throughout the body can be lifesaving. This is why doctors recommend regular screening for several common cancer types, using a variety of methods. Colonoscopies, for example, screen for colon cancer, while mammograms screen for breast cancer. While important, getting all these tests done can...
Channel 3000

Race May Impact Satisfaction With Hormone Therapy for Menopause Symptoms

TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Black and White women report different preferences for treatment for menopause symptoms, according to a study published Oct. 18 in Menopause. Monica Christmas, M.D., from the University of Chicago, and colleagues compared hormone therapy (HT) to complementary alternative medicine (CAM) and associations...
Channel 3000

Risk Factors for Sudden Infant Death Vary by Time of Death

TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) in the first week has different risk factors than SUID later in the first month, according to a study published online Oct. 4 in the Journal of Maternal-Fetal & Neonatal Medicine. Thomas Hegyi, M.D., and Barbara M....

Comments / 0

Community Policy