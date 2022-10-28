Read full article on original website
Related
Channel 3000
Blood test that screens for multiple cancers at once promises to boost early detection
Detecting cancer early before it spreads throughout the body can be lifesaving. This is why doctors recommend regular screening for several common cancer types, using a variety of methods. Colonoscopies, for example, screen for colon cancer, while mammograms screen for breast cancer. While important, getting all these tests done can...
Channel 3000
Race May Impact Satisfaction With Hormone Therapy for Menopause Symptoms
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Black and White women report different preferences for treatment for menopause symptoms, according to a study published Oct. 18 in Menopause. Monica Christmas, M.D., from the University of Chicago, and colleagues compared hormone therapy (HT) to complementary alternative medicine (CAM) and associations...
Channel 3000
Risk Factors for Sudden Infant Death Vary by Time of Death
TUESDAY, Nov. 1, 2022 (HealthDay News) — Sudden unexpected infant death (SUID) in the first week has different risk factors than SUID later in the first month, according to a study published online Oct. 4 in the Journal of Maternal-Fetal & Neonatal Medicine. Thomas Hegyi, M.D., and Barbara M....
Channel 3000
WATCH: UW Health’s Dr. Jeff Pothof discusses increase in RSV cases in Wisconsin
UW Health's chief quality officer Dr. Jeff Pothof joins Live at Four to talk about the increase in RSV cases.
