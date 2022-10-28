ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laurel, DE

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
High School Football PRO

Seaford, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Laurel High School football team will have a game with Seaford Senior High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
SEAFORD, DE
High School Football PRO

Middletown, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Sussex Central High School football team will have a game with St. Georges Technical High School on October 31, 2022, 13:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
MIDDLETOWN, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Seaford hires two constables to ensure school safety

Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
SEAFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Wor-Wic Trick-or-Treat Street a success

SALISBURY, Md. – More than 600 people showed up to Wor-Wic’s family-friendly Trick-or-Treat event last week. They had a great night for it, and from the looks of these pics, it was a lot of fun. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
SALISBURY, MD
Lancaster Farming

National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA

Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
WORCESTER COUNTY, MD
Cape Gazette

Appo beats Cape 21-14 on Legends Night

Cape head football coach Mike Frederick took time before the Friday night home game to introduce himself to the lineup of Legends past and present being honored with inclusion in the Legends Stadium Ring of Honor. “Just a class move on coach Frederick’s part,'' said Legend Ruth Skoglund, who was...
MIDDLETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

DSP on scene of crash in Millsboro

MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a vehicle crash in Millsboro. We’re told the crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Road and Lowes Crossing Road. As a result, there may be a loss of power in the area. Motorists are advised...
MILLSBORO, DE
WMDT.com

Increased police presence in Delmar

DELMAR, Del. – Delaware State Police is advising the public of an increased police presence in the area of East Grove Street in Delmar. We’re told that as a result, many of the surrounding roadways are closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The incident is contained at this time, and police are urging the public to avoid the area.
DELMAR, DE
Cape Gazette

Sussex P&Z hears plans for Paradise Meadows near Milton

At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for a new cluster subdivision along Cave Neck Road southeast of Milton. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of wetlands, 23 acres of woods and 69 acres of farmland.
MILTON, DE
Hilltop

Photo Essay: A Howard Homecoming Football Victory Against Delaware State

The Howard University football team celebrated a victory during Homecoming with a 35-17 win against Delaware State University. Although the Delaware State Hornets opened the game with a field goal, the Bison quickly responded with a high-scoring first quarter, and they kept their lead until the end with offense led by Quarterback Quinton Williams.
WASHINGTON, DC
PhillyBite

5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware

- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
DELAWARE STATE
Cape Gazette

Sussex’s third compassion center is now open

Sussex County’s much anticipated third medical marijuana dispensary has opened. Located in Georgetown Plaza off Route 113, Best Buds opened Oct. 28. The new dispensary joins First State Compassion outside Lewes and Columbia Care outside Rehoboth Beach. Co-owner Aaron Epstein was on hand the day before the opening. People...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
thegeorgetownspeedway.com

Money Mat: Williamson $25,000 Richer After Georgetown Speedway Debut

GEORGETOWN, DE – Money Mat. Mat Williamson of St. Catharines, Ont., lived up to his moniker on Saturday night, claiming the ‘Melvin L. Joseph Memorial’ and the $25,000 top prize to go with. The win was his fourth career Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS)...
GEORGETOWN, DE
Cape Gazette

Seahawks field hockey shuts out Hawks 7-0

The Sussex Academy field hockey team finished up its home schedule with a 7-0 shutout win over St. Georges Tech Oct. 27. Morgan Leeper and Callie Short each tallied two goals to lead the Seahawks. Shelby Manlove, Rilyn Lehman and Natalee Petty each hit the board for one score. Manlove, Leeper, Petty and Lehman were each credited with an assist.
GEORGETOWN, DE
WMDT.com

UPDATE: Suspect in custody following morning barricade situation in Delmar

DELMAR, Del. – A 27-year-old Church Hill, Maryland man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home with a toddler following a domestic dispute. Early Monday morning, police were dispatched to a domestic violence dispute on East Grove Street in Delmar. Police say the suspect and a female acquaintance had gotten into an argument.
DELMAR, DE
Cape Gazette

Friends remember Jamie Parsons

Local chef and food truck entrepreneur Jamie Parsons was remembered by his family and friends in a celebration of life at Schellville Oct. 24, on his heavenly birthday. Parsons died Sept. 19, after a battle with cancer. The event featured music from Al Frantic, Tyler Greene and the Williams Brothers,...
LEWES, DE
dsp.delaware.gov

Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man

Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
LAUREL, DE

Comments / 0

Community Policy