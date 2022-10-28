Read full article on original website
Seaford, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Middletown, October 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Seaford hires two constables to ensure school safety
Seaford School District has hired two constables to patrol its schools and help keep students safe, it announced Monday. The system was inspired to take extra security measures partly as a response to school shootings in the last year, including the May 24 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said Gary Zoll, director of student services at Seaford. ... Read More
WMDT.com
Wor-Wic Trick-or-Treat Street a success
SALISBURY, Md. – More than 600 people showed up to Wor-Wic’s family-friendly Trick-or-Treat event last week. They had a great night for it, and from the looks of these pics, it was a lot of fun. We want to hear your good news, just email newsroom@47abc.com.
Lancaster Farming
National Mounted Shooter Champion Jesse Flores Also Advises FFA
Jesse Flores possesses the calm and determined aura of someone who has been comfortable in her own skin for a long time. Whether she’s standing in front of her Worcester County FFA students or riding in the saddle at her Rusted Star Ranch in Berlin, Maryland, she appears confident and in love with what she is doing. Everything she has accomplished took focus and persistence along the way.
Cape Gazette
Appo beats Cape 21-14 on Legends Night
Cape head football coach Mike Frederick took time before the Friday night home game to introduce himself to the lineup of Legends past and present being honored with inclusion in the Legends Stadium Ring of Honor. “Just a class move on coach Frederick’s part,'' said Legend Ruth Skoglund, who was...
Maryland man charged with shooting at police during barricade near state line
A Maryland man is charged with shooting at police during a barricade incident Monday morning that involved a 2-year-old child on the Delaware-Maryland state line.
WMDT.com
DSP on scene of crash in Millsboro
MILLSBORO, Del. – Delaware State Police are currently at the scene of a vehicle crash in Millsboro. We’re told the crash happened at the intersection of Laurel Road and Lowes Crossing Road. As a result, there may be a loss of power in the area. Motorists are advised...
WMDT.com
Increased police presence in Delmar
DELMAR, Del. – Delaware State Police is advising the public of an increased police presence in the area of East Grove Street in Delmar. We’re told that as a result, many of the surrounding roadways are closed to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. The incident is contained at this time, and police are urging the public to avoid the area.
Cape Gazette
Sussex P&Z hears plans for Paradise Meadows near Milton
At its Oct. 27 meeting, the Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission heard plans for a new cluster subdivision along Cave Neck Road southeast of Milton. Plans for Paradise Meadows, near King Cole Drive, include 191 single-family lots on 96 acres of land, which includes four acres of wetlands, 23 acres of woods and 69 acres of farmland.
Hilltop
Photo Essay: A Howard Homecoming Football Victory Against Delaware State
The Howard University football team celebrated a victory during Homecoming with a 35-17 win against Delaware State University. Although the Delaware State Hornets opened the game with a field goal, the Bison quickly responded with a high-scoring first quarter, and they kept their lead until the end with offense led by Quarterback Quinton Williams.
PhillyBite
5 Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
- If you love to barbecue, you will be delighted to learn that there are several top-notch barbecue joints in Delaware. The state is situated near barbecue powerhouses like Virginia and the Carolinas, and you can taste some of the best-smoked meat in the country in this state. You can enjoy the delicious flavors of slow-smoked pit barbecue at some of the top Delaware BBQ joints.
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Arrest Maryland Man Who Fired Shots Towards Police during Barricade
Delmar, DE– The Delaware State Police have arrested 27-year-old William Tulowitzky of Maryland in connection with a domestic incident, which led to him barricading himself at his residence on the morning of Monday, October 31st. On October 31, 2022, at approximately 9:15 am, Delmar Police Department responded to the...
Cape Gazette
Sussex’s third compassion center is now open
Sussex County’s much anticipated third medical marijuana dispensary has opened. Located in Georgetown Plaza off Route 113, Best Buds opened Oct. 28. The new dispensary joins First State Compassion outside Lewes and Columbia Care outside Rehoboth Beach. Co-owner Aaron Epstein was on hand the day before the opening. People...
In Wicomico, three novel contenders face off in protracted, fractious contest for executive
Wicomico has been without a permanent county executive since the summer of 2020, when Republican Bob Culver died. The post In Wicomico, three novel contenders face off in protracted, fractious contest for executive appeared first on Maryland Matters.
thegeorgetownspeedway.com
Money Mat: Williamson $25,000 Richer After Georgetown Speedway Debut
GEORGETOWN, DE – Money Mat. Mat Williamson of St. Catharines, Ont., lived up to his moniker on Saturday night, claiming the ‘Melvin L. Joseph Memorial’ and the $25,000 top prize to go with. The win was his fourth career Bob Hilbert Sportswear Short Track Super Series (STSS)...
Cape Gazette
Seahawks field hockey shuts out Hawks 7-0
The Sussex Academy field hockey team finished up its home schedule with a 7-0 shutout win over St. Georges Tech Oct. 27. Morgan Leeper and Callie Short each tallied two goals to lead the Seahawks. Shelby Manlove, Rilyn Lehman and Natalee Petty each hit the board for one score. Manlove, Leeper, Petty and Lehman were each credited with an assist.
WMDT.com
UPDATE: Suspect in custody following morning barricade situation in Delmar
DELMAR, Del. – A 27-year-old Church Hill, Maryland man is in custody after he barricaded himself inside a home with a toddler following a domestic dispute. Early Monday morning, police were dispatched to a domestic violence dispute on East Grove Street in Delmar. Police say the suspect and a female acquaintance had gotten into an argument.
Cape Gazette
Friends remember Jamie Parsons
Local chef and food truck entrepreneur Jamie Parsons was remembered by his family and friends in a celebration of life at Schellville Oct. 24, on his heavenly birthday. Parsons died Sept. 19, after a battle with cancer. The event featured music from Al Frantic, Tyler Greene and the Williams Brothers,...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Issue Gold Alert for Missing Laurel Man
Delaware State Police Troop 4 is issuing a Gold Alert for 53-year-old Kevin Seefried of Laurel, Delaware. Seefried was last seen on October 27, 2022, in the Dagsboro area. Attempts to contact or locate Seefried have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for his safety and well-being. Seefried is...
