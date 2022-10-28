Read full article on original website
Writing the Land: Windblown I, National Anthology Book Launch & Art Reception
Painter Judy Atlas presents ABSTRACTIONS…NATURALLY at City Gallery
This is the Best Diner in Connecticut According to Google Reviews
This Abandoned Connecticut Amusement Park is now a Beach
25th College Foundation Hall of Fame Induction is Nov. 3
Eyewitness News
Man dies from gunshot wound at Waterbury Hospital
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - A 23-year-old man was killed in a homicide Monday afternoon, according to police in Waterbury. Police said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. shortly after 4 p.m. for a complaint about shots being fired. A little while later, police said they were notified...
23-year-old fatally shot on Halloween in Waterbury
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A fatal shooting took place on Willow Street in Waterbury on Monday, which was Halloween, according to police. Just after 4 p.m., Waterbury officers said they responded to the area of 170 Willow St. on reports of shots being fired. Shortly after, police were notified that a gunshot victim was dropped […]
Eyewitness News
Road closed in Waterbury after deadly pedestrian crash
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – An area in Waterbury is closed to traffic Tuesday night after a deadly crash involving a pedestrian. Police said it happened in the area of 62 Chase Avenue around 7:10 p.m. A car drove through the police scene and smashed into a police cruiser. See...
Bridgeport Man Shot, Girlfriend Charged With Having A Gun In Vehicle, Police Say
A 24-year-old Fairfield County man was shot and his girlfriend who accompanied him to the hospital was charged with having a gun in a vehicle. The incident took place in Bridgeport around 10 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31. According to Capt. Kevin Gilleran, of the Bridgeport Police, Bridgeport Hospital contacted the...
NECN
Police ID Couple Found Dead in Vernon, Conn.
Police have identified the man and woman who were found dead at a Vernon home on Friday and said they were husband and wife. Officers responded to Vinetta Drive around 5:43 p.m. Friday to investigate a report of two deaths and found a 61-year-old man and a 60-year-old woman who had died.
Man, Woman Found Dead At Home In Residential Vernon Neighborhood
Police are investigating after a man and a woman were found dead inside a quiet residential neighborhood in Connecticut. The two were found in Hartford County around 5:45 p.m., Friday, Oct. 28 in Vernon. According to Lt. Robert Marra, of the Vernon Police Department, officers responded to the home at...
Eyewitness News
Family of man killed in Southington shooting, crash speaks out
SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The family of a man killed in a shooting and car crash in Southington is speaking out. Jose Principe, 28, died early Thursday morning on Queen Street. Police made an arrest this weekend for his murder. While the investigation continues, for his family the grieving is just the beginning.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Another Person Shot
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 4:20 am Bridgeport Police responded to the area of Harral Avenue and Highland Avenue on a ShotSpotter activation (7 rounds). ShotSpotter is a gunshot detection system. Once gunshots are fired in an area covered by this service, police receive a notification within one minute directing them to the exact location of the gunfire. Upon arrival officers located a 26-year-old Bridgeport man in the 100 block of Highland Avenue suffering from an injury to the left side of his face and to his back. Medics were called to the scene and the victim was transported to Bridgeport Hospital where he was treated for cuts to his face and a gunshot wound (graze) to the back. All non-life-threatening injuries.
Bristol Press
Southington police make murder arrest following car crash
SOUTHINGTON – A Meriden man arrested on Friday on a firearm charge – believed at that point to have a possible connection to the death of a man who was found with a gunshot wound after a car accident on Queen Street – has since been charged with murder.
darientimes.com
Police: Bridgeport man shot in leg while hanging out on Olive Street
BRIDGEPORT — Police say a man was shot in the leg while he was hanging out Sunday evening in the Olive Street neighborhood. The man, identified as a 51-year-old Bridgeport resident, told officers he was socializing in the Olive Street neighborhood that evening when, as he walked along the sidewalk, he heard a "pop" sound, Bridgeport Police Capt. Kevin Gilleran said.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Detectives Investigate Shooting
On October 30, 2022, at approximately 6:40 pm the Bridgeport Emergency Operation Center received the report of a party shot in the 400 block of Olive Street. Responding officers located a victim on Pequonnock Street near its intersection with Olive Street, lying down on the sidewalk. The victim, a 51-year-old Bridgeport man, was suffering from what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to the leg. Medics arrived and transported the victim to St. Vincent’s Hospital where he is listed in stable condition/non-life-threatening injury.
29-Year-Old Killed In Crash On Merritt Parkway In Stamford
State Police are searching for witnesses to a fiery crash that killed a 29-year-old Fairfield County man in a three-car collision on the Merritt Parkway. The crash took place in Stamford around 10:20 p.m., Monday, Oct. 31 on the northbound side, Connecticut State Police said. An investigation found that Peter...
Man arrested for striking police cruiser on I-95S
STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A state police cruiser was struck on I-95 South in Stratford on Halloween morning, according to state police. Just after 1 a.m. on Monday, police said that the cruiser was traveling southbound near exit 32. A gray Nissan SUV was reversing on the highway, traveling north on the southbound right shoulder […]
Eyewitness News
20-year-old killed in Waterbury crash
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are still investigating what caused an early morning crash on Friday. According to police, 20-year-old Joshua Rodriguez was killed after crashing into a wooded area near North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. Police say Rodriguez was driving with a 23-year-old woman...
Troopers search for witness to Woodbury assault
WOODBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — An assault in Woodbury on Saturday night has Connecticut State Police searching for witnesses to the event on Monday. The assault took place around 5:30 p.m., according to state troopers. Police were dispatched to Main Street South in Woodbury for a reported assault, where they identified a man who they believe […]
NBC Connecticut
Police ID Man Killed in Crash That Went Unnoticed for Hours in Waterbury
Police have identified the man who was killed after getting into a car crash that went unnoticed for several hours in Waterbury on Friday. Officers said they received a report that a car crashed in a wooded area off the road in the area of North Main Street and Bucks Hill Road. The crash was discovered at about 9:20 a.m.
Eyewitness News
I-TEAM: Suspected killer in East Hartford homicide cut GPS ankle monitor off
(WFSB) - We’re learning that 21-year-old suspected killer Mekhi Thompson took off his GPS ankle bracelet, a bracelet that was supposed to be monitoring him 24-7 while on probation. When arrested this weekend, Police say Mekhi Thompson had two open active arrest warrants, for failing to appear in other...
Danbury woman charged following wrong-way crash in Newtown
NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Danbury woman has been charged following a wrong-way crash that closed parts of I-84 eastbound in Newtown on Monday morning. State police said just after 2 a.m., troopers responded to the report of a wrong-way driver that collided with a tractor-trailer head-on. When troopers arrived on the scene, both drivers […]
Waterbury Amazon Warehouse Thief Nabbed After Taking Nap Before Leaving, Police Say
A Connecticut man was nabbed for an alleged burglary after deciding to take a nap inside an Amazon warehouse he had just robbed. New Haven County resident David Charles McCulloch, age 42, of Waterbury, was arrested around 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 25, said the Naugatuck Police Department. According to...
Waterbury fire officials respond to North Walnut Street blaze
WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — The Waterbury Fire Department responded to a fire on North Walnut Street Tuesday morning. Crews responded to the scene around 5 p.m. at a single-family home on 207 North Walnut St. The house was unoccupied and no injuries were reported, officials said. The fire marshal is investigating the cause of the […]
