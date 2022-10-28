ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nancy Pelosi's Husband, Paul Pelosi, 82, Undergoes Brain Surgery After Hammer Attack At CA Home

By Annie DeVoe
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago
Paul Pelosi Photo Credit: By Quirinale.it, Attribution, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=119851567

Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, is reportedly undergoing brain surgery after being attacked at the couple's San Francisco home by an intruder looking for his wife, reports People.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was rushed to Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital after the suspect beat him with a hammer. The suspect allegedly confronted Paul Pelosi and stated that he was looking for his wife, Nancy before attempting to tie up Mr. Pelosi. Nancy Pelosi was reportedly in Washington D.C. with her security detail at the time of the attack, the outlet continues.

The suspect was taken into custody and multiple agencies including the U.S. Capitol Police, and the FBI have partnered with San Francisco police to determine a motive for the attack. To read the full story by People, click here.

