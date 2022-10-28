Read full article on original website
Family, friends tried to get woman to leave boyfriend who allegedly killed her
Ishmil Swafford, 43, is facing a murder charge in the death of 46-year-old Yetundi Yvonne Negritia Maples. She was shot on Thursday, Oct. 27, in the home the two shared on Spectacular Bid Drive near Buffalo Drive and Russell Road. The shooting was reported to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department around 1 a.m.
Report: Suspect spoke about 'wanting to stab people' before killing homeless man
Las Vegas police have arrested a suspect accused of stabbing a man in a homeless encampment at Lewis Family Park after the suspect's father led them to the murder weapon.
Las Vegas police release photo of man accused of killing girlfriend last week
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police: Man shot, killed after dispute over money
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a man was shot and killed Friday night after a dispute over money. According to a news release, at approximately 11:25 p.m. Friday, Las Vegas police received a report of a shooting outside a residence in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue.
Suspect in Las Vegas mother's 1980 murder arrested in northwest valley
Police ask for help locating robbery suspect
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released a photo of the suspect accused of robbing a business in the 800 block of N. Rainbow Boulevard near W. Washington Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 25 around 1:25 p.m.
‘Jasper shot him in the face:’ Arrest report details deadly confrontation at apartment near UNLV
What Luis Guerrero didn't know as he waited for his girlfriend: she was about to end the relationship. She was with three men in the apartment talking about how they were going to tell Guerrero he couldn't come inside.
Man arrested for killing woman whose child reported shooting
2 arrested in stolen car chop shop operation in North Las Vegas
Michael Vizcarra, 31, and Saul Sanchez, 29, were taken into custody by North Las Vegas police on Friday, Oct. 28. They both are facing four counts of being in possession of a stolen vehicle, and one count of operating a chop shop. Vizcarra is also facing four counts of stealing a vehicle.
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas police crack 1980 cold case murder with DNA, suspect arrested
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspect in a 1980 cold case with the help of DNA. LVMPD Lt. Jason Johansson announced that Paul Nuttall, 64, was arrested in connection with the Dec. 26, 1980 murder of Sandra DiFelice. DiFelice was sexually assaulted and killed at her home on East Bonanza Road.
Las Vegas woman accused of stabbing mother to death was wanted on battery charge involving security
A Las Vegas woman accused of killing her mother after previously telling police she was too “good looking” to be arrested was wanted on a battery charge in an incident earlier this year, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Monday said.
Las Vegas driver accused in DUI fatal crash was in court months ago on similar charge
A driver charged in a DUI from April is accused of hitting and killing another driver while under the influence in a multivehicle crash last week, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.
news3lv.com
74-year-old dead after crash in southwest valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 74-year-old man is dead after a crash in the southwest valley on Saturday. Police reported to a collision at the intersection of S. Rainbow Boulevard and W. Windmill Lane around 1:30 p.m. According to video surveillance, a 2022 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck and a...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for missing endangered woman
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are searching for a missing endangered woman who may be in severe emotional distress. Ann Srun was last seen on Sunday. Police did not say where she was last seen. Police describe Srun as a four foot 10-inch tall woman with brown...
Las Vegas man arrested for posting 1 October-style threat on Facebook, police say
A man is accused of threatening a 1 October-style massacre on the Las Vegas Strip in a Facebook post, leading to his arrest last week, Las Vegas Metro police said.
KTNV
Henderson police say two pedestrians injured in two different accidents have died
HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson Police Department has confirmed that two pedestrians have died following two separate collisions in the southeast valley. According to a police report, on June 22, at approximately 2:35 p.m., the City of Henderson Police and Fire Departments responded to the intersection of West Warm Springs Road and Stephanie Street in reference to two pedestrians being struck by a tan-colored Cadillac sedan.
Police: One man dead after 'money dispute' in east Las Vegas valley
At approximately 11:25 p.m., the LVMPD received a report of a shooting outside a residence in the 3600 block of Valley Forge Avenue.
L.A. Weekly
Trent William Hosmer Jr. Killed in Car Crash on Centennial Center Boulevard [Las Vegas, NV]
Driver Injured, Passenger Killed in Solo-Car Collision near Azure Drive. The incident took place at 6:40 a.m., south of Azure Drive on October 19th. According to reports, a 20-year-old driver attempted to navigate a left-hand curve in the roadway but instead lost control of their vehicle. As a result, the car veered off the road and collided with a tree on the driver’s side.
LVMPD shares new developments in homicide cold case from 1980
news3lv.com
Man found dead during welfare check in north valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A man was found dead after a welfare check in a north valley apartment. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police reported to the 1100 block of Blankenship Avenue near W. Carey Ave. around noon on Friday. A property maintenance worker notified the police after discovering a dead...
