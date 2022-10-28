ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dearborn, MI

fox2detroit.com

Man shot minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck

FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A few minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck Tuesday, a man called again to say he was shot. Police said the victim called them around 8:15 a.m. to report that he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road. Four minutes later, he called and said he was shot.
FARMINGTON, MI
fox2detroit.com

Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning

TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
TAYLOR, MI
Detroit News

MSP probes fatal crash between Taylor police car, pedestrian

Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a Taylor Police patrol car early Monday, officials said. Troopers were called at about 1 a.m. Monday to the area of Goddard Road and Westlake Street near Telegraph Road for a report of a crash involving a Taylor Police vehicle, they said.
TAYLOR, MI
Nationwide Report

1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Taylor (Taylor, MI)

Michigan State Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Goddard Road and Westlake Avenue on Monday around 1 a.m. A preliminary investigation reveals that a Taylor Police Officer was driving at posted speeds with no emergency equipment when he struck a pedestrian on the roadway.
TAYLOR, MI
Detroit News

Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for Pontiac slaying tips

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying. The reward was announced for the unsolved death of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado. The Pontiac man was found shot to death in his truck on his birthday, Oct. 2. Rosado was 26. He was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street and Blaine Avenue.
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois

Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster

Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
INKSTER, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Canton police want help finding missing 17-year-old girl

CANTON, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Canton. Caitlin Cecil was last seen at 2 p.m. Friday (Oct. 28) in the 7000 block of Charrington Drive in Canton. Cecil drives a 2010 silver Dodge Avenger, license plate EKH7232. The vehicle has...
CANTON, MI
The Oakland Press

Sheriff’s office seeks suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash

The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the driver of an Audi Q7, after the vehicle reportedly struck a Davison woman in Rochester Hills, then fled the scene. The Audi struck Sarah Ratliff, 30, as the car was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road. Ratliff died shortly...
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI

