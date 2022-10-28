Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Detroit-area police cruiser strikes, kills pedestrian
MSP says a Taylor Police Department officer was responding to a call, was not speeding, and did not have their emergency lights on.
fox2detroit.com
Man shot minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck
FARMINGTON, Mich. (FOX 2) - A few minutes after calling Farmington police about slashed tires on his truck Tuesday, a man called again to say he was shot. Police said the victim called them around 8:15 a.m. to report that he believed someone intentionally slashed his tires at a home on Slocum Drive near Farmington Road. Four minutes later, he called and said he was shot.
Report: 19-year-old arrested in connection to woman's body found in pickup truck after crash in Roseville
The search for a young man who was seen fleeing the scene of a Roseville crash where a woman’s body was found in the bed of a pickup truck has reportedly ended in an arrest.
fox2detroit.com
Taylor police hit and kill pedestrian in fatal crash Monday morning
TAYLOR, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Taylor police officer fatally struck a pedestrian while looking for an address early Monday morning. The incident happened on Goddard and Westlake Avenue, which is just west of Telegraph in Taylor. The crash happened around 1 a.m. According to online posts from Michigan State...
Detroit News
MSP probes fatal crash between Taylor police car, pedestrian
Michigan State Police are investigating the death of a pedestrian who was struck by a Taylor Police patrol car early Monday, officials said. Troopers were called at about 1 a.m. Monday to the area of Goddard Road and Westlake Street near Telegraph Road for a report of a crash involving a Taylor Police vehicle, they said.
Person of interest being held in case of Roseville woman found dead in pickup
Roseville police are expected to give an update Tuesday regarding the body of a 62-year-old Roseville woman found dead in the back of a pickup truck last Thursday.
Taylor PD officer strikes and kills pedestrian, MSP investigating
Michigan State Police are looking into a fatal pedestrian crash in which a Taylor police officer hit a civilian in a local neighborhood. The officer was allegedly on his way to a service call when he struck and killed the pedestrian.
1 Person Died In A Pedestrian Crash In Taylor (Taylor, MI)
Michigan State Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on Goddard Road and Westlake Avenue on Monday around 1 a.m. A preliminary investigation reveals that a Taylor Police Officer was driving at posted speeds with no emergency equipment when he struck a pedestrian on the roadway.
Detroit News
Crime Stoppers offering up to $2,500 for Pontiac slaying tips
Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to an arrest in a Pontiac slaying. The reward was announced for the unsolved death of Guillermo “Memo” Rosado. The Pontiac man was found shot to death in his truck on his birthday, Oct. 2. Rosado was 26. He was found slumped over the center console of his vehicle in the 200 block of High Street and Blaine Avenue.
Police: Rental hall shut down for operating illegally, weekend shootings
On Monday, the city of Detroit shut down The Black Door rental hall on East Warren Avenue. The owner is accused of operating it illegally.
Detroit News
MSP seeks tips on body found Sunday on I-96 near Livernois
Police are asking the public for help to find the motorist or motorists who struck a man Sunday on eastbound Interstate 96 near Livernois in Detroit. Michigan State Police troopers were called at about 2:30 a.m. to a location on the freeway at Livernois for reports of a body in the roadway.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Bloomfield Hills bicyclist dies after being struck by Jeep in Auburn Hills
AUBURN HILLS, Mich. – A Bloomfield Hills man was killed Monday night when he was struck by a Jeep while riding a bicycle in Auburn Hills, police said. The crash happened at 7:35 p.m. Monday (Oct. 31) on Opdyke Road near Hempstead Road. Officials said a 25-year-old Attica Township...
'Sweetest person alive': Son remembers mom whose body was found in pickup truck
An update is expected Tuesday in the death of 62-year-old Gabriele Seitz, whose body was found in the back of a pickup truck in Roseville following a car crash Thursday.
fox2detroit.com
Violent crash leaves mangled vehicles outside haunted house on Detroit's east end
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Police and medical first responders were at the scene of a serious accident in front of a haunted house attraction on Detroit's east side. Two cars both severely mangled could be seen at the corner of Lansdowne and Whittier on Halloween night, with a third vehicle also showing damage.
fox2detroit.com
Vigil held for Eastpointe mother of 3 shot and killed while working as Lyft driver
PONTIAC, Mich. (FOX 2) - A vigil was held Sunday evening to remember a 49-year-old Eastpointe mother of three who was fatally shot while working as a Lyft driver in Pontiac. Dina Terrell was shot and killed by her Lyft passenger at around 5 a.m Friday, October 21st. Friends, family, and city officials gathered to remember Terrell.
Detroit News
Suspect in custody in fatal shooting in Inkster
Inkster — A 45-year-old male was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds in an Inkster residence Monday afternoon. Police were called to around 2:30 p.m. to the home on the 26000 block of Yale Street, according to Michigan State Police. A suspect was on the scene and taken into...
30-Year-Old Sarah Ratliff Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Rochester Hills (Rochester Hills, MI)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in Rochester Hills on Saturday morning around 2:21 a.m. The crash claimed the life of Sarah Ratliff, 30, from Davison.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Canton police want help finding missing 17-year-old girl
CANTON, Mich. – Police are seeking information about a 17-year-old girl who went missing in Canton. Caitlin Cecil was last seen at 2 p.m. Friday (Oct. 28) in the 7000 block of Charrington Drive in Canton. Cecil drives a 2010 silver Dodge Avenger, license plate EKH7232. The vehicle has...
Detroit News
Police search for driver in fatal pedestrian hit-and-run crash in Rochester Hills
Rochester Hills — The Oakland County Sheriff's Office is looking for information to help identify the driver in a fatal hit-and-run crash that occurred early Saturday in Rochester Hills. Police believe the driver of an Audi Q7 struck 30-year-old Sarah Ratliff, of Davison, Saturday near M-59 and Adams Road...
The Oakland Press
Sheriff’s office seeks suspect in fatal hit-and-run crash
The Oakland County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information on the driver of an Audi Q7, after the vehicle reportedly struck a Davison woman in Rochester Hills, then fled the scene. The Audi struck Sarah Ratliff, 30, as the car was entering westbound M-59 from Adams Road. Ratliff died shortly...
