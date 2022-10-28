ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police bust unlicensed event in Sacramento for allegedly selling alcohol illegally

By CBS13 Staff
CBS Sacramento
 4 days ago

CBS13 News AM News Update - 10/28/22 03:28

SACRAMENTO – An unlicensed event in Sacramento has been busted on suspicion of selling alcohol illegally.

The Sacramento Police Department says, on Wednesday, they got several neighborhood complaints that a business was illegally selling alcohol. Police have not disclosed the name of the business.

Officers with the department's Entertainment Team who responded to the business ended up arresting one person on suspicion of selling alcohol without a permit. Patrons at the business were also asked to leave, police say.

Alcoholic beverages have been seized for evidence, police say.

No other details about the investigation, including where the business is located and the name of the person arrested, have been released.

Comments / 13

newsy_ann
4d ago

Maybe instead of selling booze, next time just hand out needles and drugs. No license needed for that.

Reply
15
Rob
4d ago

Big deal how about working on more important things

Reply(1)
9
 

