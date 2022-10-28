ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What's Going On With Apple Shares

Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 2.30% to $149.82 Tuesday morning. The stock may be trading lower on continued downward momentum after workers at supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant left the site amid COVID-19 worries. What Happened?. Zhengzhou plant, on the weekend, was rocked by discontent over tighter COVID...
10 Analysts Have This to Say About Welltower OP

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Welltower OP WELL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
10 Analysts Have This to Say About Biomarin Pharmaceutical

Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Amazon Stock Plunges To New Lows, Confirms This Trend: Here's What To Watch

Amazon.com, Inc AMZN plunged about 6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $96.51. A downturn in the general markets, amid a stubbornly tight labor market ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday decision on interest rates didn’t help matters. Amazon is also still suffering from a...
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction

Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
What's Going On With Bitcoin-Linked Stock MicroStrategy After-Hours?

MicroStrategy Inc MSTR shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results. MicroStrategy said third-quarter revenue decreased 2.1% year-over-year to $125.4 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $127.58 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of $2.39 per share, which improved from a net loss of $3.61 per share year-over-year.
Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gained Today

Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading higher by some 4.39% to $0.00001295 Tuesday evening, though off the day's high of $0.00001342. The price action during Tuesday's session is likely correlated and a sympathy play to rival crypto Dogecoin DOGE/USD. Per the Benzinga overnight newsdesk, the rise in Dogecoin followed a tweet...
Why Match Group Shares Are Soaring After Hours

Match Group Inc MTCH shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Match Group said third-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $810 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $795.43 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat average estimates of 41 cents per share.
Varonis' Guidance Cut Triggers Analyst Downgrades, Price Cuts

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained Varonis Systems VRNS with a Buy and lowered the price target from $32 to $26. Varonis shares are down 33% pre-market post their CY3Q print and sharply lowered CY4Q and CY23 outlook. A combination of FX headwinds, weaker than expected closure rates in the Federal...
Ecolab Q3 EPS Miss Estimates; Warns On Macroeconomic Uncertainties

Ecolab Inc ECL reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10% year-on-year to $3.669 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $3.66 billion. Sales from Global Industrial rose 16%, Global Institutional & Specialty climbed 12%, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences grew 34% Y/Y in fixed currency. Adjusted EPS of $1.30 missed the...
Earnings Outlook For Innovative Industrial

Innovative Industrial IIPR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Innovative Industrial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32. Innovative Industrial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
