Read full article on original website
Related
What's Going On With Apple Shares
Apple Inc AAPL shares are trading lower by 2.30% to $149.82 Tuesday morning. The stock may be trading lower on continued downward momentum after workers at supplier Foxconn's Zhengzhou plant left the site amid COVID-19 worries. What Happened?. Zhengzhou plant, on the weekend, was rocked by discontent over tighter COVID...
10 Analysts Have This to Say About Welltower OP
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Welltower OP WELL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
ON Semiconductor Registers 26% Revenue Growth In Q3 Aided By EV, Industrial End Markets
ON Semiconductor Corp ON reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Revenue from Power Solutions Group (PSG) grew 25% Y/Y to $1.12 billion, Advanced Solutions Group (ASG) increased 20% Y/Y to $734.3 million, and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG) rose 45% Y/Y to $342.2 million.
Benzinga
10 Analysts Have This to Say About Biomarin Pharmaceutical
Over the past 3 months, 10 analysts have published their opinion on Biomarin Pharmaceutical BMRN stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
Benzinga
Amazon Stock Plunges To New Lows, Confirms This Trend: Here's What To Watch
Amazon.com, Inc AMZN plunged about 6% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week low of $96.51. A downturn in the general markets, amid a stubbornly tight labor market ahead of the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday decision on interest rates didn’t help matters. Amazon is also still suffering from a...
Shiba Inu Follows Dogecoin Into Consolidation: Is The Crypto Getting Ready To Surge Higher?
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD was spiking up over 10% higher at one point during Monday’s 24-hour trading session, in tandem with Dogecoin DOGE/USD, which reached 11.72% over Sunday’s 24-hour closing price. The two Shiba Inu-based cryptocurrencies have been trading mostly in unison since Oct. 25, when Dogecoin started to...
Benzinga
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction
Already convinced by a bullish Dogecoin price prediction? You can buy DOGE on eToro, WeBull, Uphold and Gemini. Dogecoin is perhaps one of the most unique and captivating offerings in the cryptocurrency space. It is the largest meme coin in the world and a widely recognized altcoin in the cryptocurrency industry. The ecosystem’s native token (DOGE) has a reputation for exhibiting colossal gains during bull markets, leaving many wondering whether right now is an ideal time to accumulate DOGE at dirt-cheap prices.
Dogecoin Rally Ends With Whimper Ahead Of 15 Cent Mark — But Analyst Says Good Boi Still In For Big Treat
A pseudonymous cryptocurrency Dogecoin DOGE/USD reaching levels 317% higher than the $0.12 it was seen trading at 2:43 a.m. EDT on Monday. What Happened: Altcoin Sherpa tweeted on Sunday that his levels for DOGE indicate that the $0.50 mark could "come too." In a separate tweet, the analyst said "DOGE...
If You Invested $1,000 In Dogecoin When Elon Musk Revived His $44B Twitter Offer, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
The world’s richest man is now the owner (and CEO) of one of the largest social media platforms. Tesla Inc TSLA and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk completed an acquisition of Twitter on Friday Oct. 28, 2022. The acquisition is significantly impacting one of the most well-known cryptocurrencies. What Happened:...
What's Going On With Bitcoin-Linked Stock MicroStrategy After-Hours?
MicroStrategy Inc MSTR shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported third-quarter financial results. MicroStrategy said third-quarter revenue decreased 2.1% year-over-year to $125.4 million, which missed average analyst estimates of $127.58 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported a quarterly net loss of $2.39 per share, which improved from a net loss of $3.61 per share year-over-year.
Why Dogecoin Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) Gained Today
Shiba Inu SHIB/USD is trading higher by some 4.39% to $0.00001295 Tuesday evening, though off the day's high of $0.00001342. The price action during Tuesday's session is likely correlated and a sympathy play to rival crypto Dogecoin DOGE/USD. Per the Benzinga overnight newsdesk, the rise in Dogecoin followed a tweet...
Why Match Group Shares Are Soaring After Hours
Match Group Inc MTCH shares are trading higher in Tuesday's after-hours session after the company reported better-than-expected financial results. Match Group said third-quarter revenue increased 1% year-over-year to $810 million, which beat average analyst estimates of $795.43 million, according to Benzinga Pro. The company reported quarterly earnings of 44 cents per share, which beat average estimates of 41 cents per share.
If You Invested $100 In Bitcoin, Ethereum And Dogecoin (DOGE) In March 2020, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Investors who have put money into major U.S. indices have enjoyed respectable returns since the bottom of the market in March 2020. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 ETF SPY, Invesco QQQ Trust Series 1 QQQ and SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust DIA have returned 69.17%, 63.14% and 70.91% since then.
Rally in China and Decent Earnings Lift Stocks Early, but Fed Meeting Starting Today Could Be Pivotal
(Tuesday Market Open) November is starting where October left off—with big gains for the stock market. But the Federal Reserve meeting kicking off today and finishing tomorrow afternoon with a rate announcement could determine whether this happy trend continues. Much of the rally is built on thinking that the...
Elon Musk Challenger Who Rose To Fame For Taking On Tesla Autopilot Now Departs His Own Self-Driving Tech Company
George Hotz, who shot into the spotlight by challenging Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk in 2015 that he could make a better version of the electric vehicle maker’s Autopilot software, is stepping down from his own self-driving technology company, Comma AI. What Happened: Hotz announced the decision on...
AMD Q3 Earnings Highlights: Revenue And EPS Miss, Data Center Growth, Q4 Guidance And More
Semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices AMD reported third-quarter financial results after market close Tuesday. Here are the key highlights. What Happened: AMD reported third-quarter revenue of $5.565 billion, up 29% year-over-year. The revenue total missed a Street estimate of $5.62 billion, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company reported...
Varonis' Guidance Cut Triggers Analyst Downgrades, Price Cuts
Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintained Varonis Systems VRNS with a Buy and lowered the price target from $32 to $26. Varonis shares are down 33% pre-market post their CY3Q print and sharply lowered CY4Q and CY23 outlook. A combination of FX headwinds, weaker than expected closure rates in the Federal...
Ecolab Q3 EPS Miss Estimates; Warns On Macroeconomic Uncertainties
Ecolab Inc ECL reported third-quarter FY22 sales growth of 10% year-on-year to $3.669 billion, marginally beating the consensus of $3.66 billion. Sales from Global Industrial rose 16%, Global Institutional & Specialty climbed 12%, Global Healthcare & Life Sciences grew 34% Y/Y in fixed currency. Adjusted EPS of $1.30 missed the...
Earnings Outlook For Innovative Industrial
Innovative Industrial IIPR is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, 2022-11-02. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Innovative Industrial will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32. Innovative Industrial bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
On Semiconductor Analysts Express Caution Post Q3 Over Its Margins Amid Macro Downturn
ON Semiconductor Corp ON reported third-quarter FY22 revenue growth of 26% year-on-year to $2.19 billion, beating the consensus of $2.12 billion. Non-GAAP EPS of $1.45 beat the consensus of $1.32. Mizuho analyst Vijay Rakesh maintained ON with a Buy and lowered the price target from $79 to $72. He saw...
Benzinga
Detroit, MI
105K+
Followers
179K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.https://www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0