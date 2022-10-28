ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LeBron James is done with the Dallas Cowboys after response to kneeling protests

By Callie Lawson-Freeman, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
The Dallas Cowboys have lost a fan in LeBron James.

During an Instagram Live with his business partner Maverick Carter Thursday night, James said that he’s done rooting for the Cowboys after the organization’s response to players kneeling during the national anthem.

"Nah man I had to sit put on the Cowboys man. It’s just a lot of things that were going on when guys were kneeling," James said. "...The organization was like 'if you do that around here, you won't ever play for this franchise again.' I just didn't think that was appropriate."

Often spotted on Dallas sidelines in the 2010’s, James went on to say that he’s now "all in" with his hometown Cleveland Browns. He chuckled a bit about the decision, singing “one shining moment,” from David Barrett’s "March Madness" theme.

The next lyric in that song "it's all on the line," might resonate for other Browns fans, as the team is currently tied for third place in the AFC North division with a 2-5 record and the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson looming. Watson was accused of sexual misconduct by two dozen women and suspended for 11 games in August.

Protests in the NBA and NFL

James and many other NBA players knelt during the national anthem in 2020. They were protesting the police shooting of Jacob Blake while three of his children looked on in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

"The baseless shootings of Jacob Blake and other black men and women by law enforcement underscores the need for action," the NBA Coaches Association said in a statement. "Not after the playoffs, not in the future, but now."

“America’s team” owner Jerry Jones did give his players pretty clear messaging about racial injustice protests in 2017, pioneered by Colin Kaepernick.

"If there's anything that is disrespectful to the flag, then we will not play. OK? Understand? If we are disrespecting the flag, then we won't play. Period" Jones said.

More LeBron in the NFL

This Instagram Live session came after James teased “something special” for NFL fans on Twitter.

James and Carter shared that Prime Video will collaborate with Uninterrupted The Shop to introduce a "Thursday Night Football" alternate stream titled "TNF in The Shop." Both executive producers, James and Carter will also be joined by co-creator Paul Rivera to welcome special guests on Nov. 17, as the Tennessee Titans visit the Green Bay Packers.

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman, Cowboys News

Earlier this week, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Troy Aikman told TMZ that his former team needs to make a trade for a wide receiver. "I do know you better have some offense in today's NFL if you're gonna win games," the Hall of Fame QB told TMZ. "The way you have offense is you have weapons and you gotta have more than one or two."
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Deandre Hopkins wants answers from NFL after vicious blow to head doesn't draw a penalty

Deandre Hopkins took a vicious blow to the head on Sunday during Sunday's Vikings-Cardinals game. He wants answers from the NFL after it didn't draw a penalty. The Arizona receiver took the hit on a pass from Kyler Murray in the end zone. Murray looked to Hopkins on a quick slant in the third quarter on a two-point conversion attempt. Hopkins failed to corral the pass with Cameron Dantzler in man coverage. A moment after the ball arrived, safety Harrison Smith leaned in for a violent helmet-to-helmet collision that sent Hopkins' head snapping to the side.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
SB Nation

LeBron James says his morals won’t let him root for the Cowboys, so he’s becoming a... Browns fan

LeBron James has identified as a Dallas Cowboys fan for as long as he’s been in the public spotlight. James was once a great football player himself back when he was at St. Vincent-St. Mary’s High School and he’s maintained his love for the sport throughout his legendary basketball career. If you follow James on Twitter, you will see him posting about the NFL pretty much every Sunday and Monday night. He hasn’t said much about the Cowboys recently, though. Now we know why.
CLEVELAND, OH
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Panthers' DJ Moore catches miraculous game-tying hail mary, then commits dumb penalty that leads to OT

Carolina Panthers wideout D.J. Moore did two unthinkable things at the end of regulation against the Atlanta Falcons. First, he caught a miraculous 62-yard touchdown with 23 seconds left to tie the game. But after securing the touchdown, Moore committed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty after it looked like Moore took off his helmet in celebration.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Week 9 College Football Overreaction: The postgame scrum in Ann Arbor, Lane Kiffin gets the last laugh & Oklahoma State doesn't get off the bus

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | Google Podcasts. Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger are back to recap a wild Week 9 of college football action. There was a scary scene at the Big House following the Michigan/Michigan State game where players from both teams were involved in a brawl. The Penn State Nittany Lions tried to hold on against the Ohio State Buckeyes in an important Big Ten matchup on Saturday but ultimately came up short. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are starting to pick themselves up off the mat after beating the Syracuse Orange, while the nightmare season for Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M continues by falling to Ole Miss. The Oklahoma State Cowboys got blanked by a red hot Kansas State team led by their backup quarterback Will Howard while the Miami Hurricanes & Virginia Cavaliers produced one of the more unique overtime games of the season.
TENNESSEE STATE
Yardbarker

Cowboys Trade of Amari Cooper: 'No Regrets,' says Jerry Jones

The Dallas Cowboys and starting quarterback Dak Prescott could benefit from a top-notch wide receiver, in the opinion of many. A top-notch wide receiver like ... Amari Cooper. "Do we want to factor in that we didn't have Dak for all but two games?'' said Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Friday when asked by 105.3 The Fan if he harbors any "regrets'' about the offseason trade-dump of Cooper to Cleveland. "I think we should (factor that in). That (Dak's injury absence) would have mitigated some of your WR production, without question. ..."
DALLAS, TX
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

