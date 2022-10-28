Read full article on original website
Related
Charles Booker banks on progressive platform to beat Rand Paul
Booker's run marks a shift in the kind of candidates the Democratic Party and Kentucky’s voters normally choose.
Washington Examiner
Election 2022: Kentucky gains more than 16,000 new voters before election
(The Center Square) – Voter registration remained strong in the final weeks before Kentucky’s Oct. 11 eligibility deadline to cast a ballot in the Nov. 8 election. Secretary of State Michael Adams, a Republican, announced the state picked up 16,467 net new voters from Sept. 1 through the Oct. 11 deadline. That includes 22,613 total new registrations.
WLWT 5
Amendment 1 will be on Kentucky ballots. What would it do?
Kentucky's GOP state lawmakers were livid in 2020. They were upset Gov. Andy Beshear's COVID-19 restrictions closed many businesses and forced schools to offer remote instruction only. And they were frustrated there was little they could do until they convened in January 2021 for their regularly scheduled General Assembly. If...
linknky.com
Democrats and Republicans hold GOTV rallies ahead of Nov. 8 election
Democratic Governor Andy Beshear urged Northern Kentucky voters to get out and vote because “we need all of your work on these last, final days.”. Beshear spoke at New Riff Distilling in Newport on Saturday morning as part of a Get Out the Vote Rally for Northern Kentucky Democrats. Just down Interstate 75, Republican Sen. Rand Paul held a Get out the Vote Barnburner in the afternoon in Verona.
spectrumnews1.com
What some in Kentucky are watching with days until the election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — When voters head to the polls on Nov. 8, they’ll be asked to decide who should represent them in Washington and Frankfort, on the bench and beyond. In the state Legislature, Republicans hold a supermajority and dozens of Republican incumbents and newcomers are running unopposed this election.
wdrb.com
Local candidates making final push to voters before midterm election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The countdown is on with just nine days left before the midterm elections. Kentucky candidates are now making their final push to appeal to local voters. After what has already been a lengthy campaign season, early voting in Kentucky starts on Thursday. Candidates spent Saturday making...
'Printing error' causes incomplete ballot, ACLU of KY speaking out
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — With only one week until Election Day, the ACLU of Kentucky is calling out the Jefferson County Clerk's Office after a voter received an incomplete ballot in the mail. Erran Huber, spokesperson for the Jefferson County Board of Elections, said it was a printing mistake and...
WTVQ
Beshear mulls options on medical marijuana in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Gov. Andy Beshear gave the state an update on his progress as he examined the possibilities of executive action on legalizing medical marijuana in Kentucky. Beshear said he expects to have an announcement ready this month. This comes after an online poll conducted by Beshear’s...
Wave 3
Profiling Kentucky’s abortion question, amendment two
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - For decades Kentucky lawmakers could add limits to abortion that stopped at one clear bright line. They could not ban the procedure completely. That changed overnight after the U.S. Supreme Court junked Roe v Wade and decided abortion is no longer protected by the U.S. constitution.
wdrb.com
Voter registration surge ensures Kentucky is a 'red state' for November election
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky voter registration is surging. Secretary of State Michael Adams says registration last month doubled the surge in August and remained strong in the weeks leading up to the November election. According to a release, from Sept. 1 through Oct. 11, Kentucky saw over 22,000 new...
WLKY.com
Republican candidate running for Kentucky House wins appeal, staying on ballot
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After being disqualified from the House District 31 race, Susan Tyler Witten is back on the ballot. Witten was disqualified from the race after Democrat Sue Foster challenged her candidacy in a lawsuit, alleging that Witten used voter signatures in the wrong district. Jefferson Circuit court...
wdrb.com
Expanded early voting for Kentuckians starts Thursday, no excuse needed
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- For the first time, Kentuckians have four days of in-person voting to chose from without needing an excuse. This spring, Kentucky lawmakers decided to add on three early in-person days Thursday, Friday and Saturday leading into Election Day. The move came after expanded voting was made available to help battle the spread of COVID-19.
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky voter registration continues surge
Secretary of State Michael Adams announced that voter registration last month doubled August's surge, and remained strong this month through the October 11 registration deadline. From September 1 through October 11, Kentucky saw 22,613 new registrations, for a net gain of 16,467 voters. During that same period, 6,146 voters were...
In Kentucky, abortion rights activists hope for a repeat of Kansas win
A proposed amendment would state explicitly that there is no right to abortion in Kentucky's state constitution, complicating efforts to challenge two state abortion bans.
wpsdlocal6.com
More than $200M going to 408 water, sewer projects in Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Officials say more than $200 million will be spent on 408 projects that will help provide clean drinking water in communities across Kentucky. Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement Friday that the projects will provide clean drinking water and improve water and sewer infrastructure in 102 counties.
Reporting fraud during early voting in Tennessee
Tennessee's Secretary of State's Office offers tools to assist voters during elections, including a text to report voter fraud system.
WKYT 27
Employees at major Ky. bourbon distillery trying to form union
VERSAILLES, Ky. (WKYT) - Employees at one of Kentucky’s major bourbon distilleries are trying to form a union. Labor union Teamsters Local 651 tell us employees at Woodford Reserve have filed for a union election. We’re told teamsters officially filed for the election with National Labor Relations Board on October 12.
Kentucky bishops: Vote ‘yes” on Amendment #2
Each October, the Catholic Church in the United States celebrates “Respect Life Month” as an opportunity to express our deeply held belief in the value and dignity of every human person. The month takes on an even greater meaning this year, as Kentuckians prepare to head to the polls in support of a simple, yet profound, pro-life cause.
Governor draws rebuke with comments on Amendment 1
In the midst of early voting, Gov. Bill Lee is urging people to support constitutional amendment 1, saying the state’s 75-year-old right-to-work law is “under attack,” a statement drawing condemnation from opponents. Lee issued a statement this week contending “union bosses, (President) Joe Biden, and Democrats in Tennessee want to repeal our right-to-work law … […] The post Governor draws rebuke with comments on Amendment 1 appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
wymt.com
Flu cases on the rise in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Flu cases are on the rise in Kentucky. In the last week, the number of confirmed flu cases has more than doubled. Health officials have a lot of factors that they look at to estimate what our flu season will look like and, right now, a lot of those factors are pointing to one of the worst flu seasons in recent memory.
Comments / 1