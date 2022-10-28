ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's divorce is sad, especially because of how real their marriage felt

By Dan Wetzel, Yahoo Sports
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NVCyH_0iqTEOg000

They were the ultimate global power couple, fame and fortune, beauty and accomplishment. They were big deals before they met and it all just grew over the ensuing 13 years of marriage.

Two seemingly ageless icons, the fashion model and the football star, somehow transforming into a future with the promise of even more power and influence, twin business empires to go beyond the brilliance of their youthful pursuits.

Mostly though, they looked like a real marriage, a real partnership, the kind that defies their stature.

Tom Brady. Gisele Bündchen.

This was no Hollywood affair, no match made for tabloid publicity. They were old and established, not young and searching. They were raising three children, including one from Brady’s previous relationship. A life with plenty of well-documented school drop-off lanes and youth sports sidelines, of shared support and celebration, of vacation photos and postgame embraces.

Now it’s over.

Brady and Bündchen announced Friday that they had finalized their high-profile, yet low-spotlight, divorce. Details are scarce because that's how any couple would want it, and this feels no different than a normal relationship gone astray. This isn't some wild break-up because it was never that to begin with.

The way they handled the end is how they always handled things.

“We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together,” Brady wrote. “We are blessed with wonderful and beautiful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve.”

There is almost never a divorce that isn’t sad on some level, particularly when children are involved. What was full of promise and love had become irreconcilable. No one wants that. No one ever wants that. Still, it happens. Often.

Brady is the biggest sports star of the biggest sport in this country but no matter how big of a deal he became, his core was always rooted in a desire to live a traditional life.

He grew up in San Mateo, California, in a dream of a family; his parents married, three older sisters, all great athletes. Everything revolved around games and practices, from softball to golf to football. There were family dinners and family trips to watch the San Francisco 49ers and family board games where the older girls showed no mercy.

At a Super Bowl media day he once teared up when asked to name his hero.

“My dad is my hero because he is someone I look up to everyday …” he said before choking up, unable to continue.

He saw football as an interesting job, but still sought a regular old life. Everything was still about the wife and the kids, just another dude in his 40s. He would swell with pride when talking about his kids. He would light up when they’d run to him after a game. He would stand by the side of his wife and cheer on her successes.

Maybe it was impossible to have it all, but 90 percent of his non-business social media posts were about family, about simple things even if they were done on the grandest of scales.

Bündchen is reportedly no different. One of six kids to married parents who raised them in a small Brazilian city. The world would eventually become her runway, but to see her in the back halls of NFL stadiums, shuttling her children through crowds and paparazzi was to see any old mom and wife.

So, yeah, there will be big headlines and social media jokes and maybe even a sense of schadenfreude from those who traffic in seeing celebrities suffer.

This, though, is just sad. One more couple that didn’t stay together. One more family split in two. One more set of children dealing with the emotional uncertainty of a parental split, only with the details overwhelming the internet so there is almost nowhere to turn.

“[Divorce] is, of course, painful and difficult,” Brady wrote. “Like it is for most people who go through the same things every day around the world. However, we wish only the best for each other.”

Here, on their worst days, they deserve empathy. Brady, as a NFL quarterback, has nowhere to hide and process the loss. He played two NFL games (both losses) the same week his divorce was finalized and the realization he'd no longer have his children with him every day was cemented. Imagine that stress? He looked defeated and exhausted at the stadium, but it's a wonder he managed to play.

For years they looked like the couple that had it all. From Met Gala red carpets to Lombardi trophy podiums, from family portraits on the beach to hugs with the kids.

In truth, they were just another couple, just another family trying to make it in America. And like so many others less known or wealthy, for whatever reason it didn’t last, it didn’t survive as intended.

It sucks. Every time, for every one, including Tom and Gisele.

Comments / 0

Related
Page Six

Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen’s mansion sits unfinished as marriage falls apart

It’s not just Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s marriage that’s on pause; construction on the troubled couple’s South Florida mansion has been halted amid their looming divorce. “There is no telling what they will do with what was supposed to be their forever marriage home,” an insider told The Post Thursday, noting that last week’s Hurricane Ian also contributed to the building break. The Post obtained never-before-seen floor plans of the pair’s Miami Beach estate, and it’s clear they spared no detail. In addition to the $17 million the NFL star and the former Victoria’s Secret Angel paid for the land, The Post reports...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
Glamour

Here’s Why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady Are Getting Divorced, According to Gisele

After months of speculation, Gisele Bündchen announced her divorce from Tom Brady on October 28. In an Instagram Stories statement, the supermodel explained that the couple had “grown apart” after 13 years of marriage. The exes wed in 2009 and share two children: 12-year-old Benjamin and nine-year-old Vivian. He also shares a 15-year-old son named Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan.
RadarOnline

Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen OFFICIALLY Divorced, Judge Signs Off Hours After Model Files To End Marriage

Well, that was fast! Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are officially divorced. Hours after the model filed to end their 13-year marriage, the judge signed off — meaning they are now ex-husband and ex-wife, RadarOnline.com can report. The divorced duo is now legally single.As this outlet reported, Gisele filed for divorce in Florida on Friday morning, marking one of the quickest divorces in Hollywood history — unlike Brangelina or Kimye, who should take note. The 42-year-old supermodel's move came after a month of rumors that an official split was on the horizon. Gisele and Brady hashed out details like...
FLORIDA STATE
OK! Magazine

'He's Got Nothing Left': Fans Give Their Harsh Feedback On Tom Brady & Gisele Bündchen's Divorce News

After rumors circulated that Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen were heading for a divorce, the two announced on Friday, October 28, they were going their separate ways for good. After the news went around, fans weighed in on the pair's decision. One person wrote, "As a Bucs fan… nah man. He’s done. He’s got nothing left," while another added, "Now here’s a guy who chose football over his wife."A third person added, "That man literally chose football over his family, honestly sad."However, some stuck up for the football player, 45. One said, "Regardless of who you’re a fan of, these...
People

Tom Brady Calls Divorce from Gisele Bündchen 'Painful and Difficult'

Brady and Bündchen will file for divorce in Florida on Friday morning, PEOPLE has confirmed Tom Brady is speaking out about his and wife Gisele Bündchen's decision to file for divorce. PEOPLE confirmed that the couple, who had been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce Friday morning in Florida. Brady, 45, posted a statement to his Instagram story shortly after. "In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Gisele Bündchen Explains Decision for Tom Brady Divorce: 'We Have Grown Apart'

Bündchen and Brady said that they made the decision to divorce "amicably," and will "continue to co-parent" their children Gisele Bündchen is explaining the reasoning behind her and Tom Brady's divorce. The couple, who have been married for 13 years, were filing for divorce on Friday morning, sources confirmed to PEOPLE. Bündchen, 42, later shared an Instagram Story addressing the split. "With much gratitude for our time together, Tom and I have amicably finalized our divorce. My priority has always been and will continue to be our children whom I love with all...
OK! Magazine

At What Cost? Tom Brady's Football Career Declines As Divorce From Gisele Bündchen Shakes Their Family

First he messed up his marriage, now he's fumbling his football career. Tom Brady lost his third consecutive game for the first time since 2022 as his divorce from Gisele Bündchen became finalized.On Thursday, October 27, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback suffered a looming defeat to the Baltimore Ravens, landing his team's overall record under .500 for the season thus far. In addition to his other lousy statistics, this is the first time Brady has lost five out of his six first games for the first time in his legendary career.Many critics of the professional athlete have assumed Brady’s declining...
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Instagram trying to reconnect users locked out of accounts

NEW YORK — (AP) — Instagram said it was working on an issue that left a seemingly large number of users locked out of their accounts Monday morning. Some users reported seeing a message that they were locked out but were still able to scroll through their feeds. Others posting on Twitter said they were completely shut out. Some reported that their number of followers dropped, presumably because those accounts were locked.
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
199K+
Followers
138K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy