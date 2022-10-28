Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness photographs UFO flying out of 'portal'Roger MarshMichigan State
“Reverse trick-or-treating” brings Halloween fun to U-M Health C.S. Mott Children’s HospitalJournalismAnn Arbor, MI
Field Hockey: No. 18 Buckeyes fall to No. 6 Michigan 3-1 on the roadThe LanternAnn Arbor, MI
Cherry Creek Cellars Hosts First Book Club Meeting November 3rd, 2022Tracy StengelBrooklyn, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Michigan State announces suspensions of 4 more players involved in tunnel incident at Michigan
Michigan State has announced more suspensions after reviewing what happened in the tunnel after the Spartans’ loss to Michigan. Jacoby Windmon, Brandon Wright, Justin White and Malcolm Jones were announced as suspended in a new statement co-signed by Michigan State AD Alan Haller and Spartans head coach Mel Tucker.
saturdaytradition.com
Ryan Day dodges question about Michigan Stadium's tunnel arrangement during Week 10
Ryan Day was asked about the Michigan Stadium tunnel fight that happened on Saturday. He was not too keen on giving an answer about it. This year’s version of the game will be played at Ohio State, unlike last season. It will be at The Big House in 2023, however.
saturdaytradition.com
College Football Playoff Rankings: Fans, media react to Michigan being ranked outside top 4
The 1st College Football Playoff Rankings of the 2022 season are finally here. We now know how the CFP Committee views each contending team to this point. The top 4 include Tennessee, Ohio State, Georgia, and Clemson in that order. Notably, Michigan was left out of the top 4 in favor of Clemson. These rankings are sure to change by next Tuesday, as either Tennessee or Georgia will exit Week 10 with a loss.
saturdaytradition.com
Payton Thorne addresses questions on Mel Tucker's message to MSU coming out of Week 9
Payton Thorne had his answer for the questions about last weekend’s incident at Michigan. During his Tuesday media availability, Thorne was asked about Mel Tucker’s message to the Spartans coming out of Week 9. According to Thorne, that’s a message that is staying in-house within the program moving...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker issues lengthy apology for Michigan State's Week 9 behavior at Michigan Stadium
Mel Tucker took time Monday to address and apologize for Michigan State’s actions following the rivalry game vs. Michigan. After the game, a group of Spartans engaged in an ugly incident involving 2 Wolverine players. That fight is being investigated by authorities and 4 members of the Michigan State program are currently suspended.
saturdaytradition.com
Junior Colson reveals Michigan's team message vs. MSU: 'Do not play with our food'
Junior Colson revealed the message the team received heading into Michigan’s rivalry game with Michigan State. “Coach said, ‘Do not play with our food,’” Colson revealed per Alejandro Zuniga with 247 Sports. “That’s what we had to go out there and do.”. Colson led...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh throws major shade at Michigan State for 'stuff after the whistle' during Week 9 rivalry game
Jim Harbaugh is happy to have the Paul Bunyan trophy back in Ann Arbor, saying his players were “locked in and focused” during the Week 9 rivalry with Michigan State. That proved to be the case with the Wolverines dominating on both sides of the ball. The trophy...
saturdaytradition.com
Mel Tucker issues statement on Michigan State's postgame altercation with Michigan
Mel Tucker is addressing the incident involving Michigan State and at least one member of the Michigan program following Week 9. Tucker is making it clear there is no place for such incidents in college football and vowed the Spartans will cooperate fully with the investigation. “As Spartans our program...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh, Michigan AD Warde Manuel address postgame altercation following win vs. MSU
Jim Harbaugh’s Michigan squad finally got the best of Mel Tucker, rolling past Tucker’s Michigan State program with a 29-7 win in Week 9. Unfortunately, that victory was marred by a postgame incident. According to various reports, a fight broke out between Michigan and Michigan State players in...
saturdaytradition.com
Blake Corum addresses MSU altercation: 'I wouldn't have felt good ganging up on a couple players'
Blake Corum was one of the Michigan players who talked about the recent fight with Michigan State in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. The fight happened after the Wolverines won 29-7 and players were walking back to their locker rooms. Corum gave his thoughts on what happened at Monday’s press conference....
saturdaytradition.com
Alan Haller, Michigan State AD, releases further statement on postgame incident with Michigan
Alan Haller, Michigan State’s Athletic director, put out a statement after news broke that Mel Tucker would be indefinitely suspending 4 players from Michigan State’s football team. Michigan State and Michigan got into a fight in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after the game. Haller thought Tucker’s decision to...
saturdaytradition.com
Fight breaks out in Michigan Stadium tunnel following UM-MSU rivalry
In Week 9, Michigan rolled to a rivalry win over Michigan State in the Big House. While tensions were mostly held in check on the field for most of the night, things have boiled over in the tunnel following the game. According to multiple reports — including Chris Solari with...
saturdaytradition.com
Jim Harbaugh opens Monday press conference with lengthy statement on MSU tunnel altercation
Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan program are still dealing with the fallout from the ugly incident in the stadium tunnel involving Michigan State Saturday night. To open his Monday presser, Harbaugh addressed what happened and once again called for a full investigation to take place quickly. Harbaugh also believes it...
saturdaytradition.com
Former prosecutor addresses prospect of criminal charges for Michigan State players involved in Week 9 altercation
Gemon Green has hired attorney Tom Mars after the incident that took place in the Michigan Stadium tunnel. Mars posted a video on social media of former prosecutor Toby Shook commenting on the new video angle of the fight. The video was taken from the back of the tunnel, and...
Comments / 0