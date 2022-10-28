ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Concerned about daily air pollution? Experts advise against looking at only one reading

People throughout Pittsburgh were confused and concerned after some smartphones issued alerts about extremely hazardous air quality for the region earlier this month. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement that the alert was the result of a sensor glitch in Beaver Falls, about 30 miles north of Pittsburgh. The sensor reported levels of particulate matter similar to what occurs during wildfires, which was then picked up by apps that aggregate and report air quality data from multiple sensors.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown power unbeaten Eagles past Steelers 35-13

Hurts threw three touchdown passes to Brown in the first half and finished with 285 yards and four TDs overall. A.J. Brown hauled in his third touchdown catch — of the first half — and the Eagles’ star receiver peered through his tinted visor at two Steelers defenders knocked to the turf because of a slapstick collision on a futile attempt at breaking up the pass.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Donald Trump to visit Pennsylvania ahead of Nov. 8 election

Former President Donald Trump is set to return to Westmoreland County just three days before the November 8 election. Trump will be coming to Latrobe “in support of his unprecedented effort to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the slate of Trump Endorsed America First candidates, including Doug Mastriano for Governor and Dr. Mehmet Oz for United States Senate,” according to a statement from his post-presidential political committee.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
Harrisburg, PA
WITF is a trusted provider of public media news and programming for approximately 2.3 million citizens in 19 counties of Central Pennsylvania, encouraging children and adults to Live Inspired®. A member station of PBS and NPR, WITF’s media services include public television (WITF TV and WITFK PBS KIDS 24/7), public radio (WITF 89.5 & 93.3), websites (including witf.org, TransformingHealth.org, PaPost.org, stateimpact.npr.org/Pennsylvania, and ExplorePAhistory.com), and a production services division (Media Solutions). WITF’s mission is to strengthen our communities by connecting us to each other and to opportunities for lifelong learning. WITF engages minds and enriches lives. For more information, visit witf.org.

 https://witf.org

