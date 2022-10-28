People throughout Pittsburgh were confused and concerned after some smartphones issued alerts about extremely hazardous air quality for the region earlier this month. The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection said in a statement that the alert was the result of a sensor glitch in Beaver Falls, about 30 miles north of Pittsburgh. The sensor reported levels of particulate matter similar to what occurs during wildfires, which was then picked up by apps that aggregate and report air quality data from multiple sensors.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 1 HOUR AGO